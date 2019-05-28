KC events May 30-June 5: Warbird Expo, American Jazz Walk of Fame, KC PrideFest

After Oleta Adams, who is from Kansas City, receives her American Jazz Walk of Fame medallion, she will perform. MPI Talent Agency

“One Hundred Horses”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Studio 116

“One Hundred Horses” by Liberty playwright Steve Karol tells the story of a Kansas City man who travels through China during World War II trying to rescue art treasures from the Japanese, meeting fellow Kansas Citians Howard Porter and Edgar Snow along the way. The production will be a fundraiser for the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary with cooperation from the Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation at UMKC. Runs through June 9. UMKC James C. Olson Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5-$25 through tickets.cto.umkc.edu.

Emo Philips

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 31-June 1, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

In the world of comedy, Emo Philips (born Phil Sultanek) is a throwback in that he tells jokes rather than funny stories. For example: “When I was 10, my family moved to Downer’s Grove, Illinois. When I was 12, I found them.” He also inhabits an odd, childlike persona and speaks in a strange, high-pitched voice, all of which has made the Chicago native a standup success for decades. 816-326-8776. Tickets are $20-$28 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

Warbird Expo

2-4 p.m. Friday, May 31, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 1-2, at New Century AirCenter

The Commemorative Air Force Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, one of only nine B-17 Flying Fortresses still flying, will be available for tours throughout the weekend, as will the open-cockpit training aircraft PT-13 Stearman Kaydet. Another highlight will be visits by Olathe-area World War II veteran aviators Dan Fedynich, Burton Madison and Bill Davis. CAF Heart of America Wing, 6 Aero Plaza. commemorativeairforce.org or b17texasraiders.org. Tours $5-$10 ($20 for family of up to five); flights can be scheduled by calling 855-359-2217.

KC PrideFest

6 p.m. Friday, May 31; noon Saturday-Sunday, June 1-2, at Berkley Riverfront Park

The Kansas City Diversity Coalition’s annual event celebrating people from all backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities will feature music by Material Girl, DJ Barry Harris, Steve Grand, Mýa, Josh Zuckerman, Daya and many others, as well as a carnival, food fair, volleyball, inflatables and animal adoptions. Tickets are $10 through kcpridefest.org; $10 at gate; free entry noon-1 p.m. June 2.

John Witherspoon

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Kansas City Improv

John Witherspoon JEREMY FREEMAN

The fact that he has appeared in both the 1970s TV detective show “Barnaby Jones” and the current TV sitcom “Blackish” tells you almost all you need to know about John Witherspoon. He’s been around a long time, and he can play almost any kind of role — including as the dog-catching dad in the movies “Friday,” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” Standup comedy also has been a major part of his career almost from the start. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$55 through improvkc.com.

Kansas City Symphony, “Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto with Brahms”

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 31-June 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Helzberg Hall

Stefan Jackiw, who made his professional debut at the age of 12 in 1997 when Boston Pops director Keith Lockhart invited him to perform with the Pops, will be the Kansas City Symphony’s guest violinist for Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish.” The symphony also will perform Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 and Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms,” a memorial to the contemporary London-born composer’s mother. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$85 through kcsymphony.org.

“Rock of Ages”

8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2, at Starlight

“Rock of Ages” JEREMY DANIEL

Starlight will open its 2019 Broadway Series with the 10th anniversary tour of “Rock of Ages,” a musical incorporating the classic rock songs of the 1980s. Featuring the music of Styx, Poison, Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and others, “Rock of Ages” earned five Tony Award nominations in 2009 and ran on Broadway for 2,328 performances, closing in January 2015. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$120 through kcstarlight.com.

“30 Americans”

Runs Saturday, June 1, through Aug. 25 at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Showcasing works by many of the most important African-American artists of the last four decades, “30 Americans” has traveled the country for a decade, but the exhibition is tailored for each venue. The more than 80 paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, photographs and videos focus on issues of racial, sexual and historical identity in contemporary culture. Talk by Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of Studio Museum in Harlem, 6 p.m. June 13. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday and Wednesday. 816-751-1278. Tickets are $11-$18 through nelson-atkins.org.

American Jazz Walk of Fame

6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at American Jazz Museum

Since 2014, the American Jazz Walk of Fame has commemorated jazz legends with 30-inch bronze medallions installed in the sidewalks on 18th Street. This year’s recipients will be Oleta Adams, Leon Brady, Quincy Jones, Nathan Davis and Harry Belafonte. After the ceremony, Adams and Raheem DeVaughn will perform in the Gem Theater. DeVaughn is the Washington, D.C., crooner behind steamy hits like “Woman” and “Queen,” and Adams is the Kansas City star who made the world swoon with “Get Here” in 1990. americanjazzwalkoffame.com. Induction ceremony free; legends concert $50.

