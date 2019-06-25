KC events June 27-July 2: ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ with cast, Drew Lynch, Wizarding Run

Jon Heder as Napoleon Dynamite, right, and Efren Ramirez as Pedro in a scene from the cult classic comedy “Napoleon Dynamite.” Twentieth Century Fox/Paramount Pictures via AP

Chita Rivera

8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Yardley Hall

Chita Rivera made her Broadway debut in “Call Me Madam” nearly 70 years ago, and ever since, the iconic actress/singer/dancer has been performing on Broadway stages with few breaks. The two-time Tony Award winner, who was honored with a special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2018, will be joined by Broadway stars Corey Cott and Telly Leung to perform hits from some of Rivera’s musicals. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $19-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Harry and Bess Truman’s 100th Wedding Anniversary

6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Harry S. Truman Library and Museum

One hundred years to the day after Harry and Bess Truman tied the knot at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, the Truman Library will celebrate with a group vow-renewal ceremony followed by a reception with dessert, a champagne toast to the presidential couple and music by the 135th Army band. Couples of all ages can renew their vows or simply enjoy the festivities. 816-268-8200. trumanlibrary.org. Free; RSVPs requested.

“Napoleon Dynamite”

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

When “Napoleon Dynamite” came out in 2004, nobody expected the independent film made for $400,000 to reach the levels of success that it did — grossing $44.5 million and earning cult status. The story of a nerdy high school student in Idaho still resonates with its dedicated fans, who can enjoy a screening followed by a Q&A with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $35.50-$85.50 through kauffmancenter.org.

Drew Lynch

8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

The Gersh Agency

Gilda’s Club, which was inspired by the late “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner and assists people affected by cancer, will bring comedian Drew Lynch to town for its annual Giggle with Gilda event. Lynch, who suffered an injury playing softball that caused him to speak with a stutter, finished second on the 10th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2015. He also produces popular videos on YouTube featuring his service dog, Stella. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.50-$36.50 through gildasclubkc.org or arvestbanktheatre.com.

The Liturgists

8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at The Truman

Michael Gungor and Mike McHargue (better known as Science Mike) are the co-founders of The Liturgists, a global community focused on eliminating the barriers society builds around religion, race, gender, ability and sexuality. Their work, which includes a popular podcast, combines science, art and faith. Gungor is a musician and composer; McHargue wrote the book “Finding God in the Waves” about faith in the 21st century. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $39.50-$75 through thetrumankc.com.

Global Family Reunion

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Midwest Genealogy Center

A worldwide, daylong party created by bestselling author A.J. Jacobs, the Global Family Reunion is part festival and part genealogy convention. The Midwest Genealogy Center’s party will feature entertainer Will Stuck, a demonstration by Mad Science, hands-on learning experiences, a photo booth, a petting zoo, historic reenactors and other activities. 816-252-7228. mymcpl.org/events/50860/global-family-reunion. Free.

Hall of Game Induction Ceremony

8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Gem Theater

Joe Torre, left, Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer, talks with Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson, before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers on Jackie Robinson Day, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in New York. KATHY WILLENS AP

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will honor four of the best players from the late 20th century — none of whom has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame — at its sixth annual Hall of Game induction ceremony. Fred McGriff, Dave Parker, Eric Davis and Dave Stewart were selected for the honor, which is given to players from the post-Negro League era. Also, Sharon Robinson, daughter of legend Jackie Robinson, will receive the Jackie Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $75 through nlbm.com.

KKFI Collaborations Live!

8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Folly

This musical event will be a relay, but it’s not a race. Collaborations Live!, a fundraiser for KKFI-FM, is a community gathering bringing together 13 acts. It will begin with two artists performing two songs, then one artist will leave and another collaborator will join the remaining artist on stage. After two more songs, another switch will occur … and so on the rest of the evening. Among the acts slated to collaborate are Quixotic, Kelly Hunt, Jessica Paige, Mark Lowrey, Maria Cuevas and The Wires. 816-931-3122. Tickets are $10-$120 through kkfi.org or follytheater.org.

Wizarding Run

7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hy-Vee Arena

Wizards and witches of all ages ran through the streets of Joplin during the inaugural Wizarding Run/Walk Festival. MEGAN SEBECK

The original Wizarding Run took place last year in Joplin, and this year the organizers have expanded their idea to Philadelphia, St. Louis and Kansas City and four other cities. Participants can run a 5K or a 1-mile fun run, and they’re encouraged to dress for the occasion (complete with wands or brooms). The post-race celebration will include music and butterscotch soda. Registration is $30-$50 through wizardingrun.com.

