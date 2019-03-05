KC events March 7-13: JoCo Home and Garden Show, Disney’s DCappella, Aries Spears

“Beau Jest”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center
Not to be confused with the 1924 novel or 1939 movie “Beau Geste” about the French Foreign Legion, the play “Beau Jest” by James Sherman is a pure comedy. It centers on a Jewish family who wants daughter Sarah to marry a nice Jewish boy, but she has other ideas. So she hires an actor to play her boyfriend. “Beau Jest” was an Off-Broadway hit in the 1990s and was made into a movie in 2008. Runs through April 14. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $27-$30 by telephone or at box office.
Disney’s DCappella
7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
If you haven’t heard of Disney’s DCappella, it’s probably because the singing group has existed only a few months. Deke Sharon, the a cappella impresario behind the TV show “The Sing-Off” and the “Pitch Perfect” movies, assembled the seven members after a nationwide search. DCappella, which performs classic songs from the Disney songbook and modern hits, released its first album in November and began its first tour Jan. 22 in Jacksonville, Fla. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $19.50-$54.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Aries Spears
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, March 8; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9; 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10; at Kansas City Improv
From Bill Cosby, Al Pacino and Eddie Murphy to Michael Jackson, Jay-Z and Snoop Dog, Aries Spears has impersonated them all while appearing as a regular on Fox’s sketch comedy series “MADtv” and touring as a standup comic. Spears, a Chicago native who transplanted to New York, also has appeared in a slew of movies and TV shows. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $22-$52 through improvkc.com.
“Broadway and All That Jazz: Songbook of the ’50s”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Quality Hill Playhouse
The Quality Hill Playhouse has been journeying through music of the 20th century during its 2018-19 season, and this show brings us to the 1950s. The cabaret revue with four vocalists and a three-piece band will begin with songs from Broadway musicals, including “The Music Man,” “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music,” then will move into jazz standards such as “When I Fall In Love,” “Fly Me To The Moon” and “Take Five.” Runs through April 7. 816-421-1700. Tickets are $38-$41 through qualityhillplayhouse.com.
Johnson County Home and Garden Show
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Overland Park Convention Center
Despite the general impression that this winter will never end, spring is just around the corner, and the Johnson County Home and Garden Show will help you be ready when it finally arrives. Local and national experts will provide tips about remodeling, renovation, decor, gardening and outdoor projects. Other attractions include landscaped gardens, a spring boutique, food trucks and the Better Gnomes & Gardens, with the gnomes being auctioned off to benefit BoysGrow Corp. Tickets are $11 through johnsoncountyhomeshow.com ($13 at door).
Niyaz
8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Polsky Theatre
Vocalist/composer Azam Ali and multi-instrumentalist/composer Loga Ramin Torkian are Niyaz, a Montreal-based duo playing contemporary Middle Eastern music. They will present “The Fourth Light Project,” a musical and sacred dance performance created in collaboration with visual artist Jerome Delapierre that uses interactive technologies and advanced projection/body-mapping techniques to enable members of the audience to immerse themselves in the art. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $21-$25 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Kansas City Symphony, “Mendelssohn’s ‘Scottish’ with Barber’s Piano Concerto”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Helzberg Hall
The Kansas City Symphony will cover a wide range of music at this concert, starting with Rossini’s always-popular William Tell Overture and followed by Italian pianist Alessio Bax performing Barber’s Piano Concerto. Finally, guest conductor Edo de Waart will lead the symphony for Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” with an old bagpipe melody and lively Scottish dances. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$85 through kcsymphony.org.
TEDxUMKC
1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at National WWI Museum
Inspiration will abound when area innovators and others present their 18-minutes-or-less talks based on the theme “UninhibiTED.” Among those scheduled to speak are Christopher Kennedy, chief operating officer of Heritage Biologics; Gillian Helm, executive director of Literacy KC; Kar Woo, founder and executive director of Artists Helping the Homeless; and Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge. Tickets are $10-$20 through ted.com/tedx/events/32515.
Alexander Melnikov
2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Folly Theater
With his program “The Complete Preludes and Fugues by Dmitri Shostakovich,” Russian pianist Alexander Melnikov will perform the works for which he is likely best known at this Friends of Chamber Music concert. Melnikov’s 2010 recording “Shostakovich: The Preludes & Fugues” earned several awards and was named by the BBC Music Magazine as one of the “50 Greatest Recordings of All Time.” 816-561-9999. Tickets are $25-$35 through chambermusic.org.
James Galway
7 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Yardley Hall
Even people who don’t realize that a flutist and a flautist are the same thing know that Sir James Galway is the world’s foremost player of the flute. The native of Northern Ireland, who was knighted in 2001 and received Gramophone’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, has sold more than 30 million albums and tours the world performing music that transcends all boundaries, both geographic and stylistic. His program is scheduled to include classical pieces as well as Irish folk songs. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $25-$40 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Children’s Mercy Park
Believe it or not, this already is the ninth season for Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park. After opening the 2019 Major League Soccer season with a loss March 3 at the Los Angeles Football Club, Sporting will play the Philadelphia Union in the first of its 17 home matches. Sporting was the Western Conference regular-season champion last year but fell in the playoffs to Portland in the conference finals. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $35-$66 through sportingkc.com.
“Anastasia”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Music Hall
The touring company of “Anastasia” will come to Kansas City just days before the Broadway version of the musical closes after more than 800 performances. With music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Terrence McNally, “Anastasia” is based on the 1997 animated movie and follows Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia in 1920s Paris during the twilight of the Russian Empire. Also, 7:30 p.m. March 13-15, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 16, 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 17. 800-745-3000. Tickets are $37-$97 through broadwayinkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Young Artist Competition Finals, March 9, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Theater
“The Tempest,” UMKC Theatre, March 8-17, Studio 116. umkctheatre.org
Cirque du Risqué, March 9, Uptown Arts Bar. uptownartsbar.com
Comedy
Spring Broken Comedy Show, March 9, Buffalo Room. eventbrite.com/event/56220014577
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Beats Antique, Feb. 7, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Jacob Banks, March 7, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
E-40, March 9, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. follytheater.org
Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Flogging Molly, March 12, VooDoo. voodookc.com
The Aces, March 13, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Heart of America and Leavenworth Kennel Club dog shows, March 7-10, Hale Arena. heartofamericakc.org
Emerald Isle Parade, March 9, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org
Uncorked, March 9, Union Station. uncorkedwinefestivals.com/uncorked-kc
Wedding Bells and Cocktails Expo, March 9-10, Adam’s Mark Hotel. weddingbellsandcocktailsexpo.com
Irishpalooza, March 10, Martin City. martincity.org/business/st-patricks-parade
St. Patrick’s Parade, March 10, Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com/event/event-37th-annual-st-patricks-parade
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Cincinnati, March 10. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. Orlando, March 8. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
MIAA basketball tournaments, March 7-10, Municipal Auditorium. themiaa.com
Food
Sparkling Green Apple Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
Craggy Range Wine Dinner featuring Janet Pouchot. 6:30 p.m. March 6. $97. Rye Restaurant, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway. ryekc.com/plaza, 816-541-3382
Bubbles and Cheese pairing featuring Schramsberg and Green Dirt Farm. 3 p.m. March 2. $55. Underdog Wine Co., 327 E 55th. brownpapertickets.com/event/4059043 or underdogwinekc.com, 816-286-4139
Uncorked wine festival. 1-9 p.m. March 9. $50-$60. Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. eventbrite.com/event/53548704617
