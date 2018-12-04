In 2017, 17-year-old Renee Rosinski and four other girls continued the Fairy Princess tradition, now at the Kansas City Museum.
In 2017, 17-year-old Renee Rosinski and four other girls continued the Fairy Princess tradition, now at the Kansas City Museum. ROY INMAN

KC events Dec. 6-12: Fairy Princess, Lewis Black, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ radio play

By Dan Kelly

December 04, 2018 08:00 AM

Bach Collegium Japan

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Folly

You don’t have to be an expert on Bach to appreciate his music — or to enjoy the Bach Collegium Japan. The ensemble, formed in 1990 by internationally renowned Bach performer and conductor Masaaki Suzuki, consists of performers of original instruments and a choir presenting baroque music with an emphasis on the religious works of Bach. Its program also will include compositions by Vivaldi, Conti and Handel. 816-561-9999. Tickets are $35 through chambermusic.org.

“A Spectacular Christmas Show”

Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

Sydney Benton, Katie Bartow, Morgan Walker, Lily Nicholas in “A Spectacular Christmas Show.”
Few places in the area can spark the holiday spirit more than Crown Center, with ice skating, Santa Claus, a giant Christmas tree and much more. For the ultimate holiday experience, top off your visit with MTH Theater’s “A Spectacular Christmas Show,” a singing and dancing extravaganza featuring holiday tunes from musical theater with innovative arrangements. Runs through Dec. 23. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $29-$58 through mthkc.com.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

Rebecca Ralstin and Jordan Fox in Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Based on the beloved 1946 Jimmy Stewart movie that has become a holiday staple, this stage version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will come to life as a 1940s radio broadcast. An ensemble with dozens of characters on stage will recreate the story of George Bailey, who is considering ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve before Clarence the angel intervenes. Runs through Dec. 16. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $15-$49 through metkc.org.

Josh Wolf, Brad Upton and Jason Mewes

Thursday, Dec. 6, through Monday, Dec. 10, at Kansas City Improv

These three comedians will make for a big weekend at the Improv, although they won’t perform together. Josh Wolf, known for his appearances on “Chelsea Lately,” will do shows Thursday through Sunday, then Brad Upton (opening act for Johnny Mathis and Joan Rivers) and Jason Mewes (“Clerks” and “Jay and Silent Bob”) are scheduled for one-night engagements. Josh Wolf: 7:30 Thursday, Dec. 6; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. $15-$47. Brad Upton: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. $17-$47. Jason Mewes: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. $22-$45. 816-759-5233. Tickets available through improvkc.com.

“All is Calm — the Christmas Truce of 1914”

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at B&B Live

The true World War I story told in the movie “Joyeux Noël” is the subject of a new musical by Music Theatre Kansas City. Featuring an eight-man a cappella choir, the show recreates — in the words and songs of the men who lived it — one night of camaraderie, music and peace on Christmas Eve after a German soldier stepped into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nach.” Runs through Dec. 16. 913-341-8156. Tickets are $15-$25 through mtkc.org.

The Fairy Princess

Friday, Dec. 7, through Dec. 16 at Kansas City Museum at the Historic Garment District

The holiday season isn’t just about visits with Santa Claus. The Fairy Princess, a tradition at the Kansas City Museum, will relocate to the museum’s downtown satellite location while Corinthian Hall is under renovation. The white-gowned Fairy Princess debuted in 1935 at Kline’s Department Store, where she waved her wand and a surprise gift appeared for each child. 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. 816-513-0720. Tickets are $10 through kansascitymuseum.org.

Kansas City Symphony, “Handel’s Messiah”

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Helzberg Hall

The symphony’s annual presentation of “Handel’s Messiah” will feature nearly 200 musicians and voices, including the Kansas City Symphony Chorus, performing the choral masterpiece highlighted by “Passion of the Christ” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.” Aram Demirjian, former associate conductor of the Kansas City Symphony and current music director of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, will return as guest conductor. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$75 through kcsymphony.org.

“A Winter’s Tale in Words and Song”

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Polsky Theatre, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Kansas City Public Library-Central Library

What do you get when you combine the works of Bach, Mozart and Vivaldi with scenes from Shakespeare? The Bach Aria Soloists and actors from the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will answer that query with “A Winter’s Tale in Words and Song.” Scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Winter’s Tale” and other works will be presented script in hand, and the Bach Aria Soloists will perform Mozart’s Laudate Dominum, Vivaldi’s Winter Concerto, Bach’s Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 1 and the Wexford and Coventry carols. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $21-$25 through jccc.edu/theseries. Also, 816-701-3400. kclibrary.org. Free; RSVPs requested.

Kansas men’s basketball vs. New Mexico State

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Sprint Center

With early-season victories over Michigan State, Marquette, Tennessee and Stanford already under their belts and with a rematch against defending national champion Villanova — which beat KU in last year’s national semifinals — looming Dec. 15, fans might be looking for a bit of breather in the Jayhawks’ annual visit to the Sprint Center. But New Mexico State is no lightweight. The Aggies won 28 games last season and have played in the NCAA Tournament six of the past seven years. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $38-$128 through sprintcenter.com.