Tom Segura

8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Tom Segura has been known to offend people during his comedy act, so he’s devised a solution for that: He tells them not to watch him. Don’t attend one of his sold-out appearances at theaters and festivals around the world. Don’t watch his hugely successful Netflix specials, “Completely Normal” (2014), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Disgraceful” (2018). So if you plan to attend his local show, leave your sensitivity at home. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$75 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Royals vs. Indians

7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 2-3, and 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Kauffman Stadium

Welcome to the stress-free world of the 2019 Kansas City Royals. Four years ago, Royals fans lived and died with every home run and blown lead. Not so much anymore. What’s one more loss when your team seems destined for more than 100 of them? All of which means you can attend a ballgame during this holiday series and simply enjoy the atmosphere. And who knows? They might win. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $15-$166 through mlb.com/royals.

Sporting Kansas City vs. L.A. FC

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Children’s Mercy Park

If ever a team needed some home cooking, it’s Sporting KC. This will be the injury-plagued team’s first match at Children’s Mercy Park since May 29 (a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy). On the bright side, Sporting just claimed its first victory (1-0 at Columbus on June 23) since May 26 as it improved its Major League Soccer record to 4-5-7 entering a June 29 match at Real Salt Lake. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $34-$73 through sportingkc.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

KC BassFest Final Concert Bass Blowout, June 29, Shawnee Mission North High School Auditorium. kcbassworkshop.com

Comedy

Jackie Kashian, June 27-29, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Faizon Love, June 28-29, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Anberlin, June 27, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

La Guns, June 27, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com

Randy Houser, June 27, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Seth James and Delbert McClinton, June 28, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Blood, Sweat & Tears, June 29, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Crossroads Beer Fest featuring PetRock, June 29, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Hush Silent Disco, June 29, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Yallapalooza featuring Kane Brown, June 29, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Chvrches, July 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Scott Stapp, July 2, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Blasters with Wayne Hancock and Clownvis Presley, July 3, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Supersuckers, July 3, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Lights on the Lake, June 27-29, Osawatomie. ozlightsonthelake.com

60th Anniversary Celebration, June 28, 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home. jchs.org

Parked! Music, Food Trucks and Fireworks! June 28, Stump Park, Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com

Booms & Blooms, June 29, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org

Flags 4 Freedom, June 29, Merriam Marketplace. merriam.org

Freedom Fest, June 29, Greenwood. greenwoodmoparks.com

Kansas City Comic Book Convention, June 29, VFW Post 846. epguides.com/comics

Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival, June 29, Lavender’s Circle L Ranch. kckblues.com

Northland Pride, June 30, 2019, Linden Square. northlandpridekc.weebly.com

Parkville 4th of July Carnival, July 3-6, Parkville. parkvillemo.org

Sports/recreation

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux Falls, July 2-4. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Downtown Open Urban Golf Tournament, June 29, Downtown Kansas City. kccrew.com

Youth Triathlon, June 30, Jewish Community Center. thejkc.org/youthtri

Food

Crossroads Beer Fest. 4 p.m. June 29. $26.50-$65. CrossroadsKC, 417 E. 18th. crossroadskc.com

Fork & Bottle Series with SD Strong Distillery. 6 p.m. June 27. $65-$75. The Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Place. thefontainehotel.com, 816-437-8420

Cheese Tasting with Wood Hat Spirits. 3-5 p.m. June 29. $85. Award Winners Cheese Tasting. 3-5 p.m. June 30. $75. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Red, White & Blue Sparkling Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30. Free. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

“Sous Vide for Everyone” with Craig and Gay Jones. 11 a.m. June 29. $65. Olive Tree, 7044 W. 105th, Overland Park. olivetreekc.com, 913-338-2700

Hollywood Happy Hour. 5 p.m. June 27. $20. Owens-Rogers Museum, 100 W. Moore, Independence; Mallinson Winery, 3029 N. River, Sugar Creek. owensrogersmuseum.com

Blackbird Vineyards Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. June 27. $85. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955

Bouillabaisse Night. 5-10 p.m. June 27. $29. Westport Café And Bar, 419 Westport. westportcafeandbar.com, 816-931-4740