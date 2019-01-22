KC events Jan. 24-30: Chris Porter, Royals FanFest, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on the big screen

“Waiting for the UFOs (a space set between a landscape and a bunch of flowers)” by Polly Apfelbaum
Opens Thursday, Jan. 24, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
New York contemporary artist Polly Apfelbaum, who has mounted more than 60 solo exhibitions worldwide during a four-decade career, is known for her colorful textiles, ceramics, works on paper and especially fabric installations. “Waiting for the UFOs (a space set between a landscape and a bunch of flowers)” originated at the Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, England, and has been specially designed for Kemper Museum, which is kicking off its 25th anniversary year. Opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24; artist talk, 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25; runs through April 28. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.
Chris Porter
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26; 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27; at Kansas City Improv
Kansas City-area native Chris Porter made a national name for himself by finishing third on Season 4 of “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, and his 2014 comedy special, “Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry,” was a hit on Netflix. Porter’s next special, “A Man From Kansas,” will be available April 16 on iTunes, Amazon and elsewhere, according to his Instagram account. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $15-$45 through improvkc.com.
Russian National Ballet
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Lied Center
Over a span of four days, the Russian National Ballet will present two iconic works featuring music by Tchaikovsky — “Swan Lake” at Muriel Kauffman Theatre as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series and “The Sleeping Beauty” at the Lied Center in Lawrence. Legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko is the founder and artistic director of the Russian National Ballet, which has been bringing ballet classics to North America since 1999. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $31-$81.50 through hjseries.org. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $14-$40 through lied.ku.edu.
Kansas City Tornadoes vs. Owensboro
7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 27, at Hy-Vee Arena
After one season with the spelling-challenged nickname of Tornados and playing in multiple venues as part of North American Premier Basketball, the local professional men’s basketball team is back for its second season with a new “e” in its nickname, a new name for its league (now The Basketball League) and, most important, a new home. Hy-Vee Arena is the former Kemper Arena, which has been dramatically remodeled. The Tornadoes opened the season with home victories Jan. 10 and 11 over Raleigh. 816-240-3105. Tickets are $15-$40 through kctornadoes.com.
“The Music of Susan Kander”
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at 1900 Building
Sopranos Victoria Botero and Roberta Gumbel will perform music of Kansas City native and internationally acclaimed composer Susan Kander. The program will feature Botero on the world premiere of “Eavesdropping,” based on poems by Michelle Boisseau, and Gumbel on the one-woman opera “DWB (Driving While Black).” Joining them will be violinist Jacob Ashworth and New Morse Code with Hannah Collins on cello and Michael Compitello on percussion. 913-730-1905. Tickets are $15-$30 through 1900bldg.com.
Pražák and Zemlinsky Quartets
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Folly Theater
Two Czech quartets that formed while the musicians were students will share the stage to perform works by Schulhoff, Dvořák and Mendelssohn at this Friends of Chamber Music presentation. The Pražák Quartet, established in 1972 at the Prague Conservatory, served as the mentor ensemble for the Zemlinksy Quartet, founded in 1994 at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague. 816-561-9999. Tickets are $35 through chambermusic.org.
Royals FanFest
2-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Bartle Hall
With spring training just around the corner for the Royals – pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 12, with the full squad reporting on Feb. 17 — it’s time for fans to get ready for the season, too. FanFest will provide autograph sessions with current and former Royals, clinics and other activities on Royals Diamond, interactive games such as Bunting Challenge and Accuracy Pitch, a playground for young fans and more. Exclusive access for season-ticket members: noon-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 26. 816-921-8000. Tickets are $5-$12 through mlb.com/royals/fans/fanfest.
Shen Yun
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27; at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Shen Yun, with 40 performers accompanied by a live orchestra, bills itself as “the world’s premier classical Chinese dance company.” But it also says Shen Yun “brings to life the glorious culture of ancient China, lost under communist rule,” so the New York-based group at least hints to potential ticket buyers that there is a political bent to its performances. Shen Yun is associated with a spiritual practice known as Falun Gong (or Falun Dafa), which is forbidden in China and whose members are sometimes persecuted. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $86.50-$156.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
“The Wizard of Oz”
2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 29-30, at multiple theaters
OK, you’ve already seen the musical tale of Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion on their trip to the Emerald City perhaps a dozen times. But have you ever seen the “Wizard of Oz” on a big screen, with special insights from Turner Classic Movies? These showings will celebrate the film’s 80th anniversary. Tickets are $5-$13.81 through fathomevents.com.
