KC events Jan. 17-23: Lyle Lovett with KC Symphony, Ron Stallworth, theater openings

“Cherry Orchard”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Warwick Theatre
Anton Chekhov’s last full-length play, “The Cherry Orchard,” was first produced in 1905 in Moscow and now is recognized among the classic works of the 20th century, with 16 major productions on Broadway alone. Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will present Tom Stoppard’s 2009 adaptation of the dramatic comedy about an impoverished land-owning family whose estate is about to be auctioned off. Runs through Jan. 27. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $15-$54 through metkc.org.
“Emotional Creature”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
With the subtitle “The Secret Life of Girls Around the World,” “Emotional Creature” is performed by an ensemble of young women and consists of monologues, scenes, music and dance about and for girls. Spinning Tree Theatre will produce the Kansas City premiere of the play by Tony Award winner Eve Ensler, writer of “The Vagina Monologues.” Runs through Feb. 3. 816-569-5277. Tickets are $15-$45 through spinningtreetheatre.com.
“Broadway and All That Jazz: Songbook of the ’40s”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Quality Hill Playhouse
Vocalists Samantha Agron, Lauren Braton, Sarah LaBarr and Robert Erik Sobbe will take audiences on a sentimental journey through the musical landscape of World War II and the post-war years. Featuring hits by Bing Crosby, Glenn Miller, the Andrews Sisters, Dinah Shore and others, the program will run the gamut from big band standards to romantic ballads and even novelty songs. Runs through Feb. 17. 816-421-1700. Tickets are $38-$41 through qualityhillplayhouse.com.
“The Broadway Princess Party”
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Yardley Hall
These might not be actual princesses singing and sharing stories, but they are the next-best things: The stars who portrayed the princesses on Broadway. Tony-nominated star Laura Osnes (“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”) will host “The Broadway Princess Party” and will be joined by Susan Egan (Belle in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”) and Courtney Reed (Jasmine in “Aladdin). Audience members are invited to dress in royal attire. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $23-$48 through jccc.edu/theseries.
“Indecent”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Spencer Theatre
At the heart of Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Indecent” is the story of another play from nearly 100 years ago. The 1923 Broadway debut of the Yiddish play “God of Vengeance” by Sholem Asch stirred controversy because it included a love scene between two women. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel incorporates Asch, the “God of Vengeance” actors and the controversy into her 2015 play that had a Broadway run in 2017 and won two Tony Awards. Runs through Feb. 10. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $31-$77 through kcrep.org.
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and Kansas City Symphony
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 18-19, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Helzberg Hall
Lyle Lovett’s four Grammy Awards include Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1990 and Best Country Album in 1997, but don’t pigeonhole him as a country artist. The guy fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues into his own unique sound. Lovett will make his first Helzberg Hall appearances with his Small Band and the Kansas City Symphony. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $50-$100 through kcsymphony.org.
Ron Stallworth with Kevin Willmott
11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Downtown Marriott
Ron Stallworth, the New York Times bestselling author of the book on which Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman” is based, will join filmmaker and University of Kansas film professor Kevin Willmott in conversation as part of the Metropolitan Community College Chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Luncheon. “BlacKkKlansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime” tells the story of how Stallworth, the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department, infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s. 816-604-1195 or 913-384-3126. Tickets are $85 through mcckc.edu/foundation or rainydaybooks.com.
Symphony Designers’ Showhouse Public Preview
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at 606 W. 52nd
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Designers’ Showhouse presented by the Kansas City Symphony Alliance, and the tours will run April 20-May 12. But the public can see the more than 6,000-square-foot home dating to the early 1920s before designers begin their transformation. Visitors also will be able to purchase discounted Designers’ Showhouse tickets before they go on sale in March. showhouse.org. $10 at door.
Behzod Abduraimov
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 1900 Building
Pianist Behzod Abduraimov was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1990, but the Kansas City area has become his second home. He is an alumnus of Park University’s International Center for Music, where he studied with Stanislav Ioudenitch, and now serves as the ICM’s artist-in-residence. After a November that saw him perform in Spain, the Netherlands, France, Great Britain and Finland, Abduraimov will celebrate a homecoming as part of the ICM Distinguished Alumni Series. 913-730-1905. Tickets are $10-$30 through 1900bldg.com.
