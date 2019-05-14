KC events May 16-22: ‘Reflecting Motion’ opens, Troost Festival, Turkey Creek Festival

Watch the mesmerizing “Reflecting Motion” kinetic artwork at Union Station Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station

“Lexicon: The Language of Gesture in 25 Years at Kemper Museum”

Opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Kemper Museum’s 25th anniversary year will continue with this exhibition featuring 41 works from the museum’s permanent collection, including well-known pieces by artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Deborah Butterfield, Petah Coyne and Frank Stella and relatively new works by Liza Lou (including the recently acquired “Noctilucent”) and Do-Ho Suh. Artist talk with Liza Lou, 6 p.m. May 17; runs through Aug. 25. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.

“The Moth Mainstage”

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Folly Theater

“The Moth Radio Hour,” a Peabody Award-winning public radio program that airs locally on KCUR, presents people from all walks of life telling true stories about their experiences — live and without notes. The stage version will feature five storytellers who have developed and shaped their stories with “Moth” directors. 816-474-4444. follytheater.org. Sold out.

“The Last Podcast On The Left”

8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

If you have a thing for horror movies, cults, serial killers or anything gruesome, “The Last Podcast on the Left” can scratch your itch — and provide some laughs along the way. The stars of the weekly podcast, longtime friends Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski, are touring the nation with live shows where they discuss horrors both real and imaginary. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $25-$50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Kansas City Symphony, “Stern Conducts Mahler’s Third”

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Helzberg Hall

Voted the 10th greatest symphony of all time in a BBC Music Magazine survey of conductors last year, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 from 1896 is his longest piece and will be the sole focus of the Kansas City Symphony and director Michael Stern. They will be joined by the women of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus, the Allegro Choirs of Kansas City and mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$90 through kcsymphony.org.

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Fargo-Moorhead

7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at T-Bones Stadium

After winning the American Association championship last year, the T-Bones appear to be loaded with talent as they open the 2019 season and begin their effort to repeat. Leading the returning players is right-handed pitcher Tommy Collier, who went 12-3 during the 2018 regular season. Among the T-Bones’ newcomers is former major league pitcher Randall Delgado, who went 13-6 with Arizona in 2015 and 2016. The team will have a trophy and ring ceremony at Friday’s opener. Also, vs. Lincoln, 7:05 p.m. May 20-22. 913-328-5618. Tickets are $6.50-$16 through tbonesbaseball.com.

Turkey Creek Festival

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Antioch Park

The highlight of the Turkey Creek Festival will be a kids’ zone featuring pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, wood projects, games and DJ The Balloonman. Other attractions will be roving Star Wars characters, a trackless train, live music and Creek Chic — where visitors can buy handmade, vintage and repurposed treasures — along with a pancake breakfast ($4-$6) and 5K run/walk and youth sprint ($12-$35). merriam.org/320/merriam-turkey-creek-festival. Free.

Troost Festival

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at 3100 block of Troost

The Troost Festival is back May 18.







Live music will play virtually nonstop at the Troost Festival, which is designed as a family event for local businesses, artists, schools, churches and other community members to showcase themselves and network with each other. In addition to performances by acts such as Zydeco Tougeau, Max Groove, Rusty Knutts Band and Stonegood Beats, there will be children’s activities and a “Wall of Respect” interactive art exhibit. troostvillage.org. Free.

Neil Berg’s “101 Years of Broadway”

8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Yardley Hall

After successfully touring since 2017 with “100 Years of Broadway,” the natural next step for composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg is “101 Years of Broadway.” The revue starring five Broadway singers will present classic tunes from Irving Berlin, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more. Berg is best-known for the rock musical “The 12” and the off-Broadway musical version of Mark Twain’s “The Prince and the Pauper.” Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $23-$38 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Children’s Mercy Park

It’s been a long time since Sporting won a match — almost seven weeks, in fact. After the team’s 7-1 victory over Montreal on March 30, it has gone 0-5-3 (including two losses in Champions League play) to see their Major League Soccer record drop to 2-4-4. The Vancouver Whitecaps (3-5-3) will be playing their third match in eight days. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $35-$66 through sportingkc.com.

