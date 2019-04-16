This year’s Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is just north of Loose Park at 52nd Street. Kansas City Symphony Alliance

Mavericks vs. Tulsa

7:05 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

The Mavericks finished the regular season 36-30-6 to place fourth in the Mountain Division of the ECHL and earn the right to play first-place Tulsa in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. After the teams split the first two games in Tulsa, the best-of-seven series came to Kansas City for three games starting April 17. Also, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, April 20. 816-252-7825. Tickets are $17.50-$42.50 through kcmavericks.com.

“L.A. Landscapes” by Anthony Hernandez

Opens Friday, April 19, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

A native of Los Angeles, Anthony Hernandez has photographed that city’s social landscape for nearly 50 years. This exhibition will feature works spanning 1978 through 2012, including black-and-white photographs of residents’ everyday activities and large-scale color photographs of overlooked sites such as the Los Angeles River basin. Artist’s talk, 6 p.m. April 25. Runs through Aug. 18. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.

“Forever Plaid”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

For a play that is about four guys who are killed in a collision with a bus, “Forever Plaid” is surprisingly upbeat. The off-Broadway musical revue from 1989 — to be presented by Theatre in the Park — follows the four Plaids (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) into the afterlife, where they bicker, joke and perform 1950s hits in perfect harmony. Runs through May 5. 913-826-3012. Tickets are $14.50-$16.50 through theatreinthepark.org.

OriginKC: New Works Festival

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Copaken Stage

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s annual festival of world premiere productions presented in rotating repertory will start with Vanessa Severo’s “Frida ... A Self Portrait,” which explores the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 19. Dipika Guha’s “Unreliable,” which uses humor to examine culpability and expectations when a man is held indefinitely for terrorism, will open at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Runs through May 19. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $41-$69 through kcrep.org.

Asian Cultural Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Overland Park Convention Center

Twenty-four Asian nationalities will be represented at the Mid-America Asian Cultural Association’s festival. In addition to vendors selling food and other international goods, the event will include cultural performances, a Miss Asia competition and a martial arts workshop as well as booths providing travel information and visa services. Tickets are $5 through maacaweb.org.

Flights of Fancy Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at MCC-Longview

Families can fly kites or simply watch others do so, including mega kites, power kites, stunt kites and the world’s largest windsock — three stories high and 200 feet long — at the Flights of Fancy Festival that annually draws thousands of people to the Lee’s Summit campus near Longview Lake. Other highlights will include an inflatable maze, face painting, a candy drop and food trucks. kitefest.mcckc.edu. Free.

Kemper ART-astic Egg Hunt

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Among the many egg hunts and similar events in the area this Easter weekend, the Kemper Museum’s is unique. The eggs hunted outside the museum will contain art-themed prizes, while inside the museum participants can create their own egg art inspired by Polly Apfelbaum’s works. Known for her colorful textiles, ceramics and works on paper, Apfelbaum is showing “Waiting for the UFOs (a space set between a landscape and a bunch of flowers)” through April 28 at the Kemper. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.

“A Space of Our Own: Dollhouses of the 20th Century”

Opens Saturday, April 20, at National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

You don’t need an excuse to visit the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, but if you did, this special exhibit would fill the bill. “A Space of Our Own: Dollhouses of the 20th Century” will consist of dollhouses from the museum’s collection, including never-before-seen examples ranging from mansions to simple bungalows. Runs through Jan. 6. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. 816-235-8000. toyandminiaturemuseum.org. Museum admission, $5-7 (free for 5 and under, museum members, military and UMKC faculty, staff and students)

Symphony Designers’ Showhouse

Runs Saturday, April 20, through May 12 at 606 W. 52nd

This is the 50th anniversary of the Symphony Designers’ Showhouse, the Kansas City Symphony Alliance project that showcases the talents of top area designers in a different private home each year. This year’s house is just north of Loose Park and right next door to the showhouse of 25 years ago. In addition to touring the house, visitors can check out the boutique featuring the latest in home decor and fashion. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 through showhouse.org; $25 at door.

“Finding Neverland”

6 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Lied Center

The national touring company of “Finding Neverland,” directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, will bring the story of the man behind “Peter Pan” to Lawrence for one performance. The musical, based on the 2004 film of the same name and with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, premiered on Broadway in 2015 and ran for 17 months. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $24-$55 through lied.ku.edu.

“American Girl Live”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Cohen Community Stage House

Five campers and their counselor must overcome fears and obstacles at an overnight camp in the North Woods. With the help of Rebecca, Maryellen, Julie, Nanea, Luciana and Melody — the American Girl dolls the campers brought along — they learn they can overcome anything and achieve their dreams. Also, 7:30 p.m. April 24-26; 12:30, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 27; 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 28. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $42-$72 through kcstarlight.com.

“Bond”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Unicorn Theatre

Written by Logan Black as a monologue that the Iraq veteran performed at the 2015 Kansas City Fringe Festival, “Bond” now will make its world premiere as a full-length play. It is the true story of Black’s experiences with his bomb-sniffing dog Diego. Black will star as himself, and Mesner Puppet Theatre has created a life-sized yellow lab puppet to portray Diego. Runs through May 19. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $33-$43 through unicorntheatre.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

UMKC Conservatory Wind Ensemble, April 23, Folly. conservatory.umkc.edu

Theater

The Royal Triad Show, April 19, Missie B’s. brownpapertickets.com/event/4095784

“The Magic School Bus,” Folly Kids’ Series, April 22, Folly. follytheater.org

Comedy

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, April 18, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Eric Schwartz, April 18-21, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Sheryl Underwood, April 19-20, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Jake the Snake Roberts, April 24, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Lil Durk and Tokyo Jetz, April 18, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Stokley, April 18, VooDoo. voodookc.com

B.J. Thomas, April 19, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Just What I Need, April 19, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Robin Trower, April 19, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Whitey Morgan, April 19, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Gov’t Mule, April 21, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Son Volt, April 23, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

I Prevail, April 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Wild West Vintage Americana Show, April 19, Pine Dell Horse Farm. pinedellhorsefarm.com

Earth Day, April 20, Lakeside Nature Center. kcparks.org

Harry’s Hop ’n’ Hunt, April 20, Truman Library. trumanlibraryinstitute.org/events/hop-n-hunt

The Hunt is On: 2019 Easter Egg Hunt, April 20, Big 11 Lake. wycokck.org/parks

Jackson County Sheriff’s Easter Egg Hunt, April 20, The Grove. kcparks.org/event/sheriffs-egg-hunt

TEDxRockhill, April 20, Plexpod. facebook.com/events/395261011223147

Hard Candy Kansas City with Nina West, April 23, Missie B’s. ninakc.eventbrite.com

Book talks/lectures

Kwame Alexander for “Booked” and “The Crossover,” April 20, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Food

Easter Bunny Brunch. April 20. $12-$29.50. Lidia’s Kansas City, 101 W. 22nd. lidias-kc.com, 816-221-3722

Easter Brunch. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $15-$33. Pierpont’s, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. pierponts.com, 816-221-5111

One-year birthday celebration. 5:45 p.m. April 17. $130. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900

Easter Brunch. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $16-$39. Rozzelle Court Restaurant, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278

Cristom Vineyards Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. April 18. $85. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955

Easter Brunch Buffet. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $15-$32. Trezo Mare, 4105 N. Mulberry. trezomare.com, 816-505-3200

Bacon & Bourbon Festival. 7 p.m. April 18. $38-$48. The Truman, 601 E. Truman. thepitchkc.com/tickets