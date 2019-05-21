KC events May 23-29: Memorial Day events, ‘Stonehenge’ opens, WWE Monday Night Raw

Casi Joy will perform at the WWI Museum and Memorial’s Memorial Day event. NBC

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Arts Asylum

Based on a 2003 novel, the stage drama “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” became a sensation on London’s West End by winning seven Olivier Awards in 2013 and on Broadway by winning five Tony Awards in 2015. It is about a 15-year-old boy who is exceptional at mathematics but short on social skills, working to solve the mystery of the killing of a neighbor’s dog. The Barn Players will present the Kansas City community theater premiere. Runs through June 2. 913-432-9100. Tickets are $15-$20 through thebarnplayers.org.

Damon Williams

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, May 24; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25; at Kansas City Improv

From Subway sandwich shop owner to the opening act for the Kings of Comedy Tour, Damon Williams went a long way in a short time early in his career. Since Kings of Comedy in 1999, the Chicago native has settled into the life of a comic, hosting the weekly segment “Seriously Ignorant News” on the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show” and appearing on BET’s “Comicview,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and HBO’s “P. Diddy Presents the Bad Boys of Comedy.” 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$50 through improvkc.com.

Memorial Day Weekend at WWI Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 24; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, May 26-27; at National WWI Museum and Memorial

A performance by Nashville recording artist and Kansas City native Casi Joy (NBC’s “The Voice”) will be one of the highlights of a three-day holiday weekend filled with things to see and do at one of the nation’s premier museums. Joy will sing during a free public ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m. Monday and will include a keynote address from U.S. World War I Centennial Commissioner Monique Seefried. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Museum admission free for veterans and active duty military, $5-$8 for public.

Black Archives of Mid-America 45th Anniversary Celebration

5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24; 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26; at American Jazz Museum

A VIP reception will kick off the celebratory weekend at the American Jazz Museum Atrium, followed by a community celebration at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Gem Theater. Other events will include a performance by Alvin Ailey dancers (1 p.m. Saturday, Gem), a Gospel Fest (2 p.m. Saturday, Gem) and a showing of “Black Panther” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, outside lawn). 816-221-1600. blackarchives.org. Free; VIP reception, $100.

Illuminated Waters

6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 24-25, at Theis Park

The StoneLion Puppet Theatre puppets have in the past included this giant turtle and its baby. GARVEY SCOTT The Kansas City Star







The StoneLion Puppets will be the star attraction at this two-day festival, which will also include food trucks, strolling musicians, interactive art and games along Brush Creek in Theis Park. The show will begin at 8:30 each evening, with giant puppets on and in the water, followed by a glow party featuring illuminated puppets. 816-221-5351. kcparks.org/event/illuminated-waters-2 or stonelionpuppets.org. Free.

Lawrence Busker Festival

5 p.m. Friday, May 24; 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25; noon Sunday, May 26; at Downtown Lawrence

This will be the 12th year of the popular event that brings musicians, magicians, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, acrobats and other street performers to Downtown Lawrence. But it will be the first time that the acts — more than 20 at five locations — will feature only women. Also, the Art Tougeau Art Car Parade will begin at noon Saturday. lawrencebuskerfest.com. Free.

Royals vs. N.Y. Yankees

7:15 p.m. Friday, May 24, and 1:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26, at Kauffman Stadium

Traditionally, the Yankees have been a big draw in Kansas City, owing first to the fact that the Kansas City Blues had been a Yankees minor-league affiliate in the mid-20th century, then to the intense rivalry between the Bronx Bombers and the George Brett-led Royals of the late 1970s and early 1980s. This will be the only 2019 trip to Kauffman Stadium for Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — if they play. Both have been on the disabled list much of this season. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $23-$153 through mlb.com/royals.

