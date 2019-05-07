KC events May 9-15: Steve Martin and Martin Short, Marlon Wayans, Derek Hough

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their two-man show to Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.

KC Golf Classic

Thursday-Sunday, May 9-12, at Blue Hills Country Club

Kansas City’s Web.com Tour event will occupy a new home and a new date in 2019, almost certainly creating a cooler experience for golf fans. The tournament, which offers a purse of $675,000 and attracts an international field of professionals trying to advance to the PGA Tour, had been held since 2009 during the heat of summer at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate. Gates open 7 a.m. daily. Tickets are $10 ($25 for full week) through kcgolfclassic.com.

Karen Knotts, “Tied Up In Knotts”

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

Imagine if Barney Fife had a daughter. Well, the bumbling deputy sheriff on “The Andy Griffith Show” never produced any on-screen offspring, but the actor who brought Barney Fife to life did. Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts, will portray a variety of characters and share stories of growing up with her funnyman father in her one-woman show, “Tied Up in Knotts.” 816-221-6987. Tickets are $30 through mthkc.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Performing together in the Kansas City area for the fourth consecutive year, Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring a new show with new material and a new title (“Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t”). But the idea will be the same: The two veteran comedians, who have been friends since they starred in “Three Amigos” in 1986, will swap stories and insults, sing songs and present sketches. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $49.50-$195 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Kansas City Ballet, “Tharp / Parsons / Forsythe”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

The works of three of America’s most acclaimed choreographers will share the stage in the Kansas City Ballet’s new production. Twyla Tharp’s “In the Upper Room” is built on a pulsating score by Philip Glass. William Forsythe’s 1987 “In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated,” was commissioned by Rudolf Nureyev and electrified the ballet world. “A Play for Love” by Kansas City native David Parsons, founder of Parsons Dance, will be a world premiere. Also, 7:30 p.m. May 11, 2 p.m. May 12, 7:30 p.m. May 17-18, 2 p.m. May 19. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-931-8993. Tickets are $34-$114 through kcballet.org.

Marlon Wayans

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, May 10; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 11; 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Kansas City Improv

Marlon Wayans is coming to Kansas City Improv. SCOTT GRIES Invision/AP

He isn’t the best-known funny person in his own family, but a ranking in the top five among the Wayans clan makes Marlon Wayans a comic force to be reckoned with. The brother of Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn and six other Wayanses — as well as the uncle of various performing nieces and nephews — Marlon has been in a slew of successful movies, starred in the NBC sitcom “Marlon” and released his first stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” on Netflix last year. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $35-$45 through improvkc.com.

Royals vs. Philadelphia

7:15 p.m. Friday, May 10; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 11; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 12; at Kauffman Stadium

The season is barely a month old, but it’s pretty clear these Royals aren’t going to contend for a World Series title. But there are still reasons to attend their games. For example, this series will be your only chance this season to see Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who signed a record 13-year, $330 million free-agent deal during the offseason. Plus, fans attending Saturday’s game will receive Adalberto Mondesi bobbleheads. Also, vs. Texas, 7:15 p.m. May 14-15, and 1:15 p.m. May 16. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$121 through mlb.com/royals.

Transfigured Nights

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Folly Theater

Four standout classical musicians will perform together as Transfigured Nights at this Friends of Chamber Music concert. Cellist Alisa Weilerstein, violinist Sergey Khachatryan, pianist Inon Barnatan and percussionist Colin Currie will present a program with compositions by Beethoven, Schoenberg, Wallin and Shostakovich. 816-561-9999. Tickets are $25-$35 through chambermusic.org.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Digital Ally 400

6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway

The first of two annual races at Kansas Speedway in NASCAR’s top series should help sort out the tight competition atop the season standings. After this past weekend’s race at Dover, Kyle Busch holds the series lead, with Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick among those chasing him. Busch has claimed a series-high three victories and has finished in the top 10 in all 11 races. Also, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Digital Ally 250, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. 866-460-7223. Tickets are $29-$149 through kansasspeedway.com.

