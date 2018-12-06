Justin Timberlake show at Sprint Center moved from Dec. 10 to March 21

Justin Timberlake has postponed his Kansas City “Man of the Woods” concert to March 21 because of bruised vocal chords. It had been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10.
“My vocal cords (sic) are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet,” Timberlake said on Instagram, “so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.
“I’m really sorry,” the former member of NSYNC continued, “I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for your understanding.”
Timberlake has postponed several concerts since late October. He has now pushed back all his December engagements.
Live Nation Entertainment said Thursday that tickets for the canceled Dec. 10 show will be honored on the new date. Refunds, if required, are available at the point of purchase.
