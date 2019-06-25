Entertainment
KC events June 27-July 2: ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ with cast, Drew Lynch, Wizarding Run
Chita Rivera
8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Yardley Hall
Chita Rivera made her Broadway debut in “Call Me Madam” nearly 70 years ago, and ever since, the iconic actress/singer/dancer has been performing on Broadway stages with few breaks. The two-time Tony Award winner, who was honored with a special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2018, will be joined by Broadway stars Corey Cott and Telly Leung to perform hits from some of Rivera’s musicals. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $19-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Harry and Bess Truman’s 100th Wedding Anniversary
6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Harry S. Truman Library and Museum
One hundred years to the day after Harry and Bess Truman tied the knot at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, the Truman Library will celebrate with a group vow-renewal ceremony followed by a reception with dessert, a champagne toast to the presidential couple and music by the 135th Army band. Couples of all ages can renew their vows or simply enjoy the festivities. 816-268-8200. trumanlibrary.org. Free; RSVPs requested.
“Napoleon Dynamite”
7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
When “Napoleon Dynamite” came out in 2004, nobody expected the independent film made for $400,000 to reach the levels of success that it did — grossing $44.5 million and earning cult status. The story of a nerdy high school student in Idaho still resonates with its dedicated fans, who can enjoy a screening followed by a Q&A with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $35.50-$85.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
Drew Lynch
8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Gilda’s Club, which was inspired by the late “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner and assists people affected by cancer, will bring comedian Drew Lynch to town for its annual Giggle with Gilda event. Lynch, who suffered an injury playing softball that caused him to speak with a stutter, finished second on the 10th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2015. He also produces popular videos on YouTube featuring his service dog, Stella. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.50-$36.50 through gildasclubkc.org or arvestbanktheatre.com.
The Liturgists
8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at The Truman
Michael Gungor and Mike McHargue (better known as Science Mike) are the co-founders of The Liturgists, a global community focused on eliminating the barriers society builds around religion, race, gender, ability and sexuality. Their work, which includes a popular podcast, combines science, art and faith. Gungor is a musician and composer; McHargue wrote the book “Finding God in the Waves” about faith in the 21st century. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $39.50-$75 through thetrumankc.com.
Global Family Reunion
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Midwest Genealogy Center
A worldwide, daylong party created by bestselling author A.J. Jacobs, the Global Family Reunion is part festival and part genealogy convention. The Midwest Genealogy Center’s party will feature entertainer Will Stuck, a demonstration by Mad Science, hands-on learning experiences, a photo booth, a petting zoo, historic reenactors and other activities. 816-252-7228. mymcpl.org/events/50860/global-family-reunion. Free.
Hall of Game Induction Ceremony
8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Gem Theater
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will honor four of the best players from the late 20th century — none of whom has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame — at its sixth annual Hall of Game induction ceremony. Fred McGriff, Dave Parker, Eric Davis and Dave Stewart were selected for the honor, which is given to players from the post-Negro League era. Also, Sharon Robinson, daughter of legend Jackie Robinson, will receive the Jackie Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $75 through nlbm.com.
KKFI Collaborations Live!
8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Folly
This musical event will be a relay, but it’s not a race. Collaborations Live!, a fundraiser for KKFI-FM, is a community gathering bringing together 13 acts. It will begin with two artists performing two songs, then one artist will leave and another collaborator will join the remaining artist on stage. After two more songs, another switch will occur … and so on the rest of the evening. Among the acts slated to collaborate are Quixotic, Kelly Hunt, Jessica Paige, Mark Lowrey, Maria Cuevas and The Wires. 816-931-3122. Tickets are $10-$120 through kkfi.org or follytheater.org.
Wizarding Run
7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hy-Vee Arena
The original Wizarding Run took place last year in Joplin, and this year the organizers have expanded their idea to Philadelphia, St. Louis and Kansas City and four other cities. Participants can run a 5K or a 1-mile fun run, and they’re encouraged to dress for the occasion (complete with wands or brooms). The post-race celebration will include music and butterscotch soda. Registration is $30-$50 through wizardingrun.com.
