A man named Trump trying to build a wall? It was on a 1950s western TV show

Turns out, President Donald Trump isn’t the only man named Trump who ever wanted to build a wall.
An episode of a 1950s TV series called “Trackdown” is getting a fresh look — make that a double-take — because it tells of a con man named Walter Trump who rolls into town with an ominous warning.
Everyone in the town will die unless they let him build a protective wall, Trump scares the townsfolk in an episode called “The End of the World.”
The show aired on CBS in 1958, reports Snopes, with actor Lawrence Dobkin in the Trump role.
“A representative for MeTV, a Chicago network that airs reruns of ‘Trackdown’ confirmed that the episode was real,” writes Snopes.
Here’s the episode’s description from Classic TV Archive.
“Walter Trump, a confidence man, puts on a long robe and holds a tent meeting in the town of Talpa,” the synopsis says. “He tells the townspeople that a cosmic explosion will rain fire on the town and that he is the only one that can save them from death. Ranger Hoby Gilman (played by Robert Culp) attempts to prove Trump is a fraud.”
In a partial transcription provided by Snopes, the episode’s narrator says: “The people were ready to believe. Like sheep they ran to the slaughterhouse. And waiting for them was the high priest of fraud.”
Says (“Trackdown”) Trump: “I am the only one. Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing will penetrate.”
The Wrap writes that “some may call this episode ... the ultimate illustration of life imitating art, considering the episode aired May 8, 1958.”
“You have to admit,” writes AOL.com, “it is pretty amusing, especially when the TV character threatens, ‘Be careful, son. I can sue you.’ ”
A clip from the episode was posted on YouTube in November 2016, according to Snopes, “along with the claim that it ‘predicted Donald Trump ...’ ” The full version showed up on YouTube in January 2017.
President Trump visited the Texas border town of McAllen, Texas on Thursday to “make the case for his long-promised border wall” on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown, the Associated Press reported.
