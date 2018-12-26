KC events Dec. 27-Jan. 2: New Year’s Eve parties, Adam Ferrera, The Elders farewell

Noon Year’s Eve
Noon-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Science City
The celebration will end before the new year arrives, but this family event does build toward a balloon drop with more than 2,500 balloons — at 6 p.m. Other attractions for the kids will be hands-on science demonstrations, workshops, interactive maker activities and a Spectacular Science Stage Show. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $14.25 through unionstation.org/sciencecity; Union Station members free.
The Elders – Fare The Well
4 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Kansas City Irish Center
Kansas City’s favorite Celtic rock band, The Elders, have been playing farewell concerts all year, so perhaps it is appropriate that the group’s final farewell on the year’s final day will consist of two concerts. Both events also will provide hors d’oeuvres, champagne and other ways to enjoy New Year’s Eve. 816-474-3848. Tickets for evening show are $250 through irishcenterkc.org/nye; afternoon show sold out.
Adam Ferrara
6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Kansas City Improv
You’ve probably seen Adam Ferrara on television. He was a host on the U.S. version of “Top Gear” for six seasons, was a regular on “Rescue Me” and “Nurse Jackie” and has appeared on numerous other shows. But he is a comedian first, having been nominated for the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-Up twice and having starred in three Comedy Central specials. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$50 through improvkc.com.
Poets vs. Comics
7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Uptown Arts Bar
As David Letterman used to say about Stupid Pet Tricks and Stupid Human Tricks, “This is only an exhibition. This is not a competition. Please, no wagering.” But the fifth annual Poets vs. Comics New Year’s Eve event will feature a friendly rivalry as Uptown Arts Bar’s open-mic regulars go head to head in a battle of words. Karaoke and dancing will follow the show. 816-960-4611. Tickets are $10 through uptownartsbar.com.
Tim Bateman
7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Clint’s Comedy Stop
Tim Bateman’s website bills him as a “corporate comedian,” which could mean his humor is based on comical corporate transactions. What is funnier than a hostile takeover? Actually, Bateman specializes in gigs for big companies. In any case, he is Australian and he no doubt will make regular people laugh on New Year’s Eve. Also performing will be Elliott Threatt. 913-749-2200. Tickets are $25-$45 through clintscomedystop.com.
New Year’s Swingin’ Eve
8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Union Station
The venue and the band will set New Year’s Swingin’ Eve apart from all the area’s other celebrations. Dave Stephens and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra 7 will provide big band swing and retro dance originals in the awe-inspiring Grand Plaza at Union Station. Tickets also will cover party favors, unlimited drinks, hot appetizers and midnight champagne toasts. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $120-$205 through unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve.
NYE 2019 at The Temple IX
8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Scottish Rite Temple
The producers of NYE at The Temple, which sells out annually, don’t mess around. With 10 open bars, five DJs and eight party areas on four levels, the crowd of more than 2,500 of “KC’s sexiest and most sophisticated young professionals” should have a good time in the historic Scottish Rite Temple. Note: A strict business casual dress code will be enforced. Tickets are $59.97-$1,800.97 through nyekc.com.
NYE Live!
8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at KC Live!
Only one New Year’s Eve celebration will offer everything that party-goers will find at KC Live! The highlights will be access to up to 12 bars and nightclubs and a countdown to midnight with a Times Square type ball drop. A variety of packages are available offering party favors, confetti cannons, champagne toasts and more. 816-842-1045. Tickets are $30-$175 nye-live.com/kansas-city.
NYE Salsa Celebration
8 p.m. Monday Dec. 31, at The Ship
This West Bottoms venue will offer a New Year’s Eve dance party with some spice. The Latin jazz band Calle Vida, led by Kansas City Latin Jazz All-Stars director Pablo Sanhueza, will perform the music of Son, Cumbia, Bomba and Mambo. Free champagne will be provided for a midnight toast to 2019. 816-471-7447. theshipkc.com. Tickets are $10 through eventbrite.com/event/51374004029.
