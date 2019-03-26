Entertainment

KC events March 28-April 3: Royals opening day, Janet Napolitano, Planet Comicon

By Dan Kelly

March 26, 2019 06:00 AM

William Shatner will be a guest at Planet Comicon.
Royals vs. White Sox

3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Kauffman Stadium

After a season in which they lost 104 games, tied for the second most in team history, the Kansas City Royals have no place to go but up. Right? The bad news is they have lost All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the season because of an arm injury. The good news is they start the 2019 season at home against another team that lost 100 games in 2018 — the Chicago White Sox. Also, 1:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, and vs. Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, and 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. 800-676-9257. Tickets for opener are $58-$279 through mlb.com/royals.

“To the Moon”

Opening event 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Linda Hall Library

July 20 will mark the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon, and five additional Apollo missions sent 10 more astronauts to the lunar surface. The exhibition “To the Moon” will relive Project Apollo, telling the behind-the-scenes story of how science got to and from the moon. At the opening event, best-selling author and space historian Andrew Chaikin will join Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt and other experts to discuss the science of Project Apollo. Runs through Aug. 30. 816-363-4600. lindahall.org. Free; opening event filled to capacity.

Janet Napolitano

7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

As secretary of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013, Janet Napolitano oversaw 22 federal agencies with 230,000 employees, all charged with keeping America safe. Napolitano, now the president of the University of California, will appear for her new book, “How Safe Are We?: Homeland Security Since 9/11.” Among other topics, it addresses how security efforts have changed our country and where failures have left us vulnerable. 913-384-3126. Tickets are $26 through rainydaybooks.com.

Janet Napolitano Cancer.JPG
Janet Napolitano
CAROLYN KASTER AP

Kansas City Ballet, “New Moves”

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 28-29; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31; at Todd Bolender Center

“New Moves,” one of the Kansas City Ballet’s most popular annual performances, presents works by emerging choreographers in an intimate setting. Among the choreographers whose works will be featured will be three Kansas City Ballet company dancers — James Kirby Rogers, Emily Mistretta and Courtney Nitting — and Gary Abbott, associate professor of modern dance at UMKC. 816-931-2232. Tickets are $40 through kcballet.org.

Kansas City Symphony, “Carmina Burana”

7 p.m. Thursday, March 28; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 29-30; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31; at Helzberg Hall

You might not be familiar with the title “Carmina Burana,” but you’ll almost certainly recognize the music when you hear it. Carl Orff’s resounding masterpiece, which was first staged by the Frankfurt Opera in 1937, has been heard in countless movies and TV shows. The Kansas City Symphony, with guest conductor Ryan McAdams, the Kansas City Symphony Chorus and the Lawrence Children’s Choir, will perform the often-recorded scenic cantata as well as pieces by American composers Sarah Kirkland Snider and Augusta Read Thomas. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $30-$90 through kcsymphony.org.

Erik Griffin

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, March 29; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30; at Kansas City Improv

He’s a standup comedian by trade, but Erik Griffin has taken on a lot of acting gigs on television (“Workaholics”) and in the movies (“Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”). He was able to combine both elements of his career in one of his most recent acting jobs, the canceled Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” It was a drama about comics in 1970s Los Angeles looking to make it big. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$50 through improvkc.com.

Planet Comicon

1-8 p.m. Friday, March 29; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 31; at Bartle Hall

The region’s largest and longest-running pop culture and comic book convention will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gaggle of celebrities, including Henry Winkler, Jennifer Morrison, Danielle Panabaker and William Shatner. Of course, the focus of the three-day event is comic books as well as fantasy, science fiction and superhero television and film. Attendees will be able to shop, attend panel discussions, take part in cosplay competitions and play games. Tickets are $26.99-$43.99 for one day ($72.99 for three-day, $8-$19.99 for ages 8-12) through planetcomicon.com.

NCAA Midwest Regional

6:29 p.m. Friday, March 29, and TBA Sunday, March 31, at Sprint Center

The fourth-seeded Kansas men’s basketball team didn’t make it to the round of 16 in March Madness, but all the other top seeds in the Midwest Regional did. Fifth-seeded Auburn will play top-seeded North Carolina at 6:29 p.m., Friday, March 29, followed by No. 3 Houston against No. 2 Kentucky. The winners will meet at 1 or 3:55 p.m. Sunday, March 31, for a spot in the Final Four, which will take place April 6 and 8 in Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. 816-949-7100. Some tickets available through official resale at axs.com.

