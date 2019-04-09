KC events April 11-17: ‘Funny Girl,’ Jazz & Jackie Celebration, Kevin James

Stefanie Wilkerson as “Fanny Brice” in MTH Theater’s production of “Funny Girl.”

“Funny Girl”

Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Barbra Streisand singing “People” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” but the MTH Theater’s cast will be up to the challenge when it presents “Funny Girl.” The musical with a memorable score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne opened on Broadway in 1964 and starred Streisand in the 1968 movie version. It is based on the life and career of Broadway star Fanny Brice. Runs through April 28. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $31-$59 through mthkc.com.

“C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters”

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Fellowship for Performing Arts, a New York company that produces theater from a Christian worldview, will bring “The Screwtape Letters” to Kansas City for two performances. The theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ satiric novel is set in an office in hell and centers on how Screwtape, one of Satan’s senior tempters, hunts down human souls. The touring production has been seen by more than 500,000 people across the country and in London. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $45.50-$95.50 through kauffmancenter.org.

Royals vs. Indians

7:15 p.m. Friday, April 12; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, April 13; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 14; at Kauffman Stadium

Last year on April 12, the Royals had a 3-9 record en route to a 5-20 start that doomed the rest of the season. This year, they haven’t provided much more hope for fans. This series against the Cleveland Indians, who have won the American League Central Division the past three seasons, concludes the Royals’ opening 15-game stretch that included 12 home games. Their next 10 games will be on the road. Also, vs. Seattle, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 11. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $15-$166 through mlb.com/royals.

Kansas City Symphony, “La Valse with Copland’s Appalachian Spring”

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Helzberg Hall

Kansas City’s Symphony’s next concert is highlighted by Copland’s Appalachian Spring ballet that tells the story of a rural Pennsylvania wedding and whose score includes variations on the Shaker hymn “Simple Gifts.” Also on the program will be Milhaud’s jazzy Brazilian tango, the Lalo Cello Concerto and Ravel’s La Valse. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $48.50-$105.50 through kcsymphony.org.

“Masked: A Superhero Love Story,” Kansas City Aerial Arts

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at City Stage Theater

Superheroes fly on trapezes, villains battle on silks and citizens tumble through Fountain City in “Masked: A Superhero Love Story,” which pays homage to comics through aerial dance and acrobatics. In the show, written and directed by KCAA Training Company program director Kelsey Aicher, the League of Loathing has discovered a way to strip heroes of their superpowers. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $10-$20 through boxoffice.unionstation.org or kansascityaerialarts.com.

Richard Goode

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Folly Theater

In addition to performing with every major orchestra in the United States as a soloist, East Bronx-raised pianist Richard Goode has played at venues around the world. Winner of the prestigious Avery Fisher prize in 1980, Goode has established himself as one of the leading interpreters of classical and romantic music. His Friends of Chamber Music program will include works by Haydn, Mozart, Janacek and Chopin. 816-561-9999. Tickets are $25-$125 through chambermusic.org.

Jazz & Jackie Celebration

8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Gem Theater

Swiss pianist and composer Alex Bugnon and saxophone player Eric Darius will headline the fourth annual Jazz & Jackie Celebration, which salutes Jackie Robinson’s professional baseball roots beginning in the Negro Leagues with the Kansas City Monarchs as well as his love of jazz. VIP tickets will include private tours of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s new Barrier Breaker exhibit. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $25-$50 through nlbm.com/4th-annual-jazz-jackie-celebration.

Preacher Lawson

5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Truman

After finishing fifth on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in February, Preacher Lawson is one of the hottest young comedians in the nation, with upcoming dates that include stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Phoenix. Lawson, who was born in Portland, Oregon, and raised in Memphis, was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $25 through thetrumankc.com.

Kevin James

7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Uptown

Don’t hold “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” against Kevin James. A guy has got to make a living, after all. James has done quite nicely in that area, what with the TV shows “The King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait” and a slew of popular (if not critically acclaimed) movies. But James got his start as a standup comedian, and he is touring the nation with his act this spring. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $39.50-$75 through uptowntheater.com.

Kevin James TRACY BENNETT AP/Columbia-Sony Pictures







Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls

6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Children’s Mercy Park

Having scored seven goals March 30 in its most recent Major League Soccer home match, Sporting Kansas City has outscored its opponents 9-1 in two home victories to start the MLS schedule. Sporting’s busy early-season slate continues with this date with the Red Bulls, Kansas City’s fourth match in 11 days, including two in Champions League play. Sporting is 2-1-2 in the MLS after a 1-1 tie at Cincinnati on April 7; New York is 1-3-1. Also, vs. Monterrey (Champions League match), 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $35-$66 through sportingkc.com.

