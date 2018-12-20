Need to plan your New Year’s Eve? Here’s a guide, from galas to kids’ stuff to shows

It’s not too late to plan your New Year’s Eve celebration. Here are some of the ways you can ring in the new year on Monday, Dec. 31:
Drinking and dancing
Black Party XV
9 p.m., Char Bar. blackpartykc.com
Cheers to the New Year – 2019
9 p.m., VFW Post 846. eventbrite.com/event/52764392719
Countdown on the Corner
8 p.m., Union Hill/Martini Corner. eventbrite.com/event/52373832543
“Diamonds & Pearls”
7:30 p.m., Overland Park Ballroom. eventbrite.com/event/52286187394
Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs and Fireworks
9 p.m., Hollywood Casino. hollywoodcasinokansas.com
Fantasy Masquerade NYE Gala
9 p.m., Parker & Vine at Californos. kcnye.com
Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Bash
9 p.m., Parkway Social Kitchen. eventbrite.com/event/52227900055
“Just Friends” New Year’s Eve Party
8 p.m., Overland Park Marriott. eventbrite.com/event/39557954908
Naughty New Year’s Eve
8:30 p.m., The Spott. thespottkc.com
New Year’s Eve @ The Levee
9 p.m., The Levee. eventbrite.com/event/52108013471
New Year’s Eve at the Uptown
8 p.m., Uptown. uptowntheater.com
New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Quixotic
9 p.m., Crossroads Hotel. crossroadshotelkc.com
New Year’s Eve Party at The View
6:30 p.m., The View at Briarcliff. eventbrite.com/event/49144903730
New Year’s Swingin’ Eve
8 p.m., Union Station. unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve
NYE 2019 at The Temple IX
8 p.m., Scottish Rite Temple. nyekc.com
NYE 2K19 Bash
9 p.m., Firestone Building. eventbrite.com/event/53210645473
NYE Bar Crawl
8 p.m., The Well. eventbrite.com/event/52264641951
NYE Black Tie Masquerade
9 p.m., Fontaine Hotel. eventbrite.com/event/52231038442
NYE Live!
8 p.m., KC Live! nye-live.com/kansas-city
Revel: The NYE Spectacular
8 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium. eventbrite.com/event/52145887754
A Touch Of Glam
8 p.m., Madrigall. eventbrite.com/event/51565541924
Music
#assjamz NYE Party
8 p.m., Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com
Dolewite and DJ Kirby
8 p.m., VooDoo. voodookc.com
The Elders – Fare The Well
4 and 8:30 p.m., Kansas City Irish Center. irishcenterkc.org/nye
Emo Nite LFK
8 p.m., Granada. thegranada.com
Making Movies
9 p.m., The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Murder By Death
10 p.m., RecordBar. therecordbar.com
NYE Salsa Celebration with Calle Vida
8 p.m., The Ship. theshipkc.com
Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders
9 p.m., Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
The Stolen Winnebagos, DJ Dave Step and DJ Chris Hernandez
8 p.m., One Block South. oneblocksouthkc.com
Comedy
Adam Ferrara
6:30 and 9:15 p.m., Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
New Year’s Eve @ The Kick
8 p.m., Kick Comedy Theater. kansascitycomedy.com
Poets vs. Comics
7 p.m., Uptown Arts Bar. uptownartsbar.com
Tim Bateman
7:30 and 10 p.m., Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Children’s events
New Year’s Eve Party
Noon-6 p.m., Paradise Park. paradise-park.com
Noon Year’s Eve
Noon-7 p.m., Science City. unionstation.org/sciencecity
WonderEve
11 a.m., Wonderscope Children’s Museum. wonderscope.org
Zoo Year’s Eve
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org
Other
Big New Year’s Eve Bash
9 p.m., Topgolf. topgolf.com/us/overland-park
CornerStone New Year’s Eve Celebration
7 p.m., Overland Park Sheraton. 1CornerStone.org
New Year’s Eve Cabaret
6:30 and 10:30 p.m., Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
Stars Gala
6:30 p.m., Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org/stars-gala