“Ralph Steadman: A Retrospective”

Runs Saturday, June 1, through Sept. 8 at Kansas City Public Library-Central Library

Ralph Steadman collaborated with Hunter S. Thompson for 30 years, providing outrageous illustrations to accompany Thompson’s gonzo writing. Many of those illustrations will be featured in “Ralph Steadman: A Retrospective,” which will consist of about 100 works exploring the full range of his work, also including illustrations for “Alice in Wonderland” and George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 816-701-3400. kclibrary.org. Free.

Professional boxing

7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Memorial Hall

In professional boxing, the pugilistic lineups promoted beforehand are never set in stone. But scheduled to fight at Memorial Hall are Kenzie Morrison, the son of former local heavyweight favorite Tommy Morrison; Shane “Sugarman” Mosley, the son of boxing legend “Sugar” Shane Mosley; and undefeated featherweight Fidel Cervantes. Morrison (14-0-2) beat Galen Brown of St. Joseph on May 26, 2018, at T-Bones Stadium in his last fight. Tickets are $25-$100 through eventbrite.com/event/61260755569.

Adam Sandler

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Adam Sandler NBCUniversal

Adam Sandler has taken time out from his movie career to rediscover his roots in comedy. On the heels of his Netflix special called “100% Fresh” last fall and his return to “Saturday Night Live” as a guest host this spring, Sandler is embarking on “100% Fresher,” a 19-stop comedy tour across the United States, this summer. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $79-$199 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

“The Revolutionists”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Unicorn Theatre

Vanessa Severo, Elise Poehling, Amy Elizabeth Attaway and Chioma Anyanwu will play four real women — including French queen Marie Antoinette — who lost their heads during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror in this fantasy-comedy by Lauren Gunderson. It is historical fiction that puts a modern twist on art, feminism and activism. Runs through June 30. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $33-$43 through unicorntheatre.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Opera180, “La Bohéme,” May 30-June 1, Drawing Room. opera180.org

Kinnor Philharmonic, June 2, White Theatre. thewhitetheatre.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” June 2, Trinity Lutheran Church. spirechamberensemble.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Sounds Relaxing: Renew,” June 5, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Theater

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” City Theatre of Independence, May 30-June 9. Roger T. Sermon Community Center. citytheatreofindependence.org

“A Flea in Her Ear,” May 31-June 16, Olathe Civic Theatre Association. olathetheatre.org

Comedy

Calvin Coolidge KC Comedy Hall of Fame Show, May 30, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Jon Schieszer and Lucas Hirl, June 2, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

The Loftus Party, June 4, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Chase Rice, May 30, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Cris Williamson, Barbara Higbie and Teresa Trull, May 30, Center for Spiritual Living. brownpapertickets.com/event/4219504

Tumbleweed Music Festival, May 30-June 1, La Cygne. tumbleweedcountry.com

Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Grand Funk Railroad, June 1, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Strangefest featuring Tech N9ne, Krizz Kaliko, Dax, ¡Mayday! and more, June 1, KC Live! strangemusicinc.com

The Strumbellas, The Phantastics and more, June 1, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Todd Rundgren, June 1, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Juice Wrld with Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade, June 2, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Kiefer Sutherland, June 3, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Hozier, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, June 4, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Uriah Heep, June 4, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Visual arts

Prairie Village Art Show, May 31-June 2, Village Shopping Center. pvartshow.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Festa Italiana, May 31-June 2, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Enchanted Faire, June 1, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum

KC Summer Brew Fest, June 1, Arrowhead. kcsummerbeerfest.com

Levee Fest, June 1, Armourdale Levee Trail. facebook.com/events/190635068214660

Party on the Prairie, June 1, Jerry Smith Park. kcparks.org/event/party-on-the-prairie-19

Strawberry Festival, June 1, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

Rose Day, June 2, Laura Conyers Smith Rose Garden, Loose Park. kcparks.org/event/rose-day

Westport Community Festival, June 2, Guardian Angels Church. guardianangelskc.org/events/westport-community-festival

KC SuperStar semifinals, June 3, White Theatre. kcsuperstar.org

Biological anthropologist Cheryl Knott and photographer Tim Laman, National Geographic Live, June 4, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Sports/recreation

Royals vs. Boston, June 4-6. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Gary, May 31-June 2. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Hospital Hill Run, June 1, Crown Center. hospitalhillrun.com

Food

KC Summer Brew Fest. 6-10 p.m. June 1. $45-$85. Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead. kcsummerbeerfest.com

Beer & Cheese. 6-9 p.m. June 4. $20. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/61882626602

KC Food Truck Face-Off. 5:30-9 p.m. May 31. $35-50. Independence Square, 210 W. Truman, Independence. mymcpl.org/events/50150/food-truck-face

Sangria Lemonade Sunday. 11 a.m. June 2. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Food Truck Frenzy. 4:30-10 p.m. June 1. Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road, Lenexa. lenexa.com

Italian Tasting. 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 30. $25. The Venue at Willow Creek, 3150 N. 91st, Kansas City, Kansas. eventbrite.com/event/60947937923