KC events Feb. 28-March 6: Mardi Gras Bar Crawl, KC Auto Show, ‘Peg + Cat Live!’

“The President’s Kitchen Cabinet”
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Harry S. Truman Library and Museum
The Truman Library will commemorate Black History Month with a program featuring Adrian Miller, author of “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas.” Joining in the panel discussion will be Charlie Redden, chef for the Clinton administration, and Wanda Joell, the first African-American woman to serve on Air Force One. 816-268-8200. trumanlibrary.org. Free.
“Peg + Cat Live!: The Big Dog Problem”
10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Yardley Hall
Unique among children’s TV shows, the PBS series “Peg + Cat” combines learning math with fun and games. The Bay Area Children’s Theatre is producing a touring version of the Emmy-winning show featuring young Peg and her sidekick Cat that will bring its comedic touches and music – and math – to the stage. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $21-$25 through jccc.edu/theseries.
“Setting the Stage”
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Gem Theater
Against the backdrop of a large-screen slide presentation, “Setting the Stage” takes a visual journey through African-American dance history with local and national artists demonstrating the evolution of American dance styles. Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey will present the show created, directed and choreographed by KCFAA chief artistic officer Tyrone Aiken. 816-471-6003. kcfaa.org/setting-the-stage. Free.
Josh Blue
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, March 1; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 2; 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3; at Kansas City Improv
His website and promotional materials boast that Josh Blue is “the comedian who puts the cerebral in cerebral palsy,” and much of his act focuses on his disability. The self-demeaning approach is working. Blue, who was born in in Cameroon and grew up in Minnesota, won the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006 and has starred in standup specials on Showtime and Comedy Central. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$50 through improvkc.com.
Rupert Boyd
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Country Club Christian Church
Classical guitarist Rupert Boyd has played around the world, from Carnegie Hall to Spain, China, France, Nepal and every state and territory in Australia. He will give a solo concert as part of the Kansas City Guitar Society guest artist series, but the New York-based Australian also performs as part of the Australian Guitar Duo with guitarist Jacob Cordover and in Boyd Meets Girl with cellist Laura Metcalf. Tickets are $20 through eventbrite.com/event/50621095058. More information at kansascityguitarsociety.org.
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Jeremy Denk
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Folly
The world-acclaimed Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra will return to the Harriman-Jewell Series for its seventh concert and its second consecutive performance with pianist Jeremy Denk, named Musical America’s 2014 Instrumentalist of the Year. The London-based Academy, formed by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958, is known for the 1969 best-seller “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons” and the soundtrack to the 1984 Oscar-winning film “Amadeus.” 816-415-5025. Tickets are $36.50-$91.50 through hjseries.org.
Conservatory Orchestra with Michael Stern
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at White Recital Hall
Michael Stern, music director and conductor of the Kansas City Symphony, will serve as guest conductor when the Conservatory Orchestra of the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance presents a special concert that also will feature Israeli pianist Alon Goldstein. A Conservatory faculty member, Goldstein will join the orchestra for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9. The program also will include Verdi’s Overture to La Forza del Destino and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. 816-235-2799. Tickets are $6-$8 through conservatory.umkc.edu.
Mardi Gras Bar Crawl
8-11 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Kansas City Live! Block
Live music, crawfish-eating contests, fire jugglers and street performers will be just some of the draws at what likely will be Kansas City’s biggest Mardi Gras party, even though it will take place three days before Fat Tuesday. The all-inclusive packages for the Mardi Gras Bar Crawl will include beer, booze and entertainment at 14 bars and nightclubs. 816-842-1045. Tickets are $30-$50 through powerandlightdistrict.com/events/20190302_mardigras.
Cirque Éloize, “Saloon”
7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Lied Center
Montreal-based contemporary circus company Cirque Éloize will transport the audience to the Wild West during its presentation of “Saloon.” With an original score that features hits by Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline, the acrobatic comedy portrays a motley cast of characters in a show that combines circus arts with music, dance and theater. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $14-$40 through lied.ku.edu.
Hieu Minh Nguyen
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Liberty Hall
A native of East St. Paul, Minn., and now a resident of Minneapolis, Hieu Minh Nguyen is not yet 30 but already has gained national acclaim as a poet. The New York Public Library named his second book, “Not Here,” one of the best poetic works of 2018. His 2014 “This Way to the Sugar” was a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award. The Vietnamese-American poet will read from and sign his books during his appearance at Liberty Hall. 785-749-1972. libertyhall.net. Free.
“The Humans”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Unicorn Theatre
We’ve all been there. It’s Thanksgiving, and the family has gathered for a dinner that turns into an evening of high drama as relatives and in-laws discuss the hot topics of the day. In “The Humans,” a one-act play by Stephen Karam, everything from the health-care crisis to the decay of cities is fair game for the six characters. “The Humans” won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play and was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Runs through March 31. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $33-$43 through unicorntheatre.org.
Kansas City Auto Show
5-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 6; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 7-9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 10; at Bartle Hall
New cars, SUVs, trucks, vans and crossovers from dozens of manufacturers will fill most of the floor space at the Kansas City Auto Show, but there also will be classic cars, food trucks, a beer-and-wine garage and a kids’ corner. Another highlight will be a visit by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, but at 6-feet-6 and 310 pounds, he won’t be the biggest guest. That honor will belong to Maxx, the 9-foot robot who will entertain visitors Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 ($6 for ages 8-12) at kcautoshow.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Civic Orchestra, March 2, Atonement Lutheran Church. kccivic.org
Youth Symphony of Kansas City, March 2, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “Brightest and Best,” March 3, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org
Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “Soak Up the Baroque,” March 5, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Comedy
Ian Lara and David Kousgaard, March 1-2, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Peter Murphy with David J, Jan. 28, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Jayrock 14 featuring Jessica Paige and The Third Degree, March 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. thegranada.com
Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Color Me Badd with Tone Loc, March 2, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. uptowntheater.com
Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. thegranada.com
Noname, March 4, Granada. thegranada.com
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Visual arts
“Expedition to the ChimaCloud” by Saya Woolfalk, March 1-Sept. 1, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Events/festivals/etc.
Marble Crazy, March 1-2, Moon Marble Company. moonmarble.com
Girl Scouts Cookie Construction, March 2-23, Crown Center. crowncenter.com
Kansas City Comic Book Convention, March 2, VFW Post 846. epguides.com/comics
Mardi Gras, March 5, Gregg/Klice Community Center. kcparks.org/event/mardi-gras
Mardi Gras: Beads, Beans & Booze! March 5, American Jazz Museum. nekcchamber.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Idaho, Feb. 27 and March 1-2. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. Harrisburg, March 3. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Food
The Perfect Pairings: A Night with Coppola three-course event. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $50. Bonefish Grill, 6332 N. Lucerne. bonefishgrill.com/locations/mo/kansas-city-north, 816-746-8179
Dinner Series: Fermentation. 7 p.m. March 2. $65. Café Sebastienne, Kemper Museum, 4420 Warwick. kemperart.org/dinner-series, 816-753-5784
Small Bites: Food and Wine Pairing. 1-3 p.m. March 3. $35. Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery, 31010 W. 124th, Excelsior Springs. fencestile.com, 816-500-6465
Mardi Gras Party. 1-5 p.m. March 3. $7. Holy-Field Vineyard & Winery, 18807 158th, Basehor. holyfieldwinery.com, 913-724-9463
Pink Strawberry Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
1860s-style dinner. 4 p.m. March 2. $49. Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe. mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111
