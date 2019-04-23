KC events April 25-May 1: Fortune Feimster, Michael Carbonaro, ‘Rent,’ Marsha Warfield

Michael Carbonaro

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story”

Opens 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at New Theatre Restaurant

From Lubbock, Texas, to … well, we won’t ruin the ending for anybody who isn’t familiar with Buddy Holly’s ultimate fate, but suffice it to say the story has a dramatic conclusion. “Buddy,” which ran briefly on Broadway and for 12 years in London’s West End, follows Holly’s meteoric rise in rock ’n’ roll music. “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “Maybe Baby,” “Rave On” and all of Holly’s other hits will fill the air. Runs through July 7. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $34-$61 through newtheatre.com.

Fortune Feimster

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Kansas City Improv

Fortune Feimster, or at least her face, is probably familiar to a lot of TV viewers. She was a regular on “The Mindy Project,” had a recurring role in “Life in Pieces,” wrote for and appeared on “Chelsea Lately” and has made guest appearances on dozens of other shows. The North Carolina native got her start in comedy with the Groundlings improvisational and sketch comedy troupe Los Angeles. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $22-$52 through improvkc.com.

Fortune Feimster DANNY VENTRELLA NBC

“Honky”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Gem Theater

Presented by the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, “Honky” is a dark comedy about race, rhetoric and basketball shoes. It shows what happens when a young black person is shot for a pair of basketball shoes and sales of the shoes triple among white teens. Written by Greg Kalleres, it premiered in 2013 and appeared on PBS as part of its “OnStage in America” series in 2015. Runs through May 12. 816-663-9966. Tickets are $40 through brtkc.org; tickets for students, $20, and seniors, $30, available at door.

Marsha Warfield

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 26-27, at Comedy Club of Kansas City

The new comedy club in town will bring in a not-so-new comedian for one of its first shows. The Comedy Club of Kansas City, which opened recently at 1130 W. 103rd (just east of State Line), will welcome Marsha Warfield, who made her name as the tough bailiff Roz on the sitcom “Night Court” from 1986 through 1992. Warfield came out of retirement in recent years and performs regularly at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. Tickets are $25-$33 through thecomedyclubkc.com.

Marsha Warfield Pose Las Vegas

Michael Carbonaro

7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Music Hall

Michael Carbonaro has starred for four seasons in truTV’s “The Carbonaro Effect,” where the magician performs hidden-camera tricks on unsuspecting members of the public. The stage show of Carbonaro, who became known from his “Magic Clerk” segments on “The Tonight Show,” will shine the spotlight on his magic tricks, fun antics and interaction with the audience. Tickets are $25-$62 will through ticketmaster.com.

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles”

8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

The band Rain has been around far longer than the lifespan of the band it pays tribute to, having formed under the name Reign in 1975. Its touring show is more than a tribute concert. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album “Abbey Road,” Rain will bring the epic recording to life with a note-for-note theatrical event, in addition to playing other Beatles favorites. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$65 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Plaza PopCon

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch

The comedy troupe Right Between the Ears will kick off Plaza PopCon, a celebration of books, movies, comics and all things geeky, with a radio-theater production of the sci-fi spoof “Rex Dexter of Mars.” Other attractions will include a costume contest, an escape room, tech coaches, a light-sabre duel staged by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and a superhero training camp. 816-701-3400. kclibrary.org. Free.

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Children’s Mercy Park

Kansas City soccer fans have a new reason this season to flock to Children’s Mercy Park. Sixteen-year-old sensation Gianluca Busio became the youngest Major League Soccer player to score in consecutive league matches earlier this month, then topped himself by scoring the equalizer for Sporting in the waning minutes of a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $32-$100 through sportingkc.com.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “The Pearl Fishers”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Though not nearly as famous or performed nearly as often as his “Carmen,” Georges Bizet’s 1863 opera “The Pearl Fishers” does contain one of Bizet’s most popular tunes: a duet for tenor and baritone called “Au fond du temple saint.” The opera tells the story of a pearl diver and an island chieftain, two old friends who are reunited with the woman whose beauty nearly destroyed their friendship. Also, 7:30 p.m. May 1 and 3 and 2 p.m. May 5. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-7344. Tickets are $35.50-$199.50 through kcopera.org.

Spring Parade of Homes

Runs Saturday, April 27, through May 12 throughout area

Presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, the Kansas City Parade of Homes showcasing the area’s new homes, home builders and communities is the second largest such event in the United States. This edition will feature 405 houses ranging in price from $210,000 to more than $2 million, including 50 homes in maintenance-provided communities. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. kcparadeofhomes.com. Free.

Aziz Ansari

4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

In 2017, Aziz Ansari had the kind of year comedians dream about, winning an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his Netflix show “Master of None.” Then came 2018. In January, he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct, and he spent the rest of the year in damage control and out of the limelight. Now the former co-star of “Parks and Recreation” is dipping his toe back in the entertainment world’s water by taking his “Road to Nowhere” standup tour on the road. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$65 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

“Rent”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Music Hall

The Kansas City Broadway Series will present the 20th anniversary touring production of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent,” winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme,” “Rent” follows a year in the lives of young artists and musicians struggling to survive in New York’s Lower East Side. Also, 7:30 p.m. May 1-3, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 4, 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 5. 800-745-3000. Tickets are $32-$107 through broadwayinkc.com.