Tom Segura
8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Tom Segura has been known to offend people during his comedy act, so he’s devised a solution for that: He tells them not to watch him. Don’t attend one of his sold-out appearances at theaters and festivals around the world. Don’t watch his hugely successful Netflix specials, “Completely Normal” (2014), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Disgraceful” (2018). So if you plan to attend his local show, leave your sensitivity at home. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$75 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Royals vs. Indians
7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 2-3, and 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Kauffman Stadium
Welcome to the stress-free world of the 2019 Kansas City Royals. Four years ago, Royals fans lived and died with every home run and blown lead. Not so much anymore. What’s one more loss when your team seems destined for more than 100 of them? All of which means you can attend a ballgame during this holiday series and simply enjoy the atmosphere. And who knows? They might win. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $15-$166 through mlb.com/royals.
Sporting Kansas City vs. L.A. FC
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Children’s Mercy Park
If ever a team needed some home cooking, it’s Sporting KC. This will be the injury-plagued team’s first match at Children’s Mercy Park since May 29 (a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy). On the bright side, Sporting just claimed its first victory (1-0 at Columbus on June 23) since May 26 as it improved its Major League Soccer record to 4-5-7 entering a June 29 match at Real Salt Lake. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $34-$73 through sportingkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
KC BassFest Final Concert Bass Blowout, June 29, Shawnee Mission North High School Auditorium. kcbassworkshop.com
Comedy
Jackie Kashian, June 27-29, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com
Faizon Love, June 28-29, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Anberlin, June 27, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
La Guns, June 27, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com
Randy Houser, June 27, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com
Seth James and Delbert McClinton, June 28, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Blood, Sweat & Tears, June 29, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Crossroads Beer Fest featuring PetRock, June 29, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Hush Silent Disco, June 29, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Yallapalooza featuring Kane Brown, June 29, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Chvrches, July 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Scott Stapp, July 2, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Blasters with Wayne Hancock and Clownvis Presley, July 3, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Supersuckers, July 3, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Lights on the Lake, June 27-29, Osawatomie. ozlightsonthelake.com
60th Anniversary Celebration, June 28, 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home. jchs.org
Parked! Music, Food Trucks and Fireworks! June 28, Stump Park, Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com
Booms & Blooms, June 29, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
Flags 4 Freedom, June 29, Merriam Marketplace. merriam.org
Freedom Fest, June 29, Greenwood. greenwoodmoparks.com
Kansas City Comic Book Convention, June 29, VFW Post 846. epguides.com/comics
Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival, June 29, Lavender’s Circle L Ranch. kckblues.com
Northland Pride, June 30, 2019, Linden Square. northlandpridekc.weebly.com
Parkville 4th of July Carnival, July 3-6, Parkville. parkvillemo.org
Sports/recreation
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux Falls, July 2-4. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
Downtown Open Urban Golf Tournament, June 29, Downtown Kansas City. kccrew.com
Youth Triathlon, June 30, Jewish Community Center. thejkc.org/youthtri
Food
Crossroads Beer Fest. 4 p.m. June 29. $26.50-$65. CrossroadsKC, 417 E. 18th. crossroadskc.com
Fork & Bottle Series with SD Strong Distillery. 6 p.m. June 27. $65-$75. The Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Place. thefontainehotel.com, 816-437-8420
Cheese Tasting with Wood Hat Spirits. 3-5 p.m. June 29. $85. Award Winners Cheese Tasting. 3-5 p.m. June 30. $75. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156
Red, White & Blue Sparkling Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30. Free. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
“Sous Vide for Everyone” with Craig and Gay Jones. 11 a.m. June 29. $65. Olive Tree, 7044 W. 105th, Overland Park. olivetreekc.com, 913-338-2700
Hollywood Happy Hour. 5 p.m. June 27. $20. Owens-Rogers Museum, 100 W. Moore, Independence; Mallinson Winery, 3029 N. River, Sugar Creek. owensrogersmuseum.com
Blackbird Vineyards Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. June 27. $85. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955
Bouillabaisse Night. 5-10 p.m. June 27. $29. Westport Café And Bar, 419 Westport. westportcafeandbar.com, 816-931-4740
Comments