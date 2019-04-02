KC events April 4-10: Disney On Ice, Richard Dreyfuss, Chita Rivera, Jo Koy

Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Sprint Center. Feld Entertainment

“Billy Elliot”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Just Off Broadway Theatre

Elton John helped turn the 2000 movie “Billy Elliot” into a musical for the stage, and the play became a smash. It won 10 Tony Awards in 2009, including for Best Musical, and ran on Broadway for more than three years. Spinning Tree Theatre will present the story of a boy from a 1980s English coal-mining town who finds a passion for dancing despite his father’s insistence that he be a boxer. Runs through April 20. 816-569-5277. Tickets are $15-$45 through spinningtreetheatre.com.

Disney On Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party”

Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Sprint Center

The show will take place in the air and in the seats as well as on the ice when a collection of Disney characters portrayed by performer-athletes search for clues to find Tinker Bell after Captain Hook tries to capture her magic. “Mickey’s Search Party” will include numbers performed to music from “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Moana” and other Disney movies. Also, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, April 5; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $25-$82 through sprintcenter.com.

Richard Dreyfuss

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Yardley Hall

It has been more than 40 years since “Jaws” changed the movie industry, becoming the first summer blockbuster. Its star, Richard Dreyfuss, went on to appear in other huge movies and won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “The Goodbye Girl.” Now he is hitting the road for “Jawing With Richard Dreyfuss,” a series of live events at which he talks with fans about his career before a screening of “Jaws” on a big screen. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $39-$249 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Richard Dreyfuss RICHARD SHOTWELL Invision/AP

“The Shawshank Redemption”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Warwick Theatre

One of the most-praised movies ever has been adapted to the stage, and the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will produce its North American premiere. “The Shawshank Redemption” will star S.E. Perry, a veteran of the New York stage as well as television and film, along with a cast of local actors. Playwright Owen O’Neill, who with Dave Johns worked alongside author Stephen King to adapt his novella to the stage, will be here for the debut week. Runs through April 21. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $25-$54 through metkc.org.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley

7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

If you’ve seen the online videos by Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, you know what to expect from their new book, “#Imomsohard” — lots of laughs about the lives of mothers. Hensley and Smedley are moms, but they also have performed, taught and written comedy for a combined 40-plus years. Their local event, billed as a conversation with Rainy Day Books founder and president Vivien Jennings, likely will feature more laughs than typical author appearances. 913-384-3126. Tickets are $35 through rainydaybooks.com.

Kansas City Women’s Chorus, “Unsung”

8 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Folly Theater

This performance will be a few days late for Women’s History Month, but it fits right in with that theme. The Kansas City Women’s Chorus will present Eric Lane Barnes’ “Unsung,” a suite of seven songs about seven women who helped shape society: Susan B. Anthony, Queen Lili’uokalani, Katherine Johnson, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Margaret Cho and The Most Inspiring Woman We Know. 816-822-2344. Tickets are $15-$34 through kcwomenschorus.org or follytheater.org.

Chita Rivera

8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Yardley Hall

Having earned Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, Chita Rivera has accomplished virtually everything possible for a musical stage star. But, at the age of 86, she’s still performing. At this concert, Rivera will be joined by fellow Broadway stars Corey Cott and Telly Leung to perform hits from “West Side Story,” “Sweet Charity,” “Chicago,” “Bye, Bye, Birdie” and other musicals. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $35-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Chita Rivera EVAN AGOSTINI Invision/AP

“Fire in the Heart”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at White Theatre

In “Fire in the Heart,” more than 20 performers will show how the arts can help us process, heal and transcend traumatic events as they celebrate the strength and inspiration they needed to rise above their own traumatic circumstances. The production will include gospel, hip-hop, classical music, dance, poetry, film theater and autobiography. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $14-$30 through thewhitetheatre.org.

“Frida Kahlo’s Garden”

Exhibition premiere, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Powell Gardens

The opening of “Frida Kahlo’s Garden,” a National Endowment for the Humanities traveling exhibition, will feature live music, cocktails and food inspired by indigenous Mexican cuisine. The exhibition itself will celebrate Frida Kahlo with photographs of the world-renowned artist and her home in Mexico City, reproductions of several of her paintings and native Mexican plants grown in her garden and replicated in many of her famous works. Runs through May 25. 816-697-2600. Gardens admission is $4-$10 through powellgardens.org; tickets for premiere are $50.

Jo Koy

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Uptown

Named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the 2018 Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, Jo Koy (born Joseph Glenn Herbert) has been breaking attendance records at clubs across the country on his Break The Mold Tour. The Filipino-American comic who got his start performing at a Las Vegas coffee shop has filmed his second Netflix special, which is scheduled for release this year. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $37-$47 through uptowntheater.com.

