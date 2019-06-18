KC events June 20-26: Briarfest, Maker Faire, The Try Guys, Carole King musical

The Try Guys are on their first national tour. 2nd Try LLC

“City of Angels”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Warwick Theatre

Set in Hollywood of the 1940s, “City of Angels” follows a young novelist attempting to write a screenplay of his bestselling novel. Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will produce the musical, with its book by Larry Gelbert (best known as the creator of the television series “M*A*S*H”), music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel. “City of Angels” won six Tony Awards in 1990, including Best Musical. Runs through June 30. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $20-$54 through metkc.org.

Royals vs. Twins

7:15 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 20-21, and 1:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 22-23, at Kauffman Stadium

If Royals fans want some hope for the future, they need look no further than this weekend’s opponent. As recently as 2016, the Minnesota Twins lost 103 games. This season, they are hitting home runs at a record pace and are running away with the American League’s Central Division. In fact, the Twins are so far ahead of the last-place Royals in the standings that manager Ned Yost and his players need a telescope to see them. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$199 through mlb.com/royals.

Waterfest

2 p.m. Friday, June 21, and 7 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Downtown Excelsior Springs

Waterfest in Excelsior Springs KEVIN MORGAN

For those unfamiliar with the history of Excelsior Springs, the Clay County town was a haven for visitors from the late 1800s through much of the 20th century because of its natural mineral waters. Waterfest, now in its 38th year, celebrates that heritage with a parade, classic car show, trolley tours, fireworks and live entertainment (highlighted by country artist John King at 8:30 p.m. June 22), as well as vendors, food booths and a beer garden. exspgschamber.com/waterfest.html. Free.

Heartland Yoga Festival

5:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Unity Village

The picturesque campus of Unity Village, tucked between Raytown and Lee’s Summit, will be the venue for the Heartland Yoga Festival. This is mostly a chance for people to delve deep into yoga through classes and other sessions, but there also will be shopping, a Summer Solstice Party (7 p.m. June 21) and, after the closing ceremony, a concert by Calvin Arsenia (7:30 p.m. June 22). Two-day pass is $108 through heartlandyogafest.com.

Briarfest

4-10 p.m. Friday, June 21, and noon-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mulberry Lake

At Briarfest, you will have a choice. You can go to enjoy the free music — including Calvin Arsenia and Amanda Fish on June 21 and Porter Union, Cherry Bomb and Casi Joy on June 22 — or you can go for the beer garden and or for samplings of food from area restaurants. Or you can enjoy all three. Briarcliff Village. Tickets for Bite of Briarfest ($35-$75) and Beer Garden ($35-$60) are available through briarfestkc.com; general admission free.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

Opens 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Theatre in the Park

This is a play for the entire family if ever there was one. Based on a children’s book by Ian Fleming (yes, the same Ian Fleming who gave us James Bond) with music and lyrics by the Sherman brothers (“Mary Poppins”), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” tells the story of eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts and his flying car. With the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima and the beautiful Truly Scrumptious, he fends off the evil intentions of Baron Bomburst. Shawnee Mission Park. Runs through June 29. 913-826-3012. Tickets are $6-$20 through theatreinthepark.org.

Out Hear Now

Opens 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

The Midwest premiere screening of “Gay Chorus Deep South,” with a live performance by the Heartland Men’s Chorus, will highlight opening night of Out Hear Now, the 20th annual Kansas City LGBT Film Festival. The five-day event featuring 50 films will also include a celebration of Missouri and Kansas films on June 22. Also, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23; 5:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 24-25. 816-200-2059. Tickets are $5-$9 ($45 all-access) through outherenow.com.

Kansas City Symphony, “Pictures at an Exhibition”

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Helzberg Hall

Acclaimed British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor will perform Brahms’ First Piano Concerto with the Kansas City Symphony, and that will just be the opener as the symphony closes its 2018-19 season with one of the most celebrated works in the symphonic catalogue, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Mussorgsky composed the work in 1874 for solo piano, but the symphony will present the orchestral version arranged in 1922 by Ravel. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$80 through kcsymphony.org.

Maker Faire

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Union Station

Creative types ranging from engineers and scientists to artists and crafters will gather at the annual Maker Faire to show off the products of their imaginations and ingenuity. With booths and exhibitions inside and outside of Union Station, families can spend the day being impressed by others’ invention, creativity and resourcefulness. Tickets are $13-$17 ($21-$26 for weekend pass) through kansascity.makerfaire.com.