Terry Virts

6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Leopold Gallery

NASA commander Terry Virts took spectacular photographs out the window of the International Space Station’s Cupola Observation Module and included the best of them in “View From Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World.” He will be on hand to autograph the book, and Leopold Gallery will display and sell a variety of prints from Virts’ collection in a benefit for Going To The Dogs: Caring for K9s. 913-384-3126. rainydaybooks.com. Free.

Aloft Circus Arts, “Brave Space”

7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Voler – Thieves of Flight Aerial Acrobatics

The audience moves about and becomes part of the show in “Brave Space” by Aloft Circus Arts, a contemporary circus company from Chicago. With the help of the audience, a pile of 250 yards of fabric grows into a blanket fort to create a space for aerial arts, acrobatics, juggling and balancing on poles. Each show’s audience will be limited to 100, and Aloft Circus Arts warns that people with claustrophobia might feel uncomfortable at times. Voler is located at 556 Lowell Ave. in Kansas City, Kan. aloftcircusarts.com. Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com/event/4096932.

Aloft Circus Arts.jpg
Aloft Circus Arts
MINA BLOOM DNAinfo

Sporting Kansas City vs. Montreal

2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Children’s Mercy Park

After a season-opening onslaught of seven matches — including four in Champions League play — in barely three weeks, Sporting will have had a much-needed 13-day rest before this Major League Soccer test against the Montreal Impact. Sporting, 1-1-1 in MLS play, will begin a portion of its schedule consisting of nine matches in nine weeks. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $35-$66 through sportingkc.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Muriel Kauffman Theater

Fans of British farces are in for a treat with this comedy from the Kansas City Broadway Series. The plot is right in the title in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which follows the misadventures of the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society on opening night of a 1920s murder mystery play. After premiering in London in 2012, “The Play That Goes Wrong” opened on Broadway in April 2017 and just closed on Jan. 6. Also, 7:30 p.m. April 3-5, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 6, 1 and 6:30 p.m. April 7. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $61.50-$101.50 through broadwayinkc.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Irina Muresanu, March 28, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com

Morgenstern Piano Trio, March 29, Folly. chambermusic.org

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “Penelope,” March 30, Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. kcopera.org

Heartland Men’s Chorus, March 31, White Theatre. thewhitetheatre.org

Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “Radiant Ravel,” April 2, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Theater

“Pete the Cat,” Folly Kids’ Series, March 29, Folly. follytheater.org

Comedy

David Scott, March 29-30, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Gallagher and Artie Fletcher, March 30, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Mike Brooks, March 30, Gem. brownpapertickets.com/event/4101655

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Lil Baby with Blueface and City Girls, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

3 Doors Down, March 29, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Blue October, March 30, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Smino, March 30, Granada. thegranada.com

Catfish and the Bottlemen, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

The Wild Reeds, April 3, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Visual arts

“Creatures of the Night: Women in Paris from 1850-1900,” March 28-March 22, 2020, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

“Never Forgotten: Victorian Hair Art,” March 28, Alexander Majors Barn. wornallmajors.org

Princess, “Out There,” April 3, 21c Museum. 21cmuseumhotels.com/kansascity

Events/festivals/etc.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour, March 29-30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Greater KC Science and Engineering Fair, April 3-6, Union Station. unionstation.org/kcsciencefair

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Tulsa, April 2. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Food

Raven’s Nest Winemaker Dinner Series: France. 6 p.m. March 27. $165. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, 1830 Walnut. corvino.com, 816-832-4564

Jasper’s 65th Anniversary Dinner. 5-9 p.m. April 1. $50. Jasper’s Ristorante, 1205 W. 103rd. jasperskc.com, 816-941-6600

Italian Wine Dinner. 6-9 p.m. March 27. $95. Lazia, 2101 Central. eventbrite.com/event/58121660451 or crossroadshotelkc.com/food-and-drink/lazia-restaurant, 866-531-2400

“Natural Wine.” 2 p.m. March 30. $35-$80. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900

Spring Tea with Jane Austen. 2 p.m. March 30. $50. Vaile Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. vailemansion.org, 816-325-7430

