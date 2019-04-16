What the Sesame Street in Communities program does in Kansas City Kansas City has been involved in the Sesame Street in Communities program since 2017. This video shows how the program has helped KC children and parents with a range of topics, from healthy eating to dealing with divorce. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City has been involved in the Sesame Street in Communities program since 2017. This video shows how the program has helped KC children and parents with a range of topics, from healthy eating to dealing with divorce.

“Sesame Street” is coming to town!

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street,” announced Tuesday that one of the Muppets from the PBS children’s program and some friends will visit Kansas City to help celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

The July 11-13 visit, part of a nationwide road trip, will be capped by a free family festival and stage show at Frank A. Theis Park on July 13.

Kansas City is one of 10 cities Sesame Workshop has chosen for the cross-country tour, which will begin June 1 in New York and end Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

Over the three days here, the “Sesame Street” crew — joined by community partners, celebrities and elected officials — will make stops across Kansas City and tape scenes with children for the 50th season of the show.

“We are honored,” Mayor Sly James said. “This will be a great opportunity for families to have fun together while celebrating the significant and lasting work of Sesame Workshop and its dedication to teaching children here in Kansas City and across the world.”

The road trip’s public festivals are scheduled to include a giant maze, a treasure dig, photo opportunities, sweepstakes, a cookies-and-milk snack station and more.

The 50th season of “Sesame Street” will kick off in November with a star-studded primetime special that will include new takes on classic segments and visits from “Sesame Street” icons. New episodes of the show, which started on PBS, now airs on HBO. The episodes then air on PBS at a later date.

“This summer’s road trip, and our visit to Kansas City, will demonstrate the power of media to engage and teach — something Sesame Workshop has focused on for the past 50 years,” said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop’s president of media and education and chief operating officer. “So much about our world has changed, but ‘Sesame Street’s’ timeless lessons remain the same: Everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, is equally deserving of respect, opportunity and joy.”

In 2017, Kansas City was also one of the first cities to get involved in the Sesame Street in Communities program, which partners with local organizations to help address children’s developmental, physical and emotional needs.