Lewis Black

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Lewis Black
If you are familiar with Lewis Black’s comedy, you probably won’t be surprised that his official biography reads, “Colicky as a baby, he was destined to be angry and easily irritated.” Black is the king of anger and irritation, which he has displayed regularly during two decades as a contributor on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” His standup act also tends to be grumpy, especially when the subject is politics, though he doesn’t dwell on our president. At a recent appearance in Wilmington, Del., he said of President Donald Trump, “In every interview people say, ‘He must be great for comedy.’ My response has been the same: He’s great for comedy in the way a stroke is good for a nap.” 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Chiefs vs. Baltimore

Noon Sunday, Dec. 9, at Arrowhead

The Chiefs are all but assured of a playoff spot, but they still have a lot of work to do if they are going to earn a first-round bye and perhaps home-field advantage in the AFC. This game will begin their final four-game push, with three of the matchups at Arrowhead. The Baltimore Ravens have won three straight games and their defense has been stout all season, giving up a league-low 214 points — 113 fewer than the Chiefs. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $60-$290 through chiefs.com.

Clifton Truman Daniel and Luci Baines Johnson

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

The friendship between President Harry Truman and President Lyndon Johnson will take center stage when Clifton Truman Daniel, the oldest grandson of President Truman, and Luci Baines Johnson, the younger daughter of President Johnson, discuss their lives in presidential families. Daniel is a former newspaper writer, editor and public relations professional. Luci Baines Johnson is a businesswoman and philanthropist. 816-268-8200. trumanlibrary.org. Free; RSVPs requested.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Kansas City Chorale, “Wintersong,” Dec. 6, Rozzelle Court. kcchorale.org

“The Nutcracker, A Kansas Ballet,” Dec. 7-16, Lawrence Arts Center. lawrenceartscenter.org

TubaChristmas, Dec. 7, Municipal Auditorium. kcsymphony.org

Canadian Brass Christmas, Dec. 9, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Theater

6 X 10 Ten Minute Play Festival, Barn Players, Dec. 7-9, Arts Asylum. thebarnplayers.org

“The Happy Elf,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 7-23, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“Santa Land Christmas,” Dec. 8 and 15, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org

“The Girlie Show Holiday Extravaganza,” Dec. 12, Californos. eventbrite.com/event/52436626361

Comedy

Dwayne Clark and Andy Hartley, Dec. 7-8, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Easton Corbin, Dec. 6, Granada. thegranada.com

Martina McBride, Dec. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

San Holo with Chet Porter, Dec. 6, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko and Mackenzie Nicole, Dec. 7, Granada. thegranada.com

Hepcat, Dec. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra featuring Molly Hammer, Dec. 8, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Steve Earle & The Dukes, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Tom Morello, Dec. 8, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Sick of it All and The Street Dogs, Dec. 9, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Silverstein with Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan, Dec. 9, Granada. thegranada.com

Thom Yorke, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Born Ruffians, Dec. 10, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Dave East with Shooter and D Jones, Dec. 10, Riot Room. theriotroom.com

Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. follytheater.org

Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Steel Panther with Wilson, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Visual arts

First Fridays in the Crossroads, Dec. 7, Crossroads Arts District. kccrossroads.org

Events/festivals/etc.

Young Matrons Holly & Mistletoe Tour, Dec. 6, Independence. independenceyoungmatrons.org

Candlelight Tour, Dec. 7-8, John Wornall House. wornallmajors.org

Downtown Dazzle Urban Homes Tour, Dec. 8, Kansas City. downtowndazzle.com/kansas-city-urban-homes-tour

A Christmas Celebration, Dec. 8, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com

Historic Westheight Neighborhood Association Holiday Tour, Dec. 9, Kansas City, Kan. historicwestheight.org

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Allen, Dec. 7-8. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Food

“Simply Stunning Chocolate Desserts.” 11 a.m. Dec. 9. $80. Culinary Center of Kansas City, 7920 Santa Fe, Overland Park. kcculinary.com, 913-341-4455

Convivial Pairing Dinner. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9. $75. Fervere, 1702 Summit. brownpapertickets.com/event/3902965 or fervere.com, 816-842-7272

“Wild Game Cooking.” 6 p.m. Dec. 7. $90. L’Ecole Culinaire, 310 Ward Parkway. lecole.edu, 816-627-0100

Operation: Uncorked. Evening of food, knowledge and revelry toasting centennial year of armistice. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $35-$50. National World War I Museum, Liberty Memorial, 100 W. 26th. theworldwar.org, 816-888-8100

“Christmas Cake Decorating.” 10 a.m. Dec. 8. $65 for pair. A Thyme For Everything, 229B SE Main, Lee’s Summit. athymeforeverything.com, 816-554-3755

