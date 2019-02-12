KC events Feb. 14-20: ‘Sesame Street’ Live!, KC Artists art auction, Mike Epps

“The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
For those who enjoyed the recent movie “Green Book,” this KC MeltingPot Theatre production could be a good follow-up. It begins with five contemporary black women from Kansas City arranging a trip as part of their book/wine club and evolves into a time-travel story, with one of the women landing in the 1940s at a boarding house listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book. Runs through March 2. 816-226-8087. Tickets are $23-$27.50 through kcmeltingpot.com.
Kansas City Ballet, “Lady of the Camellias”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
The tragic love story in the 1848 novel “La Dame aux Camélias” by Alexandre Dumas inspired Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” as well as about 20 movies and the ballet “Lady of the Camellias” by Val Caniparoli. The ballet, which premiered in 1994, is set to music by Frédéric Chopin. Like all the other adaptations, it tells the story of a young countryman who has a chance meeting with a ravishing courtesan that leads to a passionate but doomed love. Also, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23, 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-931-8993. Tickets are $34-$124 through kcballet.org.
Jonathan Biss
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Folly Theater
World-renowned Philadelphia pianist Jonathan Biss, who has undertaken a nine-disc recording cycle of Beethoven’s complete piano sonatas, will perform five of them at this Friends of Chamber Music appearance. Biss recently participated in a two-piano concert with the legendary Leon Fleisher at Fleisher’s 90th birthday celebration in San Francisco. Biss is Fleisher’s former pupil. 816-561-9999. Tickets are $35 through chambermusic.org.
Benefit Art Auction
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Kansas City Artists Coalition
The Kansas City Artists Coalition’s 36th annual Art Auction, which helps fund the organization’s exhibitions and programs, will offer works by both up-and-coming and established area artists. With a live auction and a silent auction, the event will feature the quality and quantity that makes it a not-to-be-missed art event. 816-421-5222. kansascityartistscoalition.org. $30 in advance, $50 at door.
“Paw Patrol” Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”
10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 16-17, at Music Hall
A Canadian-produced animated TV series that entertains U.S. kids on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., “Paw Patrol” follows the antics of a team of rescue pups in training who are led by 10-year-old Ryder. The team jumps into action whenever trouble visits Adventure Bay, and trouble comes with an eye patch in the team’s new stage show, “The Great Pirate Adventure.” Tickets are $18-$62 through ticketmaster.com.
“Sesame Street” Live! “Let’s Party”
2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Sprint Center
Kids will be able to party on one of the world’s most famous streets at this interactive show starring many of their favorite Muppets — Oscar, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bird, Abby, Super Grover and Rosita. With a Pre-Show Experience ticket, kids can take an on-stage tour of the neighborhood, meet the Muppets and help decorate for the big party. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $21-$73 through sprintcenter.com.
“Steel Magnolias”
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Polsky Theatre
The L.A. Theatre Works, a radio theater company with more than 500 recordings of plays ranging from Shakespeare to current Tony Award winners, is touring the nation with its production of “Steel Magnolias.” Robert Harling wrote the comedy-drama in 1987, just months after his sister died of complications from diabetes. “Steel Magnolias” follows six small-town Louisiana women coping with the death of one of their own. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $23-$28 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Kansas City Symphony, “Peter and the Wolf, Live!”
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Helzberg Hall
Sergei Prokofiev’s symphonic fairytale written in 1936 has never been performed quite like this. The Chiefs’ KC Wolf, the Royals’ Sluggerrr and other mascots of professional and college teams will help make the Kansas City Symphony concert a special event for youngsters, who are encouraged to wear the gear of their favorite teams and cheer on the mascots. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $35-$60 through kcsymphony.org.
Rob Bell
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Uptown
Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2011, Rob Bell once was a bestselling author and pastor of a megachurch. He was even called “the next Billy Graham.” These days, the megachurch gig is gone and he’s mostly a comedian. Seems some folks didn’t like some things he wrote, labeling him a heretic and — egads — a liberal. Bell still considers himself a preacher, however, and produces a popular spirituality podcast, so this appearance likely will be part lecture, part sermon and part standup. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $28 through uptowntheater.com.
Mike Epps with Sommore, Earthquake and DC Young Fly
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Municipal Auditorium
As if Mike Epps alone isn’t worth the price of admission, the veteran comedian (and actor) will bring three other comics to town as he headlines the Funny As Ish Comedy Tour. Most notable among them will be Sommore, who appeared as one of “The Queens of Comedy” and whose special, “A Queen With No Spades,” recently aired on Showtime. The tour, which will come to Municipal Auditorium after stops in Detroit and Chicago, features an all-star lineup that varies from city to city. Tickets are $52-$125 through ticketmaster.com.
“One Funny Mother”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Cohen Community Stage House
For a person who reigned as Miss New Jersey and competed in the 1995 Miss America Pageant, Dena Blizzard is remarkably funny. The comedian and mother of three is the force behind “One Funny Mother,” a one-woman show about the trials and tribulations of motherhood and marriage that ran Off-Broadway in 2016. Learn the answer to Blizzard’s query, “Have I gone crazy since having these kids?” Also, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $27-$67 through kcstarlight.com.
