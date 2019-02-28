Hitch up those mom jeans, because ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ — and ‘90s fashion — is back

What pop culture gods contrived this harmonic convergence?
“Beverly Hills 90210” is coming back to TV, just as ‘90s fashions are enjoying a comeback, too.
Somewhere Donna Martin, in a pair of denim overalls, is smiling.
Six of the original cast members of the iconic ‘90s TV show — Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling — will star in a limited-series revival on Fox, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The six-episode series, called “90210,” will air this summer, EW reports. “Absent from the cast list are Luke Perry (who is currently on The CW’s Riverdale) and Shannen Doherty,” the website notes.
“Beverly Hills 90210,” which followed a group of friends living and loving in the upscale California town, ran for 10 seasons beginning in 1990, according to its IMDB page.
Fans paid as much attention to the clothing as they did the love triangles.
“But if you grew up on ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ like me, you didn’t just have 10 seasons worth of dramatics. You had 10 seasons worth of outfit inspiration,” fashion blogger Alysse Dalessandro wrote in 2015 for the online women’s magazine, Bustle.
Here are four current ‘90s fashion trends that will get you in the “90210” mood.
Mom jeans
Sorry, but the high-waisted, baggy-in-the-thighs denims the “90210” girls rocked are back. “The millennials are all sulking about this, and do not relate to the excitement around the revival of the mommy jeans, but we are glad and think it’s about time,” writes StyleCraze beauty website.
“Thanks to Britney and other pop stars, the mom jeans slowly disappeared from the nineties fashion wardrobe, malls, and brands. The style guides suddenly stopped mentioning these, and they became extinct.
“There are a lot of variations, but this breathable pair of trousers is something we all need, and it’s time they were revived, at least as an option to some of us.”
Bucket hats
It’s the soft hat with a sloping brim worn by Gilligan and ‘90s rappers. Now upscale designers are sending them down the runway — gussied up in patent leather, made of see-through plastic. The comeback began late last year, according to the Evening Standard.
“The late Karl Lagerfeld made a transparent plastic design his hero item for Chanel, while Rihanna gave a nod to the trend in her Fenty x Puma collaboration,” the UK’s Evening Standard reports. “If the idea of the ‘90s item makes you recoil slightly, ease yourself into the trend with a plain black bucket.”
Round glasses
“What was once considered goofy and nerdy, has now made a radical comeback,” writes Style Craze. “If you want to slowly get into the 90s groove, without being too out there, then you should try the round glasses look.”
Here’s how Priestley — aka Brandon Walsh — wore them back in the day.
Doc Martens
Sales of the clunky workboot have been going strong for a couple of years now, according to Footwear News, which points to that as evidence that a “90s fashion revival is here.”
“Distinguished by its air-cushioned sole, yellow stitching and welted construction, the ’90s-favorite boot gained recognition following the first wave of skinheads in the ’60s,” notes the trade publication. “It also grew in popularity among ’70s punk-rock fashionistas and ’90s Britpop youth.
“David Beckham, Cardi B, Kanye West and Gigi Hadid are now among the shoe’s most prominent A-list fans.”