Big New Year’s Eve Bash
9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Topgolf
Some New Year’s Eve parties will provide music giving attendees the chance to swing, but not like this. At Topgolf, you’ll be able to swing over and over again because the party will include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Hitting golf balls won’t be the only activity on the agenda, however. There also will be live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and a midnight celebration complete with fireworks. 913-562-9713. Reservations are $225-$450 for up to six people through topgolf.com/us/overland-park.
’80s New Year’s Eve Party
9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Hollywood Casino
Remember the days when a party meant dancing to the hits by KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool and the Gang, the Commodores, Earth, Wind & Fire and Michael Jackson? Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs will give you the chance to relive those memories, playing disco-era music from 9 a.m. to midnight on the casino floor. A midnight fireworks spectacular will cap the celebration. 913-288-9300. hollywoodcasinokansas.com. Free.
New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Quixotic
9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Crossroads Hotel
With Quixotic, you can never be sure exactly what to expect — only that it will be visually stunning. The local performance art collective fuses technology, dance and projection to create a multisensory experience. Its performance will highlight New Year’s Eve at the recently opened Crossroads Hotel, where there also will be a DJ spinning hits and an open bar with light bites. 866-531-2400. Tickets are $150 through crossroadshotelkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Dec. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Kinnor Philharmonic, Jan. 1, White Theatre. thewhitetheatre.org
Theater
“Feeling Groovy,” Dec. 27-31, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
“Music of the Night — the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” Music Theatre Kansas City, Dec. 28-30, B&B Live. mtkc.org
“Zombie Prom,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 28-29, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
New Year’s Eve Cabaret, Dec. 31, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
Stars Gala, Dec. 31, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org/stars-gala
Comedy
Tim Bateman and Elliott Threatt, Dec. 28-29, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
T.J. Miller, Dec. 28-29, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Samantha Fish, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Soul Fest, Dec. 30, Municipal Auditorium. ticketmaster.com
Dolewite and DJ Kirby, Dec. 31, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Murder By Death, Dec. 31, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland, Dec. 30. Arrowhead. chiefs.com
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Wichita, Dec. 31. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Commitment Day 5K, Jan. 1, Life Time Overland Park. commitmentday.com
Food
Boulevard Home For the Holidays tap takeover. 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Dec. 28. Bier Station, 120 E. Gregory. bierstation.com, 816-548-3870
New Year’s Eve seven-course dinner. Dec. 31. $175; wine pairing, $90. Bluestem, 900 Westport. bluestemkc.com, 816-561-1101
New Year’s Eve menu. Dec. 31. $120. Cafe Provence, 3936 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. cafeprovencekc.com, 913-384-5998
New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu. 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. $45. Calibration Brewery, 119 Armour, North Kansas City. calibrationbrewery.com, 816-994-8277
“Cooking for Couples on NYE.” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $125. Culinary Center of Kansas City, 7920 Santa Fe, Overland Park. kcculinary.com, 913-341-4455
New Year’s Eve buffet. 4-11 p.m. Dec. 31. $40.99. Epic Buffet Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan. hollywoodcasinokansas.com, 913- 287-9763
New Year’s Eve four-course prix fixe, prime rib dinner and full regular menu. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 31. Fox and Pearl, 815 W. 17th. foxandpearlkc.com, 816-437-7001
New Year, New Beer countdown of craft beer tappings. 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. No cover charge. HopCat, 401 Westport. hopcat.com/kansas-city, 816-656-3439
Four-course New Year’s Eve menu. Dec. 31. $65. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 4814 Roanoke Parkway. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city, 816-437-7940
Four-course New Year’s Eve dinners. Dec. 31. $129-$199 per couple. Melting Pot, 450 Ward Parkway. meltingpot.com, 816-931-6358
New Year’s Eve dinner with five-course menu. 5:30-10 p.m. Dec. 31. $110; wine pairing $40. Michael Smith, 1900 Main. michaelsmithkc.com, 816-842-2202
New Year’s Eve prix fixe dinner. 2 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. $100. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955
New Year’s Eve four-course prix fixe menu. 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. $75. Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 4501 W. 119th, Leawood. sullivanssteakhouse.com/leawood, 913-345-0800
New Year’s Eve Dinner. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 31. $80. Webster House, 1664 Wyandotte. websterhousekc.com, 816-221-4713
