‘Stop kissing me.’ Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie wants fans to keep lips away

Apparently Panic! At the Disco fans have a problem keeping their lips to themselves and frontman Brendon Urie is over it.
The band’s road manager, Zach Hall, issued a warning to fans on Friday.
“Just a heads up folks. I’m done with this crap of kissing Brendon during the ‘death walk,’ ” Hall wrote on Twitter. “If I see it, you will be kicked out of the show right away. The end.”
The “death walk” is the point in the show when Urie moves out into the churned-up audience, walking up and down the aisles, while singing “Death of a Bachelor.” Fans are known to buy tickets based on where they think Urie will move through the crowd. They do their homework.
“I just bought tickets for the Nashville concert on January 25th. I’m in the first row of section 7,” one fan posted to an online community of the band’s followers last summer, even posting the seating chart as a visual aid.
“During Death of a Bachelor I think he turns after 3 and then passes 6 and 7 but he might turn before that? I was just wondering if anyone knows if this is right or if he turns somewhere else based on other concerts. Thanks!”
“He went left and then through the middle at my concert,” one fan responded.
“From what i’ve heard amongst other panic! concerts, he switches it up each show — sometimes he’ll go left, sometimes he’ll go right. it’s kinda like gambling your tickets to try to see him,” wrote another.
One of the band’s fans — or more specifically her mouth — sent Urie over the edge and appears to have instigated the band’s new warning.
After Hall issued his cease-and-desist, Twitter fan Jake Loves Carly posted part of a Twitch livestream where Urie described an unsettling drive-by smooching.
According to Alternative Press music magazine, the incident happened during the band’s show Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
“I went in for a hug and a girl like, kissed my neck, my sweaty gross neck,” Urie said. “And it was … yikes dude, the neck kiss is so intimate too, it’s like an extra ‘f*** you’ to me, you know what I mean? Uhhhh. Please stop kissing me on the death walk.”
Getting licked on the neck apparently isn’t even the weirdest thing to happen — or almost happen — to Urie during a death walk. AltPress found a tweet that appears to show a female fan licking her finger and then sticking it out toward him at a show in January.
Fans who watched Urie’s livestream plea were left in a Panic!, worried that handsy followers might ruin a good thing.
“DO PEOPLE NOT REALIZING THAT BLOWING A KISS IS A THING?” tweeted one fan.
The band is “currently in the midst of a tour supporting their Pray for the Wicked album,” writes Loudwire online music magazine. “But Panic fans, if you still want the up close and personal experience with Urie at shows, please, no macking on the rock star!”
