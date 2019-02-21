Entertainment

World of Wheels comes to KC with custom cars, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

By Dan Kelly

February 21, 2019 01:28 PM

The Detroit Rider will be one of the many custom cars on display at the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels at Bartle Hall.
More than 600 vehicles, including classic and custom cars, hot rods and race cars, will be on display at the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels beginning Friday at Bartle Hall.

Other highlights will be exhibits and celebrity guests such as NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. (noon-2 p.m. Saturday) and professional wrestler Randy Orton (6-8 p.m. Friday).

The show will run 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $6 for children at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores; they will be $19 and $7 at the door.