Derek Hough

8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Derek Hough BRIAN BOWEN SMITH

Dancer Derek Hough, who performed in Kansas City with his sister Julianne during their tour in 2017, is hitting the road for his first solo tour. The only six-time champion on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is a two-time Emmy Award winner and nine-time nominee for Best Choreography. His live stage show will explore styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hop-hop and everything in between. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $59.50-$85 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Itzhak Perlman

7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Helzberg Hall

When Itzhak Perlman appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in November, he was celebrating the 60th anniversary of his first public performance — in the same theater as the 13-year-old Itzhak appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He has gone on to become the preeminent violinist of the 20th century, as evidenced by his 15 Grammy Awards and the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. For this Harriman-Jewell Series event, he will be accompanied by pianist Rohan de Silva and will talk to the audience throughout the evening. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. Sold out.

“Reflecting Motion”

Opens Sunday, May 12, at Union Station

Created by artist Patrick Shearn and his Poetic Kinetics team, “Reflecting Motion” is a silver-form work designed to evoke the synchronized movements of flocks of birds, schools of fish or insects in nature as it appears to float in midair. The artwork will cover some 40,000 square feet and will rise and fall with the wind from 18 to 72 feet. Haverty Family Yards. Opening party featuring Quixotic, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11 ($100-$250). Building hours 6 a.m.-midnight daily. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org. Free.

Jen Kirkman

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at RecordBar

Comedian Jen Kirkman ROBYN VON SWANK

As if she didn’t have enough accomplishments to her credit, Jen Kirkman now adds that she writes for the hysterical Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which won four Emmy Awards last year. Kirkman has been a successful touring standup for years, wrote for and appeared on “Chelsea Lately,” is the author of two books and has starred in two Netflix comedy specials. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $25 through therecordbar.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

North Star Community Band, “March into May,” May 10, Oak Park High School. nstarband.org

American Youth Ballet, “The Sleeping Beauty,” May 11-12, Polsky Theatre. americanyouthballet.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “The Grand Finale,” May 11, Community Christian Church, and May 12, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org

“Music from the Heart,” Mother’s Day free organ concert, May 12, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Ensemble Iberica, “Fado Brasilero,” May 15, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org

Theater

“Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect up?” May 9-June 23, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

Comedy

James Johann, May 9-12, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Brad Tassell, May 9-11, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Paul Wall, May 10, Legends Comedy Club & Sports Bar. facebook.com/339353226710437

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Deer Tick, May 9, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

MGMT, May 9, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

RBRM, May 9, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Dale Watson and Kelly Willis, May 10, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

The Psychedelic Furs, May 10, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, May 10, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Danielle Nicole Band, May 11, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Insane Clown Posse with Rittz, Mushroomhead, Mac Lethal and Kissing Candice, May 13, Granada. thegranada.com

Animals As Leaders, May 14, Granada. thegranada.com

Elle King, May 14, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Tool, May 14, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Johnny Marr, May 15, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Sylar with Varials and GroundCulture, May 15, Granada. thegranada.com

Visual arts

Lenexa Art Fair, May 11, Lenexa civic campus. lenexa.com

Polish Pottery Festival, May 11, Weston. renditionsweston.com

Events/festivals/etc.

GO Feed 2019, May 11, Riverside Horizons Industrial Park. goproject.ticketspice.com/go-feed-2019

Strawberry Swing’s Spring Swing, May 11, Alexander Majors Barn. thestrawberryswing.org

Book talks/lectures

Louis Bayard for “Courting Mr. Lincoln,” May 9, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Triathlon, May 12, Longview Lake. kansascitytriathlon.com

Food

Mother’s Day buffet. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. May 12. $28.99. The Buffet Ameristar Casino, 3200 N. Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com, 816-414-7000

Mother’s Day four-course prix fixe menu. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 12. $18-$50. Chaz on the Plaza, Raphael Hotel, 325 Ward Parkway. chazontheplaza.com, 816-802-2152

Strother Brewfest. 1-5 p.m. May 11. $35-$50. Main Street, Downtown Lee’s Summit. eventbrite.com/event/58659579381

Dead Morchella Society morel mushroom dinner. 5-10 p.m. May 12. $100. Freshwater, 3711 Summit. eventbrite.com/event/60573974388

Mother’s Day Weekend Wine and Chocolate Tasting. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11-12. $15. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Wine Dinner with Marchesi Incisa. 6 p.m. May 13. $65. Waldo Thai, 8431 Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/60545046865