“The Ballad of Lefty & Crabbe”

Opens 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Living Room Theatre

Although the title sounds as if it might be a Western movie, “The Ballad of Lefty & Crabbe” actually is a musical comedy about a down-on-their-luck comedy duo in the early 20th century. The play originated at the Living Room Theatre, earning a Best of Fringe designation at the 2015 KC Fringe Fest before having a successful run in 2017 at the Living Room and being named Best of the Fest at the 2018 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. Runs through May 12. 816-533-5857. Tickets are $35 ($20 for April 17-18 previews) through thelivingroomkc.com.

Luis de Alba

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Kansas City Improv

If you grew up in Mexico, you probably know all about Luis de Alba. He is famous there for his characters El Pirrurris, the son of a millionaire, and El Raton Crispin, a fat rat from Veracruz. De Alba played the characters on the TV show “El Mundo De Luis de Alba” (“The World Of Luis de Alba”), which premiered in 1978 and turned its star into a popular national figure. He has performed on TV, in movies and on stage ever since. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$50 through improvkc.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

UMKC Conservatory Spring Opera, “Die Fledermaus,” April 11-14. conservatory.umkc.edu

Olga Kern, piano, with the Dalí Quartet, April 12, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Kansas City Symphony, “Big and Small: Petite Performance,” April 13, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

WindSync, April 14, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Khatia Buniatishvili, April 17, Folly. hjseries.org

Theater

“Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure,” April 16-May 19, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org

Comedy

Adam Degi with Mallory Wallace, April 11-13, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Dan Cummins, April 12-13, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Shuler King, April 15, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Joshua Redman Quartet, April 11, Folly. follytheater.org

We Three, April 11, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Failure and Swervedriver, April 12, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

John McCutcheon, April 12, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. brownpapertickets.com/event/4071297

The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. ticketmaster.com

Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Central Standard with Harmonium, April 13, Folly. follytheater.org

Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, April 13, Granada. thegranada.com

Los Tigres del Norte with Making Movies, April 14, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Haley Reinhart, April 16, Granada. thegranada.com

Damian McGinty, April 17, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Events/festivals/etc.

“The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody,” April 11, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Black Girl Magic Kansas City, April 12, Missie B’s. brownpapertickets.com/event/4189910

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure, April 12, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Spring Sip & Shop, April 12-13, Longview Mansion. longviewmansion.com

All for the Children, April 13, MCC-Blue River. mcckc.edu/allforthechildren

April Showers Craft Fair, April 13, Shawnee Civic Centre. visitshawneeks.com/event/april-showers-craft-fair-2019

Cider Hill Apple Blossom Festival, April 13-14, Cider Hill Family Orchard. ciderhillfamilyorchard.com

Citywide Easter Egg Hunt, April 13, National WWI Museum. theworldwar.org

KC Fashion Awards, April 13, Scottish Rite Temple. midwestfashionawardsassociation.com

“Planet Rock” Drill and Drum Show, April 13, Hy-Vee Arena. brownpapertickets.com/event/4197564

Remodeled Homes Tour, April 13-14, throughout area. remodeledhomestourkc.com

Spring Eggtravaganza, April 13, Brush Creek Community Center. kcparks.org/event/spring-eggtravaganza

Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival, April 13, Kansas City Kansas Community College Field House. freewebs.com/wycoethnicfestival

Passport to India, April 14, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Fountain Day, April 16, Delbert J. Haff Circle Fountain. kcparks.org/event/fountainday19

Book talks/lectures

Jesmyn Ward, April 11, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Rick Bragg for “The Best Cook in the World: Tales from My Momma’s Southern Table,” April 16, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Kansas City Tornadoes (men’s basketball) vs. Raleigh, April 12-13. Hy-Vee Arena. kctornadoes.com

KC Golden Gloves Regional Championships, April 11-13, Memorial Hall. kcgoldengloves.com

Rock the Parkway Half-Marathon and 5K, April 13, Ward Parkway. rocktheparkway.com

Food

Spring Cheese and Wine. 7-9 p.m. April 14. $50. The Better Cheddar, 604 W. 48th. thebettercheddar.com, 816-561-8204

Turkic Food Festival. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13. Dialogue Institute of the Southwest, 4215 Shawnee, Kansas City, Kan. dialoguekc.org, 913-894-6700

Strawberry Shortcake Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Whiskey Fest. 3:30-6 p.m. April 13. $15-$55. Martini Corner, 31st and Oak. eventbrite.com/event/56692442622

American Culinary Federations Greater Kansas City Chapter benefit with small plates prepared by chef apprentices and supervising chefs. 6-9 p.m. April 14. $50. Overland Park Marriott, 10800 Metcalf. eventbrite.com/event/56560590248

Bread-making demonstration. 11 a.m. April 13. Free with admission, $1-$3. Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th, Shawnee. shawneetown.org, 913-248-2360

Seafood Boil with Crane Brewery. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 15. $100. Waldo Thai, 8431 Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/50568579984