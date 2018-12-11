KC events Dec. 13-19: Joyce DiDonato, Holiday Express Train, Winter Wonderland

Joyce DiDonato and Yannick Nézet-Séguin
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Folly
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato returns home to perform regularly, but this will be a special appearance by the opera great. Not only will renowned conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin join her for the Harriman-Jewell Series concert, but DiDonato will perform Franz Schubert’s Winterreise (Winter’s Journey) for the first time. Winterreise, set to 24 poems by Wilhelm Müller, is considered one of the greatest song cycles ever written. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $36.50-$91.50 through hjseries.org.
Chiefs vs. L.A. Chargers
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Arrowhead
As well as the Chiefs have played this season, they have been unable to shake the Chargers in the AFC West. The Chiefs won 38-28 in the season opener in Los Angeles, so the Chargers — who have won nine of their past 10 games — will be desperate for a victory in the rematch. The Chiefs would clinch their third straight division title with a win. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $60-$320 through chiefs.com.
Kansas City Chorale, “Remembering Christmas 1968”
Dec. 14-18 at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, Unity Temple on the Plaza and 1900 Building
A new piece commemorating Apollo 8’s first live TV broadcast from lunar orbit on Christmas Eve 1968, along with other icons and images of that turbulent year, will highlight the Kansas City Chorale’s holiday concert. Tunes celebrating the era will include “White Christmas,” “The Night Before Christmas,” “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and others. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, Unity Temple on the Plaza; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 1900 Building. 816-444-7150. Tickets are $10-$30 through kcchorale.org.
Holiday Express Train
Dec. 14-18 at Union Station
To conclude its run featuring 22 stops in eight states, Kansas City Southern Railway’s festive six-car train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to Union Station for a four-day stay. Visitors to the Holiday Express can visit with Santa and walk through three cars filled with holiday displays. The train consists of a smiling tank car Rudy; a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; the elves’ workshop; the reindeer stable; and a little red caboose. 2-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 15-16; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org. Free.
Liz Russo
7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 14-15, at Clint’s Comedy Stop
As an unmarried, childless, recovering alcoholic who has experienced a 100-pound weight loss, Liz Russo approaches comedy from a unique perspective. Her frank discussions of such personal experiences and her self-deprecating humor have helped make Russo a popular comic for more than a decade. The native of Easton, Pa., was voted Best Comic of the Lehigh Valley in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was a regular at the Comedy Stop at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City before it closed in 2015. 913-749-2200. Tickets are $20 through clintscomedystop.com.
Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies”
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Folly
In barely 10 years of existence, the Central Standard a cappella group has grown from eight men to about 55 and has won bronze and silver medals at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Chorus Competition. The group will celebrate the season with “Holiday Harmonies,” also featuring Central Standard’s sister group, Vocal Standard. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $10-$50 through centralstandard.net or follytheater.org.
Fountain City Brass Band, “Home for the Holidays”
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Bell Cultural Events Center
The Shawnee-based Fountain City Brass Band will present the songs of the season with the powerful sounds that only brass and percussion can generate. Fountain City, with music director Joseph Parisi of the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, won the North American Brass Band Association championship in April 2018. The New Horizons Band will open the concert. MidAmerica Nazarene University. 913-971-3636. Tickets are $5-$20 through fcbb.net or mnu.edu/bell-center.
Great Train Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 15-16, at Overland Park Convention Center
Let’s face it, model trains are almost irresistible. And the more realistic their worlds are, the more irresistible they become. The Great Train Show will feature hundreds of tables of beautifully designed model train layouts in operation, with scale models of trains, cars and buildings. For serious collectors and modelers, the show will offer accessories, new products and collectibles for sale, as well as workshops and seminars. Kids will find interactive exhibits, a free riding train and other activities. $9-$10 through trainshow.com/kansascity; children 11 and under free.
Kansas City Comets vs. Milwaukee
7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Barely two weeks after Sporting Kansas City’s season ended one victory short the Major League Soccer championship match, the area’s other professional soccer team will kick off its home season. The Comets, who lost their Major Arena Soccer League season opener 10-6 at Milwaukee on Dec. 1, will also begin their 12-game home schedule against the Wave. Last season, Kansas City finished 7-15 and Milwaukee 17-5. 888-926-6387. Tickets are $16.30-$54.40 through cometsindoorsoccer.com.