“Color of Memory: Fabric Art in WWI”
Opens Tuesday, Jan. 29, at National WWI Museum and Memorial
A quilt featuring 89 autographs from noteworthy figures at the time of the World War I armistice 100 years ago, including President Woodrow Wilson, Helen Keller and Charlie Chaplin, will be one of the highlights of “Color of Memory: Fabric Art in WWI.” The exhibition will feature expressions of remembrance from around the world, including decorative pillow cases, flags, tapestries, banners and maps. Museum hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Runs through Sept. 1. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Museum admission, $10-$16.
“Meet Dr. King”
9:45 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Folly Theater
Bright Star Touring Theatre of Arden, N.C., will present a play that introduces children to Martin Luther King Jr., following his life from his first experience with racism to meeting his wife, Coretta, and ultimately to becoming a national inspiration. It deals with the concepts of freedom, integration and equality, helping young people begin to understand the importance of King and the civil rights movement. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $6 through follytheater.org.
“The Toughest Kid in the World”
Opens 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at City Stage Theater
TK (short for Tough Kid) and his peaceful friend Serena have become regulars at Union Station’s City Stage Theater, and they will return for another Theatre for Young America production. Written by Gene Mackey, “The Toughest Kid in the World” is a musical exploring violence and bullying. It is updated every few years to reflect the forms of conflict children face. Also, 10 a.m. Jan. 30-31, 10 a.m. and noon Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 2. 816-460-2083. Tickets are $9-$12 through unionstation.org or tya.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Symphony, “Enchanting and Exotic: Firebird, Aladdin and Rachmaninoff,” Jan. 25-27, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “A Premiere and a Venerable Work,” Jan. 27, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org
Comedy
Gayle Becwar and Darrin Meyer, Jan. 25-26, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Gin Blossoms, Jan. 25, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Hank Von Hell, Jan. 25, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
El Monstero, Jan. 25, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Jan. 26, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jan. 26, Folly. follytheater.org
Nalani and Sarina, Jan. 26, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Jan. 26, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Visual arts
“Discriminating Thieves: Nazi-Looted Art and Restitution,” Jan. 26-Jan. 26, 2020, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Events/festivals/etc.
Overland Park Boat Show, Jan. 24-27, Overland Park Convention Center. funlake.com/overland-park-boat-show
Chinese New Year, Jan. 27, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
UnBridaled, Jan. 27, Uptown. thepitchkc.com
Book talks/lectures
Jose Antonio Vargas for “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen,” Jan. 24, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Utah, Jan. 25-26; vs. Rapid City, Jan. 29. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. Mississauga, Jan. 27. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Groundhog Run, Jan. 27, Hunt Midwest SubTropolis. abilitykc.org/events/groundhogrun
Food
Talking Food at 1900: Aquaculture. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. Five-course meal highlighting aquaculture industry. 6 p.m. Jan. 27. $150. 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900
Guest Chef Series with Carlos Falcon of Jarocho. 6 p.m. Jan. 29. $60. Broadmoor Bistro, 6701 W. 83rd, Overland Park. caa.smsd.org/academics/signature-programs/culinary-hospitality/bistro or eventbrite.com/event/53660080746
Plant-Based Wing Bowl. VegLife Kansas City. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $15-$20. City Market, 20 E. Fifth. eventbrite.com/event/54092756892
New Belgium Beer Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. $30. HopCat, 401 Westport. hopcat.com/kansas-city, 816-656-3439
Kansas City Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 26. $38-$48. Hush Broadway Speakeasy, 1000 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/50540808920
The Great Lenexa Luau. 5-9 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose, Lenexa. lenexapublicmarket.com, 913-477-7516
The Big Chill 2019 beer and chili tasting. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26. $40-$75. Stockyards Brewing Company, 1600 Genessee. eventbrite.com/event/54203484080
Rex Hill and A to Z Wineworks Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $80. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955