“Stonehenge: Ancient Mysteries and Modern Discoveries”

Opens Saturday, May 25, at Union Station

If you can’t travel to England to see Stonehenge, this is probably the next best thing. The American premiere of “Stonehenge: Ancient Mysteries and Modern Discoveries” will present more than 300 artifacts, 150 of which have never traveled outside of Europe, as well as the latest scientific research to answer questions about the huge stones that have puzzled scholars for centuries. Runs through Sept. 29. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $12.95-$17.95 through unionstation.org/stonehenge.

Bank of America Celebration at the Station

3-10 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Union Station

The Kansas City Symphony’s annual gift to the community honoring the men and women who have died serving our country will bring back the cannons after a one-year hiatus. Music director Michael Stern will lead the symphony and guest artists, including vocalist Capathia Jenkins, in a 100-minute concert filled with patriotic favorites and capped by Tchaikovsky’s rousing “1812 Overture” with live firing cannons. Celebration at the Station begins with entertainment and other festivities at 3 p.m. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m., with fireworks at 9:40 p.m. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. Free.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle and L.A. Galaxy

5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Children’s Mercy Park

If Sporting is going to turn around its season, this week is the time to do it. These two will conclude a stretch with three consecutive home matches (and five of six overall) that will be followed by four straight on the road. The Seattle Sounders and the L.A. Galaxy will be difficult tests — they are two of the top four teams in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $30-$150 through sportingkc.com.

WWE Monday Night Raw

6:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Sprint Center

“WWE Monday Night RAW” MIKE MARQUES







By professional wrestling standards, Seth Rollins is a little guy. At 6-feet-1 and 217 pounds, he’s not even big enough to play linebacker in the NFL. But Rollins (aka Iowa native Colby Lopez) is the WWE Universal champion, having beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 in April. Rollins is scheduled to put his title on the line against Baron Corbin at the Sprint Center. Other wrestlers expected to compete are A.J. Styles, Braun Strowman and Raw and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $15-$110 through sprintcenter.com.

Orchestre Surreal, “Rock-N-Orchesral Classic Live”

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, May 29-30, at Warwick Theatre

Composer, arranger, conductor and group founder Elvis Schoenberg had the idea of combining a classical orchestra with a jazz big band and a rock group, and the result is the 25-piece Orchestre Surreal. Its shows present clever and playful versions of classic songs, with assistance from vocalists Angela Carole Brown and Daniel O’Callaghan. Tickets are $20-$25 through eventbrite.com or metkc.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “Jan Kraybill’s Organ Extravaganza,” May 28, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Comedy

JC Currais, May 23-26, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Fever 333, May 23, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Great White, May 24, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

In This Moment with Sevendust, Light The Torch and Hyde, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Kinto Sol with Akwid, Ms. Krazie and more, May 24, Bermudas. eventbrite.com/event/58762596508

Dark Funeral, Belphegor, Incantation, Hate and more, May 25, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Toots and the Maytals, May 25, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band with The Cadillac Three, May 25, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

El Gran Silencio with Reptil, May 26, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Events/festivals/etc.

ConQuesT Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention, May 24-26, Sheraton Crown Center. conquestkc.org

Midwest Dance Festival, May 24, Hilton Garden Inn, Independence. midwest-dance.com/midwest-dance-festival.html

Westport Block Party, May 26, Kelly’s Westport. westportkcmo.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Fargo-Moorhead, May 27; vs. Milwaukee, May 28-30. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Food

Barrel-aged Wine Tasting with winemaker Shriti Plimpton. 5 p.m. May 25. $19. Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery, 31010 W. 124th, Excelsior Springs. fencestile.com, 816-500-6465

Red, White & Blue Sparkling Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 26. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Wine Tasting on the Terrace. 6-8 p.m. May 23. $25-$35. Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th, Overland Park. opabg.org, 913-685-3604

Whisky, Cigar & Prime Rib. 6-9 p.m. May 25. $30-$80. White Horse Cafe, 6325 Lewis, Parkville. eventbrite.com/event/61008288433 or facebook.com/whitehorsecafe