The Kinsey Sicks, “Oy Vey in a Manger”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at White Theatre
During this season bursting with family-oriented holiday shows filled with traditional Christmas songs, “Oy Vey in a Manger” will provide a definite contrast. The Kinsey Sicks, an a cappella group that bills itself as “America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet,” will perform hits such as “God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians,” “Satan Baby” and “I’m Dreaming of a Vanna White Christmas.” One of the group’s stars is Trampolina, portrayed by Kansas City-based actor and singer Spencer Brown, who is also known for his drag character Daisy Buckët. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $14-$30 through thewhitetheatre.org.
Winter Wonderland
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 15-16, at Kansas City Zoo
Santa will have two busy days at the zoo, and the public is invited to celebrate with him and the animals at Winter Wonderland. In addition to delivering presents to the lions, goats, camels, ring-tailed lemurs and other critters, Santa will dive underwater with the penguins at 2 p.m. Other highlights will include Cheetah Enrichment (10:30 a.m.), Penguin March (11 a.m.), Wings of Wonder Bird Show (11:30 a.m.) and Sea Lion Splash (1:30 p.m.). 816-595-1234. Tickets are $13-$16 through kansascityzoo.org; $6.50-$8 for residents of Jackson and Clay counties at gate.
Spire Chamber Ensemble, “Handel’s Messiah”
7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Helzberg Hall
“Handel’s Messiah” is an annual tradition at Helzberg Hall for the Spire Chamber Ensemble, which has become one of the nation’s top choral-orchestral chamber ensembles since its founding in 2010. The Spire Baroque Orchestra, playing on period instruments, will accompany the ensemble on the masterpiece, which is among the world’s most-performed classical works. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $31.50-$51.50 through spirechamberensemble.org or kauffmancenter.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Ensemble Iberica, “Road to Galicia,” Dec. 14, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. ensembleiberica.org
Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 14-18, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Kansas City Women’s Chorus, “Secret Santas,” Dec. 15, Central Presbyterian Church. kcwomenschorus.org
Mid America Freedom Band, “Silver and Gold,” Dec. 15, Medallion Theater, Plexpod Westport Commons. freedomband.com
“Lessons and Carols,” an Event of Music on Troost, Dec. 16, St. Mark Hope and Peace Lutheran Church. kcwomenschorus.org
William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral,” Dec. 16, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org
Stile Antico, Dec. 18, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org
Theater
“An Awkward Christmas,” Dec. 13-16, Bell Road Barn Players. bellroadbarn.org
“Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas,” Dec. 14-16, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
Comedy
WellRed Tour, Dec. 13-14, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Jeff Dye, Dec. 15-16, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Snails with Svdden Death and Hekler, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Arch Allies, Dec. 14, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Tab Benoit, Dec. 14-15, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Julian Vaughn and Friends, Dec. 15, Gem. brownpapertickets.com
Brett Young with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Harry Connick Jr., Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Events/festivals/etc.
“Frozen” Skating Adventure, Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. heartlandfsc.org/theatre-on-ice
Skate with Santa, Dec. 15, Line Creek Community Center Ice Arena. kcparks.org/event/skate-with-santa-2
Father Christmas Comes to T/M, Dec. 16, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org
Sports/recreation
UMKC men’s basketball vs. Milwaukee, Dec. 13; vs. McNeese, Dec. 15. Municipal Auditorium. umkckangaroos.com
Food
Author Vickie Reh will appear for “The Wine Table: Recipes and Pairings from Winemakers’ Kitchens”; with wine tastings and food pairings. 6 p.m. Dec. 12. $85; $125 for couple. 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. 1900bldg.com/events/thewinetable or rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126
Underdog Collaboration Dinner. 6 p.m. Dec. 12. $75. Cafe Europa Union Hill, 2976 Gillham. brownpapertickets.com/event/3905996 or cafeeuropakc.com, 816-214-5425
Perennial Beer Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $30. HopCat, 401 Westport. hopcat.com/kansas-city, 816-656-3439
Holiday Wine and Truffle Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $220. Michael Smith, 1900 Main. michaelsmithkc.com, 816-842-2202
Beer Festivus. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 15. $28. Screenland Armour Theatre, 408 Armour, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/51977374727
Spanish Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $85. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955
Dalmore Whisky Holiday Pairing Dinner. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. $75. Waldo Thai, 8431 Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/50671660300
Comments