KC events Jan. 3-9: KC Weddings Bridal Spectacular, Bill Belamy and more comedy

Kansas City Symphony, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in Concert
7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Jan. 3-4; noon Saturday, Jan. 5; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6; at Helzberg Hall
The Kansas City Symphony will kick off 2019 with Jeffrey Schindler conducting its performance of Patrick Doyle’s score to “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” while the 2005 movie plays on a big screen. This fourth movie in the “Harry Potter” series follows Harry’s fourth year at Hogwarts, where he is chosen to compete in the Triwizard Tournament. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $40-$95 through kcsymphony.org.
Bill Bellamy
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Kansas City Improv
The man who claims to have created the phrase “booty call” hit the big time in the 1990s as a VJ on MTV and on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” He since has settled in as a touring comedian who also makes regular appearances on TV shows ranging from “Royal Pains,” “Castle” and “White Collar” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “Insecure.” 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$55 through improvkc.com.
Chris Johnston and Josh Novey
7 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 4-5, at Clint’s Comedy Stop
Chris Johnston and Josh Novey are a natural pairing for a comedy show. Johnston is from New Jersey, has toured with Howard Stern and has performed in casinos. Novey is an Iraq war veteran who lives in Des Moines and has done church gigs. OK, maybe they’re not such a natural pairing. 913-749-2200. Tickets are $20 through clintscomedystop.com.
Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush
7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 4-5, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
After getting off to a sizzling start to the season, including a seven-game winning streak, the Kansas City Mavericks came back down to earth with a four-game losing streak. Still, they are in contention in the Mountain Division of the ECHL as they enjoy a favorable portion of their schedule that has them playing 13 of 15 games at Silverstein. 816-252-7825. Tickets are $14-$27 through kcmavericks.com.
Comedy show at Opera House
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Opera House
This show will be a chance to see three of the area’s top comedians perform in a unique local venue. The Opera House, on the site of the Gillis Opera House that opened in 1883, is a River Market watering hole, coffee house, bakery and restaurant. Scheduled to perform are Bryce Stanley, Joe Nunnink and Mitchell Harmon. Tickets are $5 through brownpapertickets.com/event/4023505; $9 at door.
KC Weddings Bridal Spectacular
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Overland Park Convention Center
If you’re planning a wedding or think you might be doing so, Kansas City’s largest bridal show can help in the decision-making process. In addition to two fashion shows featuring gowns, tuxedos and bridesmaid dresses, the Bridal Spectacular will offer more than 100 vendors ranging from photographers, caterers and florists to bakeries, boutiques and event spaces. There also will be thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways. Tickets are $15 through kcweddings.com; $20 at door.
“Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley”
6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at American Jazz Museum
Actor/comedian/talk show host Whoopi Goldberg made her film directorial debut with this 2013 HBO original documentary about African-American comedienne Moms Mabley, whose stand-up routines challenged racism, sexism and ageism. The film includes interviews with Eddie Murphy, Joan Rivers, Sidney Poitier, Kathy Griffin, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones and others. 816-474-8463. americanjazzmuseum.org. Free.
Ronan Donovan
7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 8-9, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Biologist turned photographer Ronan Donovan will discuss the similarities humans share with other social mammals and what we can learn from them in a presentation called “Social by Nature,” part of National Geographic Live. Donovan’s photographic journeys for National Geographic have included documenting wild wolves while living a year in Yellowstone National Park and covering the conflict between wild chimpanzees and humans in Africa. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $21.50-$66.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
“Death and the Maiden”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at City Stage Theater
Winner of the Lawrence Olivier Award for Best Play in 1992, “Death and the Maiden” follows a former political prisoner living in isolation who becomes convinced she recognizes the voice of a good Samaritan as that of the tormentor from her captivity. Kansas City Actors Theatre will present the drama written by Ariel Dorfman and directed by Cinnamon Schultz. Runs through Jan. 27. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $22-$47 through kcactors.org.
Jasmine Masters
9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Missie B’s
Hard Candy Kansas City will bring Jasmine Masters, the drag persona of Martell Robinson, to Missie B’s stage. The Los Angeles native was the first contestant eliminated from Season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” now running on VH1. She had been a contestant on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2015, having been eliminated in the third episode after receiving criticism online for negative comments she made toward other contestants. Tickets are $20-$30 through jasminekc.eventbrite.com.
“Sounds Relaxing: Rejuvenate”
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Helzberg Hall
After the hectic holidays, the Kansas City Symphony will provide the perfect elixir for folks seeking a peaceful state of mind. Yoga instructor and Certified Relax and Renew trainer Anita Bailey will lead participants in breathing and meditation techniques while symphony musicians perform gentle and tranquil music. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $15 through kcsymphony.org.
“Revealing, Reversible and Resplendent: 15th-17th Century Italian and Spanish Textiles”
Opens Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
This exhibition will showcase silk and linen fragments from a period when Italy and Spain emerged as major centers of textile production. Among the works on display will be elaborate embroidery, gilded three-dimensional images, brilliantly hued reversible fabrics and textiles cut in patterns that revealed glimpses of one’s undergarments. Runs through June 16. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
Also this week
Visual arts
First Fridays in the Crossroads, Jan. 4, Crossroads Arts District. kccrossroads.org
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. Florida, Jan. 6. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Food
“Wine 101.” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8. $65. Culinary Center of Kansas City, 7920 Santa Fe, Overland Park. kcculinary.com, 913-341-4455
Italian Supper Club: “An Evening in Puglia.” Jan. 7. $67.80. Jasper’s Ristorante, 1205 W. 103rd. jasperskc.com, 816-941-6600
