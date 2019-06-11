KC events June 13-19: Monster Jam, ‘Hamilton,’ Ed Asner, Symphony in the Flint Hills

Monster Jam will be held at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time.

“Pippin”

8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 13-14, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 15-16, at B&B Live

Music Theatre Kansas City will bring back two training program alumni, who are now based in New York, for the first area professional production of “Pippin” since the musical’s 2013 revival on Broadway. Tony Carrubba, a recent graduate of New York University, and Lindsey Hailes, who performed on the first national tour of “Dirty Dancing,” will star as Pippin and The Leading Player, respectively. They will lead a 20-person cast. 913-341-8156. Tickets are $15-$25 through mtkc.org.

“Paper Routes — Women to Watch 2020”

Opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

This exhibition, hosted in cooperation with the Kansas City chapter of National Museum of Women in the Arts, will explore paper as an artistic medium and highlight emerging or underrepresented artists living within 150 miles of Kansas City. It will include works by Fuko Ito, Desiree Morales, Hye Young Shin and Emily Wilker. Runs through Sept. 15. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.

Andy Dick with Paris Dylan

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

Paris Dylan sounds like the name of a woman who is famous for being famous and, in fact, there is a popular Instagram model by that name. But the Paris Dylan who will join veteran funnyman Andy Dick on stage is a male actor/comedian/host. The duo will present “A Departure from Comedy,” which consists of stories, songs and jokes that vary for each performance, making for a different show every night. 816-326-8776. Tickets are $19.99-$25 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

“Broadway and All That Jazz: Songbook of the ’80s to the Present”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Quality Hill Playhouse

Concluding its season-long survey of popular music that began with the hits of the 1920s and ’30s, Quality Hill Playhouse will present its fifth installment featuring songs of the past 40 years. “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables” and “Wicked” will be among the shows represented, as will the music of Manhattan Transfer, which popularized contemporary versions of classic hits. Runs through July 14. 816-421-1700. Tickets are $38-$41 through qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Monster Jam

7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Arrowhead Stadium

The Monster Jam big trucks have performed at the Sprint Center as recently as January, but this will be their first time at Arrowhead. Bad Company, Grave Digger, Raminator and Zombie are among the monster trucks scheduled to compete in the racing and freestyle events. At an extra cost, fans can attend the Pit Party, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. for early-access passes and at 2:30 p.m. for regular Pit Party passes. 800-653-8000. Tickets are $20-$100 through ticketmaster.com.

Symphony in the Flint Hills

Noon Saturday, June 15, at Chase County, Kansas

JACOB GEDETSIS The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Symphony will perform at 6:45 p.m. in its annual Symphony in the Flint Hills, which changes venues each summer but is always set amid the last remaining expanse of tallgrass prairie in the world. In the hours before the concert, attendees will be able to participate in covered wagon rides and guided prairie walks and visit the education tents, a marketplace and an art exhibition. At 4:30 p.m., the Osage Ballet will perform “WahZhaZhe,” a contemporary dance featuring rhythmic drums and a powerful story about the Osage Nation. Irma’s Pasture near Bazaar. 620-273-8955. Tickets are $50-$95 through symphonyintheflinthills.org.

Ed Asner, “A Man and His Prostate”

5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at White Theatre

Born Yitzhak Edward Asner in Kansas City in 1929 and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, Ed Asner is a TV legend who earned seven Emmy Awards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Lou Grant” to become the most honored male performer in Emmy history. He will star in a one-person comedy about a man visiting the hospital in preparation for a surgery he doesn’t want. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $17.50-$60 through thewhitetheatre.org.

Future Stages Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Area youth organizations ranging from dance troupes, choirs and jazz ensembles to circus groups, aerial artists and acting programs will perform on four stages, including inside Helzberg Hall and Muriel Kauffman Theatre. The free community event is an extension of the Kauffman Center’s Open Doors Spotlight on Youth program. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org/futurestages. Free.

Theresa Caputo

7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

With her big blonde hair and thick New York accent, Theresa Caputo has the look and sound of the reality TV star she is. Her show, “The Long Island Medium,” has been on TLC since 2011. In her stage show, she will share personal stories, explain how her gift works (she claims to be able to communicate with the dead) and give readings to some audence members. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

“Hamilton”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Music Hall

“Hamilton” is finally here. JOAN MARCUS

Finally, the wait will end. Nearly a year and a half after it was announced that “Hamilton” was coming to Kansas City, the play that catapulted playwright/composer/lyricist/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to superstardom and won 11 Tony Awards will play at the Music Hall for 24 performances. With a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” updates the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury secretary. Runs through July 7. 800-745-3000. broadwayinkc.com. Digital lottery will sell 37 tickets for each performance for $10 at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery; tickets also available through secondary market.