The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Uptown

Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang are The Try Guys, creators of a YouTube comedy series based on “trying everything and anything.” Formed in 2014 while all four worked at Buzzfeed, The Try Guys are hitting the road for their first nationwide tour, which will feature an interactive show with different funny challenges at each performance. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $33.50-$83.50 through uptowntheater.com.

“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

Opens 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Starlight

Scott J. Campbell and Chilina Kennedy in the North American tour of “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical.” ZACHARY MAXWELL STERZ

More than five years after premiering on Broadway and winning two Tony Awards, “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” is still going strong at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The North American Tour of the musical will stop at Starlight, presenting the story of Carole King’s rise to pop stardom with a full complement of her many hits, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.” Runs through June 30. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.

Team USA Men’s Soccer Gold Cup

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Children’s Mercy Park

The third of three doubleheaders in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage will be held at Children’s Mercy Park, with the U.S. Men’s National Team meeting 2018 World Cup participant Panama at 8 p.m. after Trinidad and Tobago plays Guyana. The round-robin group competition will have started in St. Paul (June 18) before moving to Cleveland (June 22). The final of the 16-team biennial championship is scheduled for July 7 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Tickets are $45-$275 through ussoccer.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

KC Baroque Summer Season, Concert I, June 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal. kcbaroque.org

Kantorei Summer Choral Institute Concert 1, June 22, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. kantoreikc.org

Kantorei Summer Choral Institute Concert 2, June 23, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. kantoreikc.org

Theater

Burlesque Downtown Underground, June 21, Opera House. kcburlesque.com

Daisy Buckët, June 22, Missie B’s. brownpapertickets.com/event/4244613

Comedy

Louis Katz, June 20-22, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Kountry Wayne, June 21-22, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Davey Wester, June 24, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Cody Johnson, June 20, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

MuddFest, June 20, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Bazzi and Lizzo with Betty Who and Ally Brooke, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Sha Na Na, June 21, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

The Wailers, June 21, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Yeasayer, June 21, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more, June 22, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Howard Jones, June 22, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

SMO Tour, June 22, Rancho Benjamin. ticketmaster.com

X The Band, June 22, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World with Ra Ra Riot, June 23, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

KC BassFest, June 24-29, multiple venues. kcbassworkshop.com

John Paul White, June 25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Visual arts

“Under the Big Top,” June 21-Oct. 13, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Events/festivals/etc.

Food. Art. Drink., June 21-22, Downtown Gladstone. lindensquare.info/foodartdrink

Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, June 21-22, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com

Just For Her, June 21-13, Overland Park Convention Center. justforherevent.com

Breakfast & Blooms, June 22, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.net

Corks & Canvas Art and Wine Walk, June 22, Downtown Blue Springs. downtownbluesprings.com

Fiesta Filipina, June 22-23, Filipino Cultural Center. filipino-association.org

The Lawn Grand Opening, June 22, The Legends Outlets. legendsshopping.com

“Perpetual Motion,” June 22, 81st and Troost. charlottestreet.org

Hot Neon Nights: An Aerial Show, June 23, Stiletto Gym. eventbrite.com/event/60091550445

Men In Blazers, June 25, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Cleburne, June 21-23. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Food

Wine Walk on Delaware. 5-8 p.m. June 22. $20. Delaware Street. eventbrite.com/event/56369516742

Farm Table Dinner with Chef Brandon Winn of Webster House. 5 p.m. June 23. $195. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Taste Africa: Pop-Up Brunch buffet. 2-8 p.m. June 22. $30. Int’l Vibe, 2316 NW Vivion, Northmoor. eventbrite.com/event/62628193613

Sangria Lemonade Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Annual Rosé Festival. 6:30-10 p.m. June 19. $45. Lidia’s Kansas City, 101 W. 22nd. lidias-kc.com, 816-221-3722

Paella! Food tasting with chef Ashley Bare. 6-8:30 p.m. June 19. $65. Olive Tree, 7044 W. 105th, Overland Park. olivetreekc.com, 913-338-2700

Four-Course Beer Dinner with Boulevard Brewing. 7 p.m. June 20. $60. Pinstripes, 13500 Nall, Overland Park. pinstripes.com/overland-park-kansas, 913-681-2255

Blackbird Vineyards Wine Dinner. 6 p.m. June 25. $130. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900