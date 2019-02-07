Happy Valentine’s Day! KC has events for lovers of all sorts, from art to chocolate

If a traditional romantic dinner is your go-to way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, many area restaurants will have special Valentine’s menus to help you enjoy the holiday.
But if you’d like to take the amorous path less traveled, you will have plenty of other options for fun in the Kansas City area.
From gorging on chocolate to taking in a concert to laughing your heart out to actually tying the knot, there will be something for almost everyone. After all, Valentine’s Day might be for lovers, but there is more than one kind of lover.
Here, then, are events for lovers of all kinds.
For art lovers
Hearts for Art
Thursday, Feb. 7, through Thursday, Feb. 14, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Part of a national movement, Hearts for Art allows visitors to show their love for works of art by placing paper hearts on the floor in front of their favorite masterpieces. The hearts are available at the visitor services desk. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.
Also
Sweet Art Reception, Feb. 13, Kansas City Artists Coalition. kansascityartistscoalition.org
HeART to HeART Connection, through Feb. 14, Englewood Station Arts District and Independence Square. westindconnection.com or theindependencesquare.com
For chocolate lovers
Chocolate Walk
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Independence Square
In addition to collecting chocolates at participating businesses, participants will be able to view a “History of Chocolate” presentation and take advantage of sales and specials at stores as well as chocolate creations at cafes and restaurants. Check-in will be at Be Here Now, 205 W. Lexington Ave. Downtown Independence. Tickets are $20 through theindependencesquare.com/event/chocolate-walk-2019.
Also
Valentine’s Wine and Chocolate Tasting, Feb. 9-10 and 16-17, Jowler Creek Winery. jowlercreek.com
Cheese & Chocolate, Feb. 10, The Better Cheddar. thebettercheddar.com
Chocolate High Tea, Feb. 10, Greenwood Country Tearoom. greenwoodcountrytearoom.com or eventbrite.com/event/53169863493
Sweetheart Chocolate Cherry Sangria Sunday, Feb. 10 and 17, Jowler Creek Winery. jowlercreek.com
Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Panache Chocolatier, Feb. 17, Amigoni Urban Winery. amigoni.com
For animal lovers
Kiss & Tail
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Kansas City Zoo
Actors from the Living Room Theatre will play out the courtship rituals of members of the animal kingdom at this fun and informative adult program. There also will be hors d’oeuvres and live music from A La Mode. 816-595-1234. Tickets are $40-$50 through kansascityzoo.org/events/kiss-tail.
For burlesque lovers
Cupid’s Cabaret
7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Opera House
Burlesque Downtown Underground will provide a bit of spice to the season with its 11th annual Valentine’s show. The group says its performances feature “fun, classy, scintillating, artful, high performance tickle and tease.” Tickets are $20 through kcburlesque.com or cupidscabaret.brownpapertickets.com.
For comedy lovers
Valentine’s Lovestravaganza Comedy Show
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Buffalo Room
America’s Improv Test Kitchen’s Lovestravaganza will be an evening with some of Kansas City’s best improvisers. Headlining the show will be “That’s No Notebook: An Improvised Nicholas Sparks Movie,” which will poke fun at the romantic-tragedy movie genre. Tickets are $12 through eventbrite.com/event/55056305893.
Also
Auggie Smith and Matt Jacobson, Feb. 14-16, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Flex Alexander, Feb. 14, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
For very serious lovers
Tie the Knot
2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at City Market’s Pavilion 3
If you’re planning on getting married anyway, share the experience with strangers. This annual wedding event will expand this year with an en masse ceremony officiated by radio personality Zeke Montana. A reception will follow, and one couple will win a honeymoon vacation. 816-842-1271. thecitymarket.org. Free; couples must register by Monday, Feb. 11.
Also
One-Hour Weddings, Feb. 14, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
For somewhat committed lovers
Lock Your Love
5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, through 10 p.m. Feb. 16 at Old Red Bridge
A popular wedding location, the Old Red Bridge also is a favorite spot for lovers to renew their commitment to each other by attaching padlocks to the 1932 structure. Lovelocks are available at the nearby Minor Park Golf Course pro shop as well as online (lock-itz.com or makelovelocks.com). Minor Park, Red Bridge Road near Blue River Road. kcparks.org/event/lock-love-valentines-day-2019. Free.
