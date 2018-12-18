KC events Dec. 20-26: Donnell Rawlings, Winter Soltice party, Santa Shuffle

Donnell Rawlings
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Kansas City Improv
Fifteen years later, Donnell Rawlings still is best known for his role as Ashy Larry on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show.” But the Washington, D.C., native has worked steadily on TV and in movies since that show’s demise, most recently in Kevin Smith’s web series “Hollyweed” on something called Rivit TV. He also has toured as a standup comedian for more than two decades after getting his start by heckling other comics. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$50 through improvkc.com.
Kansas City Symphony, “It’s a Wonderful Life”
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Helzberg Hall
The holiday film classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” seems to play nonstop on television this time of year, but not like this — with the Kansas City Symphony performing the score while the film plays on a big screen. The score of composer Dimitri Tiomkin, who won four Academy Awards for his work on movies (including “High Noon” and “The High and the Mighty”), will never have sounded better than it will on the weekend before Christmas. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. Sold out.
Kantorei KC, “The Mystery of Christmas”
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at St. Peter’s Church
The professional vocal ensemble known as Kantorei KC will perform its Christmas concert, with modern arrangements of favorite carols as well as lesser known classical compositions, in two historic Kansas City Catholic churches. In fact, the concert at St. Peter’s will take place almost exactly 75 years to the day (Dec. 26. 1943) since ground was broken for the church. Our Lady of Sorrows was dedicated in 1923. Tickets are $10-$25 through kantoreikc.org/concerts; students free.
William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral”
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
The audience will want to sing along when the William Baker Festival Singers and friends perform popular Christmas carols and sacred Christmas classics. The Festival Singers will tell the story of Christmas through scripture and choral music with assistance from organist John Schaefer, the handbell ensemble Kansas City Bronze and the Marsh Elementary School Chorus. 913-488-7524. Tickets are $5-$40 through festivalsingers.org.
Vanderbilt vs. Kansas State
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Sprint Center
After starting the college basketball season with high hopes and a high ranking, the Kansas State Wildcats surged to a 6-0 record — then stumbled in back-to-back road games to Marquette and Tulsa. Now their mission is to get back on track before the start of Big 12 Conference play with a Sprint Center victory over Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt, whom they beat 84-79 last December in Nashville. The Commodores were 6-2 entering a Dec. 17 game against Arizona State. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $12-$47 through sprintcenter.com.
Winter Solstice Celebration
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Ernie Miller Nature Center
Given the cold weather, it has felt like winter since early November. But winter doesn’t officially begin until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21, so this celebration will take place on the first full day of the season. The nature center’s trails will be lit by luminaries for evening hikes along little Cedar Creek, and participants will be treated to storytelling, animal visits, toasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. 913-826-2800. erniemiller.com. Registration is $6-$7 at jcprd.com; $8 at site.
“The Happy Elf”
Closes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center
Harry Connick Jr. fans will have four final chances to see Theatre in the Park’s production of “The Happy Elf” by the composer and singer, who developed the musical comedy locally in 2007 in conjunction with the Coterie Theatre. The story of Eubie the Elf originated with the song, “The Happy Elf,” from Connick’s 2003 album “Harry for the Holidays” and was turned into a TV special. Also, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. 913-826-3012. Tickets are $11.88-$13.20 ($14.85-$16.50 Friday-Saturday) through theatreinthepark.org.
March of the Dinosaurs
3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Country Club Plaza
This event listing is more of a warning than a solicitation to participate. If you are on the Plaza doing last-Sunday-before-Christmas shopping, you might encounter some beasts that once ruled the Earth. Don’t be frightened. They are merely human beings in costumes marching to celebrate the second March of the Dinosaurs. And if you happen to be wearing a dinosaur costume, feel free to join in. facebook.com/events/1892806454361678
Santa Shuffle
9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 18th and Vine
Not only will participants in the fourth annual Santa Shuffle have the chance to run a 5K in five-piece Santa suits that come with the registration fee, but they also will get to make history. Maybe. Race organizers have declared they are attempting to break the world record for largest Santa Claus run. The record is 5,025 fully dressed Santas, set in Virginia Beach in 2016; the local goal is 6,000. There also will be a 5K Kids Run/Walk. Registration is $50 through runsignup.com/race/mo/kansascity/santashuffle5Krunwalk.
“The Book of Mormon”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at Music Hall
The Kansas City Broadway Series will present the musical comedy that opened on Broadway in 2011, won nine Tony Awards and is still running at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The touring company of “The Book of Mormon,” which follows the misadventures of two mismatched missionaries, will include local product Teddy Trice. He attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and has worked at most of the area’s professional theaters. Runs through Dec. 30. 800-745-3000. Tickets are $32-$142 through broadwayinkc.com.
Truce Tournament
9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at National WWI Museum
Soccer players will compete for titles in three divisions (recreational, competitive and beer) in the sixth annual Truce Tournament, a three-on-three event commemorating the Christmas Truce in World War I. In conjunction with the tournament, the National WWI Museum and Memorial will host a free British pub-themed English Premier League Boxing Day Watch Party inside the museum. Registration is $250 per team through thetrucekc.com; Boxing Day Premier League Watch Party buffet, $10-$25.
“Feeling Groovy”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center
Cast members will celebrate the music and comedy of the great duos of the 1960s and 1970s in “Feeling Groovy.” Among the entertainers who will be on stage in spirit will be Rowan and Martin, Captain & Tennille, Simon and Garfunkel, Sonny and Cher and the Smothers Brothers. Also, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $27-$32 by telephone or at box office.
Also this week
Comedy
David Naster, Dec. 21-22, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Nate Bargatze, Dec. 21-22, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Chase Rice, Dec. 20, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Danielle Nicole, Dec. 20-22, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
For King & Country with Cory Asbury, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby, Dec. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Frosty Skate, Dec. 23-30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. facebook.com/events/254273858576170
Christmas in the Barn, Dec. 24, Johnson Farms. johnsonfarms.net
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Tulsa, Dec. 21. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Comets (indoor soccer) vs. St. Louis, Dec. 22. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. cometsindoorsoccer.com
Food
Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 25. Affäre Restaurant, 1911 Main. affarekc.com, 816-298-6182
Holiday Tea. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 22. $17-$35. Bluestem, 900 Westport. bluestemkc.com, 816-561-1101
Feast of the Seven Fishes. Dec. 24. $60. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 4814 Roanoke Parkway. jaxfishhouse.com/kansas-city, 816-437-7940
“Holiday Cookies.” 6 p.m. Dec. 21. $85. L’Ecole Culinaire, 310 Ward Parkway. lecole.edu, 816-627-0100
Santa Brunch. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22. $12-$29.50. Lidia’s Kansas City, 101 W. 22nd. lidias-kc.com, 816-221-3722
Feast of the Seven Fishes. 6 p.m. Dec. 24. $60-$90. Lidia’s Loft, 101 W. 22nd. lidias-kc.com, 816-221-3722
Three-course Christmas Eve dinner. Dec. 24. $33. Melting Pot, 450 Ward Parkway. meltingpot.com, 816-931-6358
