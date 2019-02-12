Why are American children speaking with British accents? Blame Peppa Pig, mummy says

Does your toddler sound like she just popped in from “Downton Abbey” for a spot of tea?

Is she calling you “mummy”? Does she want to ride on an “aeroplane”?

There’s a pig in your house, isn’t there?

A pig named Peppa?

American parents are swapping stories about how their little ones - fans of the popular British cartoon “Peppa Pig” - have adopted British accents.

The mummy who ignited this conversation nicknamed it the “Peppa effect.”

“Up until the age of 20 months, my daughter was a pristine developmental specimen, untouched by screen-time. Then we flew to Australia,” wrote Janet Manley, a mother of two and senior features editor for Romper, a website for millennial mummies.

“After 21 hours of flight time spent binge-watching Peppa Pig episodes on the iPad, my kid had adopted Peppa Pig’s plum British accent, calling me ‘Mummy” and finishing her sentences with Peppa’s trademark snort ... call it the Peppa effect.”

Peppa is a worldwide phenom, with more than 7 million YouTube subscribers alone.

“The children’s TV show, which follows Peppa’s life in fictional UK town as she spends time with her family and animal friends, has achieved global success in recent years,” writes Britain’s Evening Standard.

“And in the US, young viewers appear to be adopting her southern British accent and vocabulary after watching the show.”

Here’s what Peppa, her little brother, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig sound like.

“And picking up the well-spoken voice of the characters, isn’t the only impact the show is having on children in the UK and across the pond,” Yahoo Sports notes. “Apparently some children ... also started to snort at the end of their sentences like Peppa, George and co.”

Bye-bye, American Mom and Dad.

Hello, British Mummy and Daddy.

“Best thing that Noah does these days is speak in a British accent b/c of Peppa Pig,” film critic Clayton Davis tweeted last month. “2 days ago, he came to me, & said “Daddy, I want to sit on your lap and use the computer”#PeedMyPants.”

My two year-old started calling me Daddy Pig last weekend. — Battle Born (@NevadaRaider) February 12, 2019



Best thing that Noah does these days is speak in a British accent b/c of Peppa Pig. 2 days ago, he came to me, & said "Daddy, I want to sit on your lap and use the computer"#PeedMyPants pic.twitter.com/tLWxd954U0 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) January 29, 2019

My 4 year baby girl loves watching peppa pig & I have noticed her accent & grammar is extraordinary, last night I tucked her to sleep & she looks at me & says "daddy, can you snuggle me" I was like what did you just say baby girl? I don't remember the last time I used that word. pic.twitter.com/IAWa0FQND6 — Sylvester Kabajani (@Supersly20) February 11, 2019

Last week Kidspot parenting website declared with this headline that “toddlers who adopt Peppa Pig’s accent are totally normal,” citing a study by the University of Plymouth in England.

Hunky-dory.