For classical music and romantic movie lovers
Kansas City Symphony, “Casablanca” in Concert
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Helzberg Hall
With Rick (Humphrey Bogart) wooing his long-lost love Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) while outsmarting the Nazis, this Oscar winner for Best Movie in 1944 is as romantic as Hollywood gets. The symphony will play Max Steiner’s score live while the movie shows Helzberg Hall’s big screen. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Also, 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $55-$100 through kcsymphony.org.
Also
Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “Mack The Knife is The Man I Love: A Weill-Gershwin Cabaret,” Feb. 9, Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. kcopera.org
“Casablanca,” Feb. 12, B&B theaters. bbtheatres.com
Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “I Love You Verdi Much,” Feb. 12, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “Bridges of the Heart,” Feb. 13, Folly. kcchamberorchestra.org or follytheater.org
Harry Partch, “Partch’s Bitter Music… A Valentine’s Concert,” Feb. 14, Epperson Auditorium, Kansas City Art Institute. conservatory.umkc.edu
For Broadway musical lovers
“Cabaret”
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at White Theatre
British cabaret dancer Sally Bowles arrives as the headliner at the seedy Kit Kat Club and encounters an array of colorful characters in “Cabaret,” the 1966 musical that was turned into a hit movie in 1972. Runs through Feb. 17. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $14-$30 through thewhitetheatre.org.
Also
“Big Bands Are Better,” Feb. 7-24, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“Broadway and All That Jazz: Songbook of the ’40s,” through Feb. 17, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
For romantic music lovers
Charlie Wilson and Joe
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Municipal Auditorium
The former lead singer of The Gap Band, Charlie Wilson has released six albums, with several singles topping the R&B charts, since launching his solo career in 2000 and earned BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. Joe (Thomas) also is a mainstay on the R&B charts. Tickets are $42.50-$195 through ticketmaster.com.
Also
“Songs To Cry To” featuring Longer Days and Abysso, Feb. 14, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
For food lovers
“Roll of Attraction: An Aphrodisiac Sushi Rolling Class For Couples,” Feb. 7, Ra Sushi. rasushi.com/leawood
With Love four-course tasting menu, Feb. 12, The Restaurant at 1900. therestaurantat1900.com
Pre-Valentine’s Day Dinner menu created by guest chef Carol DiPietro-Broadway, Feb. 13, Stone Canyon Pizza. stonecanyonpizza.com
Valentine’s Day three-course dinner, Feb. 14, Bluestem. bluestemkc.com
Valentine’s Day three-course prix-fixe menu, Feb. 14, The Restaurant at 1900. therestaurantat1900.com
Valentine’s Day Flights and Bites, Feb. 14, Chicken N Pickle. eventbrite.com/event/39307648234
Valentine’s Day with four-course chef’s tasting menu, Feb. 14, Farina. farinakc.com
Valentine’s Day four-course dinner, Feb. 14, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city
Valentine’s Day three-course table d’hote menu, Feb. 14, The Savoy. thesavoykc.com
Valentine’s in Verona, Feb. 14, Tavernonna Italian Kitchen. hotelphillips.com/tavernonna.html
Three-Course Valentine’s Day menu, Feb. 14, Westport Café and Bar. westportcafeandbar.com
Valentine’s Dinner, Feb. 15, Rozzelle Court Restaurant. nelson-atkins.org
Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting paired with Green Dirt Farm cheeses, Feb. 16, Vox Vineyards. voxvineyards.com
For other lovers
Valentine’s Red and Black Party, Feb. 8, Pearl’s Lounge. eventbrite.com/event/55010907104
Galentine’s Day Tea Party, Feb. 9, Artis Events Space. eventbrite.com/event/53125914039
Sans Bar KC Valentine’s Booze-Free Bash, Feb. 9, William’s Way Events. eventbrite.com/event/54273755263
“A Sizzling Valentine’s Day Dinner” beginner’s class, Feb. 12, Lenexa Public Market. lenexapublicmarket.com
Run 4 Love virtual 5K and 10K, Feb. 14-28, any location. virtualrunevent.com or eventbrite.com/event/53430744796
Biscuit Miller and The Mix Valentine’s Party, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
