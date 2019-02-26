‘KC-MO!’: Kansas City native wows on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ joins Kelly Clarkson’s team

Viewers of NBC’s “The Voice” got a geography lesson Monday night when Kansas City native Rizzi Myers wowed the judges and expounded on this whole state line business.
Myers, who now lives in Nashville, was a hit with the audience as well with a rendition of “Breathin” by Ariana Grande. Afterward, she introduced herself by saying she was originally from Kansas City.
That prompted judge Blake Shelton to ask: “Now, is that Missouri or the Kansas side?”
Myers responded with enthusiasm: “Thank you for asking! Missouri!”
Then she gave a deep and hearty “KC-MO!”
“Not sure what that was,” Shelton replied, “but it was cool when you did it and it sounded great.” (Shelton just played Sprint Center on Feb. 15.)
Myers was singing in the blind auditions to the show’s four judges: Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. All but Levine turned their chair around for Myers, meaning they wanted her on their teams. But Legend was “blocked,” so Myers could only choose between Clarkson and Shelton.
Myers chose to join Clarkson’s team on the NBC reality show after showing Clarkson a photo of a time when a 17-year-old Myers met the singer backstage at a concert.
Myers’ publicity bio says she spent every weekend performing while growing up in Kansas City.
At 21, she moved to Nashville and was hired as a session singer. After returning to Kansas City to raise her daughter, Myers moved back to Nashville, got married and had a second child and “has since been writing and singing on tracks for country and pop artists.”
In 2017, Smithville native and Park University graduate Casi Joy made it to the playoff round of “The Voice.”
“The Voice”
On NBC at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