Jo Koy Austin Hargrave Raleigh

TenThing

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Helzberg Hall

The sounds of horns will fill the Kauffman Center when tenThing performs as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series. The all-female, 10-member brass ensemble formed by Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth in 2007 has played throughout Europe and toured the United States for the first time in 2017. Its diverse program will include Mozart, Grieg, Vivaldi, Copland and Bernstein. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $20-$75 through hjseries.org.

“Friends! The Musical Parody”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Cohen Community Stage House

“Friends” debuted on television 25 years ago and concluded its run 15 years ago, but Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler still entertain us through reruns of the sitcom — and now through an uncensored musical parody. The show will recreate some of the best scenes from the show’s 10 years as the six 20-something pals navigate work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Also, 7:30 p.m. April 10-12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 13-14. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $47-$77 through kcstarlight.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Atalante, April 5, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. chambermusic.org

Daniel Veis and Helena Veisova, April 5, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com

Pink Martini with Kansas City Symphony, April 5-7, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Bach Aria Soloists, April 6, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. bachariasoloists.com

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “Warm-Hearted Chamber Music,” April 6, Community Christian Church, and April 7, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org

National Dance Week Kansas City, April 6, Ironwoods Park Amphitheater. eventbrite.com/event/58535608581

Pianist Kenny Broberg, April 10, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Theater

“Willy Wonka,” City Theatre of Independence, April 4-14. Roger T. Sermon Center. citytheatreofindependence.org

“Pass Over,” April 5-21, Olathe Civic Theatre Association. olathetheatre.org

“Go Dog Go!” Theatre for Young America, April 9-May 11, City Stage Theater. unionstation.org or tya.org

Comedy

Chico Bean, April 4, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Richie Holliday with Hannah Hogan, April 4, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Theo Von, April 5-6, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Young Nudy, April 6, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Broods, April 7, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Ryan Bingham, April 9, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Earl Sweatshirt with Bbymutha, Nakel Smith and more, April 10, Granada. thegranada.com

Leo Kottke, April 10, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Visual arts

Titus Kaphar for Hoffman Visiting Artist Lecture, April 4, KCAI Epperson Auditorium. kcai.edu

Events/festivals/etc.

Photographer Stephen Wilkes, National Geographic Live, April 4, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Emergence Showcase, Sacred Circus and Voler Aerial Academy, April 5-6, InterUrban ArtHouse. interurbanarthouse.org

Johnson County Healthy Yards Expo, April 6, Shawnee Civic Centre. johnson.k-state.edu/lawn-garden/healthy-yards-and-environment/expo.html

Project Blue River Rescue, April 6, Lakeside Nature Center. kcparks.org/event/project-blue-river-rescue18

Serve KC Volunteer Fair, April 6, Union Station. eventbrite.com/event/58760217392

SevenDays, April 9-15, multiple venues. givesevendays.org

KC Film Fest International, April 10-14, Cinemark Plaza. kcfilmfest.org

Book talks/lectures

Karen Kingsbury for “Two Weeks,” April 10, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Royals vs. Seattle, April 8-11. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals

Food

Forks & Corks benefiting Harvesters. 6:30 p.m. April 4. $125-$250. Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead. forkscorkskc.com, 816-929-3010

Grazing for the Curious Palate. Slow Food Kansas City benefit for students of Broadmoor Bistro. 6 p.m. April 9. $25-$30. Broadmoor Bistro, 8200 W. 71st, Overland Park. squareup.com/store/slow-food-kansas-city

Southtown Showcase. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 3. $15-$20. Brookside Gardens, 624 East 63rd. southtown.org, 816-523-5553

Kansas City Street Food Showdown. Culinary Fight Club and National BBQ and Grilling Association. 6 p.m. April 3. $50. Downtown Marriott, 200 W. 12th. eventbrite.com/event/51593513588

Spring Fling Beer Festival. 5-8 p.m. April 6. $10-$40. iWerx, 1520 Clay, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/54951251673

Spring Fling in the Vines. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6. Strawberry Shortcake Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Say Cheese Fest Kansas City. 3-7 p.m. April 7. $15-$40. Martin Event Space, 13440 Holmes. eventbrite.com/event/53218003481

Grow. Cook. Give. Slow Food Kansas City benefit for Kansas City Community Gardens. 4:30-7 p.m. April 3. $25-$30. Pryde’s Old Westport, 115 Westport. squareup.com/store/slow-food-kansas-city

Frank Family Vineyards Wine Dinner featuring Michael Sterling. 7 p.m. April 4. $125. Rye Restaurant, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway. ryekc.com/plaza, 816-541-3382