Piff the Magic Dragon

8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Piff the Magic Dragon







For those unfamiliar with Piff the Magic Dragon, he’s just your typical grumpy guy in a dragon suit who performs magic tricks and tells jokes with the assistance of a Chihuahua named Mr. Piffles. Piff (aka John van der Put of London) appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015, has performed at venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe and Sydney Opera House and headlines at the Flamingo’s Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre in Las Vegas. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.50-$39.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Rockin’ Rockhill: Sunday Street Party

1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

“Walking Wall,” Andy Goldsworthy’s moving work of art that began life across the street from the Nelson-Atkins Museum, will work its way across Rockhill Road and cause the street to be closed for a few weeks. The Nelson-Atkins and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will take advantage of the closure to stage a street party featuring a free concert by one of Kansas City’s premier bands, Making Movies. Food trucks also will be on hand. nelson-atkins.org/events/rockin-rockhill-sunday-street-party or kemperart.org/news/2019/apr/rockin’-rockhill-sunday-street-party. Free.

“Reflecting Motion”

Opens Sunday, May 19, at Union Station

Created by artist Patrick Shearn and his Poetic Kinetics team, “Reflecting Motion” is a silver-form work designed to evoke the synchronized movements of flocks of birds, schools of fish or insects in nature as it appears to float in midair. The artwork will cover some 40,000 square feet and will rise and fall with the wind from 18 to 72 feet. This event was rescheduled from an earlier date. Haverty Family Yards. Opening party featuring Quixotic, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 ($100-$250). Building hours 6 a.m.-midnight daily. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org. Free.

“Morning’s at Seven”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at City Stage Theater

Kansas City Actors Theatre will produce a classic comedy by Paul Osborn, “Morning’s at Seven.” (The title, taken verbatim from a Robert Browning poem, means, “Morning is at seven,” thus retaining what appears to be an incorrect apostrophe.) The story follows four no-longer-young sisters living in a small Midwestern town in 1938, using a light touch to examine some of the unique complications of aging. “Morning’s at Seven” premiered on Broadway in 1939 and had Broadway revivals in 1980 and 2002. Runs through June 9. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $22-$47 through kcactors.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Chamber in Chamber: Opus 76 Quartet, May 17, City of Prairie Village. pvkansas.com

Choral Spectrum, “Bridges,” May 18-19, Immanuel Lutheran Church. brownpapertickets.com/event/4078304

Theater

“Hecho en Puelto Rico,” May 18, Johnson County Art And Heritage Center. eventbrite.com/event/58124880081

Comedy

AJ Finney and Mike Baldwin, May 16-18, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

JP Sears, May 17-18, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Samuel J. Comroe, May 19, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Aaron Lewis, May 16, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Hunter Hayes, May 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Pete Yorn, May 16, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 17-18, Knuckleheads. bluegrassinthebottoms.com

Boosie Badazz and more, May 17, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Dr. Zhivegas, May 17, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

L7 with Le Butcherettes, May 17, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Griz, May 18, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Keke Wyatt with Sam Bostic & The Truth Band, May 18, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Kelley Hunt, May 18, Folly. follytheater.org

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, May 18, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Valentine Porchfest KC, May 18, Valentine neighborhood. facebook.com/events/38388757885438

Burton Cummings, May 19, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Chicago, May 19, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Colter Wall, May 19, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Iration, May 19, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

The Devil Makes Three, May 21, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Deicide with Origin, Jungle Rot and The Absence, May 22, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Todd Snider with Elizabeth Cook, May 22, Folly. knuckleheadskc.com

Visual arts

Slava Korolenkov, May 17, Natonal WWI Museum. theworldwar.org

Chalk Walk, May 18, Concourse Fountain. kcparks.org/event/chalk-walk-northeast

Events/festivals/etc.

“Marshals, Thugs and Outlaws in Jackson County,” May 16, Midwest Genealogy Center. mymcpl.org

Kansas City Nanobrew Festival, May 18, Berkley Riverfront Park. kcnanobrewfest.com

Tour de Bier KC, May 19, Knuckleheads. bikewalkkc.org/tourdebier

Book talks/lectures

Rick Atkinson for “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777,” May 21, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Van Jones for “Beyond the Messy Truth: How We Came Apart, How We Come Together,” May 22, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Downtown Open Urban Golf Tournament, May 18, Washington Square Park. kcparks.org/event/downtown-open2019

Food

Queso y Vino. 7 p.m. May 19. $50. The Better Cheddar, 604 W. 48th. thebettercheddar.com, 816-561-8204

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series with Marty Clubb of L’Ecole, Walla Walla, Wash. 6 p.m. May 21. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Wine and Whiskey Tasting. 7:30 p.m. May 17. $25. Hillcrest Country Club, 8200 Hillcrest. eventbrite.com/event/56585923019

Weston WineFest. Noon-7 p.m. May 18. $25. Pirtle Winery, 502 Spring, Weston. pirtlewinery.com or eventbrite.com/event/56519366948, 816-640-5728