KC events March 21-27: Greater KC Home show, ‘My Favorite Murder’ Live, Joe Montana

San Francisco Symphony
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Helzberg Hall
This likely will be the last chance for Kansas City classical music fans to see Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Thomas, in his 23rd season with the symphony, is the longest-tenured music director at any major American orchestra. He will step down from his music director post in 2020. He and the symphony have won 12 Grammys, and he was inducted into the Gramophone Hall of Fame in 2015. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $36.50-$91.50 through hjseries.org.
Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show
Noon-9 p.m. Friday, March 22; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24; at Bartle Hall
Bethenny Frankel will be the star attraction of the Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show, which also will feature more than 300 exhibitors. The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, who also is a guest judge on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and star of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” will make presentations at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Other highlights: Parade of Playhouses, Veterans Community Project Tiny Home and Kids Zone. Tickets are $10 through kchomeshow.com; $12 at door; $35 for Bethenny Frankel VIP Meet and Greet.
“Pride and Prejudice”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Spencer Theatre
Kansas City Repertory Theatre will present the regional premiere of Kate Hamill’s 2017 adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel about manners, courtship and relationships. The independent Elizabeth Bennet, with a matchmaking mother and a string of unsuitable suitors, meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, and the fireworks begin in one of the literary world’s greatest love stories. Runs through April 14. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $31-$77 through kcrep.org.
Havana Cuba All-Stars
8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Yardley Hall
Some of Cuba’s greatest musicians will be backed by three of Cuba’s finest dancing couples for the “Asere” — or “Friendship” — tour. The All-Stars will showcase a wide variety of Cuban beats, from the cha cha and rumba to the son cubano style and salsa. The group performs with a broad array of instruments, including congas, bongos, timbales, guitars, trumpets and trombones. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $21-$35 through jccc.edu/theseries.
“My Favorite Murder” Live
8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
People are dying to be on this show. Literally. “My Favorite Murder” is a true crime comedy podcast in which comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take a less-than-serious look at a murder or other grizzly crime. The podcast has broken download records since its inception in 2016 and has generated an enthusiastic fan base called “Murderino.” Kilgariff and Hardstark have sold out virtually every show on their tour, which runs through May 19. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Dang Thai Son
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at 1900 Building
Since winning the Chopin Competition in 1980 in Warsaw, Poland, Vietnamese-Canadian classical pianist Dang Thai Son has performed in more than 40 countries and in such renowned concert halls as Lincoln Center (New York), Barbican Centre (London), Salle Pleyel (Paris) and Sydney Opera House. His Park International Center for Music’s Masters in Concert program will feature selections from Debussy and Chopin. 913-730-1905. Tickets are $10-$30 through 1900bldg.com.
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Stonewall 50: All of Us”
8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Folly Theater
The Heartland Men’s Chorus will perform the world premiere of “Quiet No More: a Choral Celebration of Stonewall.” Commissioned by more than 20 U.S. LGBTQ choruses, the eight-movement work from six composers commemorates the 50th anniversary of the New York City police raid on a small gay bar in Greenwich Village, an event that is credited with sparking the gay rights movements. 816-931-3338. Tickets are $15-$67 through hmckc.org or follytheater.org.
Kansas City Symphony, “Whitney Houston’s Greatest Hits”
8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Helzberg Hall
Rashidra Scott, who has appeared on Broadway in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Avenue Q,” “Sister Act” and other shows, travels the country performing the music of the legendary Whitney Houston with top-flight orchestras. She will join the Kansas City Symphony for a concert of Houston’s biggest hits, including “How Will I Know,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” and “I Will Always Love You.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $40-$95 through kcsymphony.org.
Sebastian Maniscalco
7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
With a string of sold-out comedy appearances, his best-selling memoir “Stay Hungry” and a role in the Oscar-winning “Green Book,” Sebastian Maniscalco had a breakout year in 2018. It culminated in Maniscalco receiving Billboard’s inaugural Comedian of the Year award. Now he has hit the road for his Stay Hungry Tour, with more than 30 dates through May 18. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $48-$70 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Joe Montana
11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Downtown Marriott Muehlebach Tower
He made his name as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, but Joe Montana ended his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL Hall of Famer, two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP will return to town for the Rockhurst University Leadership Series luncheon, sharing his lessons of preparation, teamwork and leadership on and off the field. 816-501-4574. Tickets are $150 through rockhurst.edu/leadershipseries.
Tainted Cabaret
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Uptown Arts Bar
Tainted Cabaret is a touring burlesque show featuring stars of the underground theater scenes of New York, Toronto and Vancouver, where the sexy, campy and theatrical combine to create somewhat naughty entertainment. Among the stars are producer Ula Uberbusen, boylesque superstar James & The Giant Pasty and comedian Shirley Gnome. 816-960-4611. Tickets are $12-$25 through uptownartsbar.com.
Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, “Gone Before”
9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Folly Theater
A new multimedia dance-theater performance for students, “Gone Before,” tells a universal migration story that challenges the ideas of borders and freedom of movement. The one-hour, fully costumed production with dancers, a poet, vocalist, percussionist, turntablist and cartoonist will take students on a journey across continents to new worlds. 816-471-6003. Tickets are $8-$10 through kcfaa.org/theater-performance-for-schools.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, “Spiritual Perspectives,” March 23, Pilgrim Chapel. newear.org
Cellist Zlatomir Fung, March 24, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Theater
“1940’s Radio Hour in Concert,” Mid-Life Players, March 21-24, Just Off Broadway Theatre. midlifeplayers.com
Comedy
Bryan Callen, March 22-23, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Johnny Beehner with Nate Armbruster, March 22-23, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Adam Nussbaum’s Leadbelly Project, March 21, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Metric, March 21, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. kcjazzorchestra.net
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. thegranada.com
Jordan Davis, March 23, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Tori Kelly, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Julia Michaels, March 27, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Kansas City Bridal & Wedding Expo, March 23-24, Bartle Hall. bridalshowsmo-kc.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. St. Louis, March 23. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Kansas City Tornadoes (men’s basketball) vs. Owensboro, March 21. Hy-Vee Arena. kctornadoes.com
Professional Bull Riders, March 23-24, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Food
Guest Chef Series with John Currence, chef/owner of City Grocery Restaurant Group. 6 p.m. March 26. $40. Broadmoor Bistro, 6701 W. 83rd, Overland Park. eventbrite.com/event/58130777721
Wine Dinner Series: Blackbird Vineyards. 6:30 p.m. March 20. $100. Farina, 19 W. 19th. farinakc.com, 816-768-6600
Strawberry Shortcake Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 24. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
Martin City Brewing Beer Dinner. 7:30 p.m. March 26. $50. Pressed Penny Tavern, 1511 Westport. thepressedpennytavern.com, 816-531-7687
Evening with Chocolate and Wine. 6-9 p.m. March 21. Free. Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center, 720 N. Fourth, Kansas City, Kan. strawberryhillmuseum.org, 913-371-3264