“Biloxi Blues”
Opens 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at New Theatre Restaurant
Peter Scolari, who co-starred with Tom Hanks on “Bosom Buddies” and later was a regular on “Newhart” (the second of Bob Newhart’s three sitcoms), will star in Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical “Biloxi Blues.” It tells the story of 19-year-old draftee Eugene Jerome (played by Jeremy Greenbaum), who butts heads in boot camp with tough platoon leader Sgt. Merwin J. Toomey (Scolari) in the swamps of Biloxi, Miss., in 1943. Runs through April 21. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $25.50-$61 through newtheatre.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Symphony, “Casablanca” in Concert, Feb. 14-16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Celebration of Peace Festival, Feb. 15, Community of Christ Temple. conservatory.umkc.edu
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, “Love Lost and Found,” Feb. 16, Diastole Scholars Center. newear.org
“Love and War: Così fan tutte,” Lyric Opera of Kansas City resident artists, Feb. 17, National WWI Museum. theworldwar.org
Musica Sacra Chorus and Orchestra, “Missa Popularis,” Feb. 17, Arrupe Hall Auditorium. tickets.cto.umkc.edu
Kansas City Symphony, “Sounds Relaxing: Refresh,” Feb. 19, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Harry Partch Ensemble, Feb. 20, Pierson Auditorium. conservatory.umkc.edu
Comedy
Auggie Smith and Matt Jacobson, Feb. 14-16, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Flex Alexander, Feb. 14, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Gary Owen, Feb. 15-17, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
The Fresh Drunk Stoned Tour, Feb. 18, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. ticketmaster.com
The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com
Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Feb. 15, Drexel Hall. irishcenterkc.org
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. follytheater.org
Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Wiz Khalifa with Curren$y, Feb. 16, Granada. thegranada.com
Michael Ledbetter Memorial Benefit with Dust Devil Choir, Danielle Nichole Band and more, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com
Soulfly with Kataklysm, Incite and Alukah, Feb. 18, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. knuckleheadskc.com
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Steve Earle, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Kansas City Polar Plunge, Feb. 16, Shawnee Mission Park. plungeks.org/kc
Climber Mark Synnott, National Geographic Live, Feb. 19, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Book talks/lectures
Tim Johnston for “The Descent,” Feb. 19, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com
Elizabeth Letts for “Finding Dorothy,” Feb. 20, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Toledo, Feb. 20. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. Milwaukee, Feb. 16. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Invicta FC 34, Feb. 15, Memorial Hall. invictafc.com
KC Golf Show, Feb. 15-17, Overland Park Convention Center. kansascitygolfshow.com
Food
Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Panache Chocolatier. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 17. $50. Amigoni Urban Winery, 1505 Genessee. amigoni.com
Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu. Feb. 14. $100. Cafe Provence, 3936 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. cafeprovencekc.com, 913-384-5998
Valentine’s Day Flights and Bites. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/39307648234
Valentine’s Day with four-course chef’s tasting menu. Feb. 14. $70, with $30 wine pairing. Farina, 19 W. 19th. farinakc.com, 816-768-6600
Valentine’s Day four-course dinner. Feb. 14. $65, with $25 wine pairing. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 4814 Roanoke Parkway. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city, 816-437-7940
Valentine’s Wine and Chocolate Tasting. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 16-17. $15. Sweetheart Chocolate Cherry Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
“A Sizzling Valentine’s Day Dinner” beginner’s class. 6 p.m. Feb. 12. $55. Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose, Lenexa. lenexapublicmarket.com, 913-477-7516
1860s style dinner. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16. $49. Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe. mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111
With Love four-course tasting menu. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $65. Three-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu. 5 p.m. Feb. 14. $50 deposit. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900
Valentine’s Dinner. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 15. $60, with $30 wine pairing. Rozzelle Court Restaurant, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278
Valentine’s Day three-course table d’hote menu. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 14. $52-$68. The Savoy, 219 W. Ninth. thesavoykc.com, 816-443-4260
Pre-Valentine’s Day Dinner menu created by guest chef Carol DiPietro-Broadway. 5 p.m. Feb. 13. $24.95. Stone Canyon Pizza, 15 Main, Parkville. stonecanyonpizza.com, 816-746-8686
Valentine’s in Verona. 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14. $45, with $30 wine pairing. Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, Hotel Phillips, 106 W. 12th. hotelphillips.com/tavernonna.html, 816-346-4410
Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting paired with Green Dirt Farm cheeses. 2-5 p.m. Feb. 16. $110 for two. Vox Vineyards, 19310 NW Farley Hampton. voxvineyards.com, 816-354-4903
Valentine’s Day dinner. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 13-14. $80. Webster House, 1664 Wyandotte. websterhousekc.com, 816-221-4713
Three-course Valentine’s Day menu. Feb. 14. $49, with $20 wine pairing. Westport Café and Bar, 419 Westport. westportcafeandbar.com, 816-931-4740