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux City

7:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 18; 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 19; 7:05 p.m. Thursday, June 20; at T-Bones Stadium

After a sizzling start to the 2019 season, the T-Bones have gone the way of the area’s other professional baseball team. The defending league champions had a six-game losing streak May 29-June 3 to fall out of first place in the South Division of the American Association of Independent Baseball and were 9-13 as of June 11. The T-Bones can get back on track during a six-game homestand against the Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders. 913-328-5618. Tickets are $6.50-$16 through tbonesbaseball.com.

“A Wrinkle in Time”

Opens 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at City Stage Theater

Last year’s Disney movie adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 science fantasy novel was a box-office bomb despite starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, but the book is considered a classic and audiences have enjoyed stage productions for decades. Theatre for Young America will produce this version of the story of three children who take a journey through space and time. Runs through July 6. 816-460-2083. Tickets are $12 through unionstation.org or tya.org.

Also this week

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE

Kansas City Symphony, Classics Uncorked: “Secrets Revealed,” June 13, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

William Baker Festival Singers, June 14, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. festivalsingers.org

THEATER

“Merely Players” and “Viper,” Terra Femina Repertory, June 19-29, Living Room Theatre. facebook.com/terrafeminacollective

COMEDY

Big Jay Oakerson, June 13-15, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Susanna Lee, June 13, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Don’t Tell Comedy, June 15, venue TBA. donttellcomedy.com

MUSIC (ROCK, POP, JAZZ)

Gordon Lightfoot, June 13, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Justin Moore, June 13, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Eastern Heights and Hudson Drive, June 14, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Machine Gun Kelly, June 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Midnight Tyrannosaurus, June 15, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, June 15, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Rickie Lee Jones, June 16, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Rival Sons with Wilderado, June 16, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Blackbear, June 17, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon with Every Time I Die, June 18, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Jim James with Anderson East, June 18, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Dio Returns, June 19, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

VISUAL ARTS

“Palimpsest” interactive art, June 13-14, Capsule. eventbrite.ca/event/59295533537

“Fashionable Luxuries: French and Italian Textiles,” June 19-Dec. 15, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

EVENTS/FESTIVALS/ETC.

Ricky Tims, June 13-14, White Theatre. thewhitetheatre.org

Arts in the Park Artist and Maker Festival, June 14-15 at Macken Park, North Kansas City. artsinthepark.org

Frontier Days, June 14-15, Edgerton. frontier-days.com

Kansas City Wide Open, June 14-16, multiple venues. kcwideopen.com

National Flag Day and Flag Retirement Ceremony, June 14, Washington Square Park. kcparks.org/event/flagday18

Angel Fashion Show, June 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Antique Festival, June 15-16, Crown Center. crowncenter.com

SummerFest, June 15, Belton Memorial Park. beltonparks.org

Wine Festival, June 15, East Valley Park, Excelsior Springs. visitexcelsior.com/winefestival.html

Taps at the Tower, June 16-17, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org

“Dark Money” screening, June 17, Westport Coffeehouse. facebook.com/groups/apakcr

FOOD

Father’s Day buffet. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 16. $14.49-$28.99. The Buffet Ameristar Casino, 3200 N. Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com, 816-414-7000

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series with Jerry Riener of Guardian and Newsprint, Woodinville, Washington. 6 p.m. June 18. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Wine & Brew Walk. 6-9 p.m. June 14. $25-$40. Independence Square, Downtown Independence. theindependencesquare.com

Meat and Wine Pairing. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16. $15. Sangria Lemonade Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Father’s Day Whiskey Social. 1-4 p.m. June 15. $50. Julep, 4141 Pennsylvania. exploretock.com/julepkc

Brew-B-Que Kansas City. Noon-4 p.m. June 15. $43-$60. Kansas City Renaissance Festival grounds, 628 N. 126th, Bonner Springs. kcrenfest.com/brew-b-que

Four-course wine dinner by Executive Chef Chris Deaton, with pairings from The Prisoner Wine Company. 6:30 p.m. June 12. $95. Loose Mansion, 101 E. Armour. eventbrite.com/event/61821341296 or loosemansion.com

Father’s Day Brunch. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16. $15-$28. Pinstripes, 13500 Nall, Overland Park. pinstripes.com/overland-park-kansas, 913-681-2255

Garden of Eating. Noon-4 p.m. June 16. $5-$20. Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. 50. powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600