Chiefs vs. New England
5:40 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20, at Arrowhead
It will be expensive and bitterly cold, but this is a chance to witness history. Given that this will be the first AFC Championship Game ever played in Kansas City, it is no exaggeration to call it the biggest professional football game ever played here. The winner will go to the Super Bowl, and does the world really need another Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Patriots? 816-920-9300. Tickets are $180 and higher through chiefs.com.
MLK Jr. Day Nature Walk
1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Brush Creek
The Heartland Conservation Alliance will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a walk along Brush Creek designed for participants to enjoy the company of others and the stillness of nature. The 1 ½-mile route will begin at Martin Luther King Jr. Square and end at Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center, where refreshments will available. kcparks.org/event/mlk-jr-day-2019. Free.
“Looking Over the President’s Shoulder”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center
Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City will present “Looking Over the President’s Shoulder” by James Still. It tells the true story of Alonzo Fields, the grandson of a freed slave who served as the chief butler for four U.S. presidents and their families: Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. With the play set on the eve of his last day on the job, Fields reflects with humor and pride on his 21 years of service to his country. Runs through Feb. 3. 816-663-9966. Tickets are $40 through brtkc.org; tickets for students ($20) and seniors ($30) available at door.
“Nomad Motel”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Unicorn Theatre
“Nomad Motel” by Carla Ching (“Fear the Walking Dead” and “I Love Dick”) is part of the National New Play Network’s rolling world premiere, which also included openings last year in Pittsburgh and Atlanta. The play, which will feature veteran local actors Walter Coppage and Heidi Van, focuses on an unlikely friendship of two teens who have mostly missing parents and are struggling to survive. Runs through Feb. 17. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $33-$43 through unicorntheatre.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Symphony, Classics Uncorked: “Grammy Greats,” Jan. 17, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Theater
“James and the Giant Peach,” Barn Players Jr., Jan. 17-20, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. thebarnplayers.org
Burlesque Downtown Underground, Jan. 19, Opera House. kcburlesque.com
“Secret Soldiers: Heroines In Disguise,” Jan. 22-Feb. 10, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org
Comedy
John Henton, Jan. 17-20, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Brad Stewart and Jake Gardner, Jan. 18-19, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
And That’s Why We Drink, Jan. 18, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Sam Bush, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. follytheater.org
Eric Johnson, Jan. 19, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
Shooting Star, Jan. 19, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Tech N9ne with Mackenzie Nicole, Jan. 19, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 19, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Troyboi, Jan. 19, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
Corrosion of Conformity with Crowbar, Weedeater and Mothership, Jan. 21, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Jan. 23, Granada. thegranada.com
Disturbed with Three Days Grace, Jan. 23, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Jesse Cook, Jan. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Kind Country with Whiskey for the Lady, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Mid-America RV Show, Jan. 17-20, Bartle Hall. midamericarvshow.com
“A Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Traditional Music Society, Jan. 20, Westport Coffeehouse. traditionalmusicsociety.org
Night at the Arboretum Lunar Eclipse, Jan. 21, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast, Jan. 21, Beta Lambda Educational Institute Building. kcalphas.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Concert featuring Doug Talley Quartet, Jan. 21, Westport Presbyterian Church. wcakc.org
Book talks/lectures
Brad Meltzer for “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington,” Jan. 17, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com
Matthew Quirk for “The Night Agent,” Jan. 23, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Wichita, Jan. 19. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. St. Louis, Jan. 18; vs. Utica, Jan. 20. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Food
Barrel-aged Wine Tasting. 3 p.m. Jan. 19. $19. Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery, 31010 W. 124th, Excelsior Springs. fencestile.com, 816-500-6465
1860s style dinner. 4 p.m. Jan. 19. $49. Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe. mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111
Chef Battle Kansas City. 6 p.m. Jan. 17. $20-$80. Martin Event Space, 13440 Holmes. eventbrite.com/event/52767731706
Kansas City Restaurant Week. Through Jan. 20. Lunch, $15; dinner, $33. Multiple venues. kcrestaurantweek.com
Chef Renée Kelly cooking demonstration. Friends of Rockhurst University Library. 11 a.m. Jan. 22. $20. Truman Library Institute 5151 Troost. ww2.rockhurst.edu/events/01-22-2019/friends-library-chef-renée-kelly, 816-501-4537