“Rent” CAROL ROSEGG

Also this week

Classical music and dance

“The Game of Love and Chance,” UMKC Theatre, April 26-May 5, PAC 116, Studio Theatre. umkctheatre.org

Parsons Dance, April 26, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Störling Dance Theater, “Sower,” April 26-28, Culture House Stage. storlingdance.org

City in Motion Dance Theater, “Arrivals & Departures,” April 27-28, City Stage Theater. cityinmotion.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Cloudy with a Chance of Music,” April 28, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Musica Sacra Chorus and Orchestra, Mozart’s Requiem, April 28, Arrupe Hall. rockhurst.edu

Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “I Could’ve Danced All Night,” April 30, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Theater

“Grand Hotel: The Musical,” Barn Players, April 25-May 4, Arts Asylum. thebarnplayers.org

“Broadway and All That Jazz: Songbook of the ’60s and ’70s,” April 26-May 26, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

Comedy

Miss Missouri Comedy Queen, April 26, Missie B’s. eventbrite.com/event/59670328559

Jon Reep, April 26-28, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Nick Griffin, April 27, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Adventure Club with Bear Grillz and more, April 26, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Amanda Shires, April 26, Folly. follytheater.org

La Dispute with Gouge Away and Slow Mass, April 26, Granada. thegranada.com

Legends of Hip Hop featuring Juvenile, Mystikal, 8 Ball & Mjg, Scarface and more, April 26, Municipal Auditorium. ticketmaster.com

The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. follytheater.org

Killer Queen featuring Patrick Meyers, April 27, VooDoo. voodookc.com

DMX, April 28, Granada. thegranada.com

Home Free, April 28, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Allman Betts Band with JD Simo, April 29, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Jai Wolf, May 1, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Lany, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Visual arts

Artist talk by Anthony Hernandez, April 25, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

E(art)h Extravaganza: Celebrate Earth, Celebrate Art, April 27, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

Events/festivals/etc.

Johnson County Community College Fashion Show, “Threaded Together,” April 26, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/academics/credit/fashion-merchandising-design/index.html

AIDS Walk KC, April 27, Theis Park. aidswalkkc.org

Barnyard Babies Family Festival, April 27, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com

Best of Missouri Life Market Fair, April 27-28, Powell Gardens. missourilife.com

GeekCraft Expo KC, April 27, Kansas City Convention Center. geekcraftexpo.com/gce-kc-2019

Train Festival, April 27, Atchison. visitatchison.com

Cherry Blossom Festival, April 28, Independence Uptown Market. indepcherryblossomfest.com

“KC’s Parks and Boulevards: The Next 125 Years,” April 30, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. kclibrary.org

Book talks/lectures

Ruth Reichl for “Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir,” April 25, 1900 Building. rainydaybooks.com

Ta-Nehisi Coates for “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy,” April 26, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Martha Hall Kelly for “Lost Roses,” April 29, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com

Kirk Wallace Johnson for “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century,” May 1, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Royals vs. L.A. Angels, April 26-28; vs. Tampa Bay, April 29-May 2. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals

Trolley Run, April 29, Waldo-Plaza. trolleyrun.org

Food

Wine and Charcuterie Pairing with Local Pig. 3 p.m. April 28. $60. Amigoni Urban Winery, 1505 Genessee. eventbrite.com/event/58123072675

Spire Collection Wine Tasting. 6-8 p.m. April 25. $40. Chaz On The Plaza, Raphael Hotel, 325 Ward Parkway. chazontheplaza.com, 816-802-2152

Outreach International Chef Dinner. 6 p.m. April 30. $55. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/58142165783

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series with Amy and Dominic Chappellet of Chappellet, Napa Valley, Calif. 6 p.m. April 24. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Wine Walk on Delaware. 5-8 p.m. April 27. $20. Delaware Street. eventbrite.com/event/56369516742

Parkville Microbrew Fest. 1-5 p.m. April 27. $40-$50. English Landing Park, 8701 Clark, Parkville. parkvillemicrobrewfest.com

Kegs ’n’ Eggs. Craft beer festival and adult egg hunt. 11 a.m. April 27. $45. Kansas City Renaissance Festival grounds, 628 N. 126th, Bonner Springs. kegsneggskc.com, 913-721-2110

Wine Tasting on the Terrace with Middle Creek Winery. 6-8 p.m. April 25. $25-$35. Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th, Overland Park. opabg.org, 913-685-3604

Four-course dinner paired with five wines from Owen Roe Winery. 6:30 p.m. April 25. $85. Pierpont’s, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. pierponts.com, 816-221-5111

Downtown Wine Walk. Benefits The Children’s Place. 3-6 p.m. April 27. Sold out. Power & Light District, 13th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com

Taste of Shawnee. 3-6 p.m. April 27. Free with admission, $10. Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th, Shawnee. tasteofshawnee.wixsite.com/2019

Restless Spirits tasting event. 1-4 p.m. April 27. Sold out. Trezo Mare, 4105 N. Mulberry. trezomare.com, 816-505-3200