Need to plan your New Year’s Eve? Here’s a guide, from galas to kids’ stuff to shows

By Dan Kelly

December 20, 2018 05:30 AM

The 2017 New Year’s Swingin’ Eve at Union Station. JASON A. ATHERTON
It’s not too late to plan your New Year’s Eve celebration. Here are some of the ways you can ring in the new year on Monday, Dec. 31:

Drinking and dancing

Black Party XV

9 p.m., Char Bar. blackpartykc.com

Cheers to the New Year – 2019

9 p.m., VFW Post 846. eventbrite.com/event/52764392719

Countdown on the Corner

8 p.m., Union Hill/Martini Corner. eventbrite.com/event/52373832543

“Diamonds & Pearls”

7:30 p.m., Overland Park Ballroom. eventbrite.com/event/52286187394

Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs and Fireworks

9 p.m., Hollywood Casino. hollywoodcasinokansas.com

Fantasy Masquerade NYE Gala

9 p.m., Parker & Vine at Californos. kcnye.com

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Bash

9 p.m., Parkway Social Kitchen. eventbrite.com/event/52227900055

“Just Friends” New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m., Overland Park Marriott. eventbrite.com/event/39557954908

Naughty New Year’s Eve

8:30 p.m., The Spott. thespottkc.com

New Year’s Eve @ The Levee

9 p.m., The Levee. eventbrite.com/event/52108013471

New Year’s Eve at the Uptown

8 p.m., Uptown. uptowntheater.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Quixotic

9 p.m., Crossroads Hotel. crossroadshotelkc.com

New Year’s Eve Party at The View

6:30 p.m., The View at Briarcliff. eventbrite.com/event/49144903730

New Year’s Swingin’ Eve

8 p.m., Union Station. unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve

NYE 2019 at The Temple IX

8 p.m., Scottish Rite Temple. nyekc.com

NYE 2K19 Bash

9 p.m., Firestone Building. eventbrite.com/event/53210645473

NYE Bar Crawl

8 p.m., The Well. eventbrite.com/event/52264641951

NYE Black Tie Masquerade

9 p.m., Fontaine Hotel. eventbrite.com/event/52231038442

NYE Live!

8 p.m., KC Live! nye-live.com/kansas-city

Revel: The NYE Spectacular

8 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium. eventbrite.com/event/52145887754

A Touch Of Glam

8 p.m., Madrigall. eventbrite.com/event/51565541924

Music

#assjamz NYE Party

8 p.m., Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com

Dolewite and DJ Kirby

8 p.m., VooDoo. voodookc.com

The Elders – Fare The Well

4 and 8:30 p.m., Kansas City Irish Center. irishcenterkc.org/nye

Emo Nite LFK

8 p.m., Granada. thegranada.com

Making Movies

9 p.m., The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Making Movies
BRIAN E SLATER

Murder By Death

10 p.m., RecordBar. therecordbar.com

NYE Salsa Celebration with Calle Vida

8 p.m., The Ship. theshipkc.com

Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders

9 p.m., Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

The Stolen Winnebagos, DJ Dave Step and DJ Chris Hernandez

8 p.m., One Block South. oneblocksouthkc.com

Comedy

Adam Ferrara

6:30 and 9:15 p.m., Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Adam Ferrara
Submitted Submitted

New Year’s Eve @ The Kick

8 p.m., Kick Comedy Theater. kansascitycomedy.com

Poets vs. Comics

7 p.m., Uptown Arts Bar. uptownartsbar.com

Tim Bateman

7:30 and 10 p.m., Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Children’s events

New Year’s Eve Party

Noon-6 p.m., Paradise Park. paradise-park.com

Noon Year’s Eve

Noon-7 p.m., Science City. unionstation.org/sciencecity

WonderEve

11 a.m., Wonderscope Children’s Museum. wonderscope.org

WonderEve celebrations will be at Wonderscope, 5700 King Street in Shawnee, Kan.
JOHN SLEEZER jsleezer@kcstar.com

Zoo Year’s Eve

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org

Other

Big New Year’s Eve Bash

9 p.m., Topgolf. topgolf.com/us/overland-park

CornerStone New Year’s Eve Celebration

7 p.m., Overland Park Sheraton. 1CornerStone.org

New Year’s Eve Cabaret

6:30 and 10:30 p.m., Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

Stars Gala

6:30 p.m., Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org/stars-gala

