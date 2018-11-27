KC events Nov. 29-Dec. 5: KC Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ Santa Dash, D.L. Hughley

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Kurtis Blow, one of the founding fathers of hip-hop, will be the MC for this New Jersey Performing Arts Center production that provides an urban slant on the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” Hip-hop choreography by Jennifer Weber, with a dozen dancers, a violinist and Blow, will accompany Tchaikovsky’s score while digital scenery creates the backdrop for a romance set in 1980s Brooklyn. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $28-$68 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland
8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Children’s Mercy Park
The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first leg of the Major League Soccer Western Conference championship in Portland, so the script is simple for Sporting Kansas City. The home team will reach the MLS Cup for the fourth time in franchise history if it beats the Timbers in this second leg. Sporting’s last trip to the MLS championship match was in 2013, when it defeated Real Salt Lake for the title. As the Kansas City Wizards, the team won the Cup in 2000 and lost in 2004. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $53-$200 through sportingkc.com.
Christmas on the River
6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Downtown Parkville
Get out your parkas, stocking caps and mittens and head out to Parkville’s 25th annual holiday celebration. Christmas on the River will feature entertainment on two stages — including performances by Quixotic Cirque Nouveau and the Dickens Carolers — plus a 1,000-voice choir and fireworks. Other offerings will be photos with Santa Claus and Holiday Joy, hayrides through English Landing Park, a Children’s Village and shopping. parkvillemo.org. Free.
D.L. Hughley
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Kansas City Improv
D.L. Hughley probably is best known for his TV sitcom “The Hughleys” or the movie “The Original Kings of Comedy,” but the highlight on his resume likely is his Peabody Award. He earned the award for his 2012 Comedy Central documentary “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List,” which comically explores the possibility of getting the black man on the endangered species list. That tells you all you need to know about Hughley’s sense of humor, which also is on display in his nationally syndicated afternoon radio show and his book “Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years.” Also, 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $35-$65 through improvkc.com.
Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
After wowing Washington, D.C., audiences and critics last year with its production of “The Nutcracker” at the Kennedy Center, the Kansas City Ballet will present its holiday production for its 46th year. In 23 performances, the characters of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy will spring to life through choreography by Devon Carney and Tchaikovsky’s music performed by the Kansas City Symphony. Runs through Dec. 23. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-931-8993. Tickets are $34-$134 through kcballet.org.
The Texas Tenors: “Deep in the Heart of Christmas”
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Helzberg Hall
Singing simultaneously next door to the Kansas City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be a trio that got its start nine years ago on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Country singer JC Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen have performed around the world and won three Emmy Awards for the PBS special “You Should Dream.” The Texas Tenors’ repertoire includes country, classical, inspirational, gospel and Broadway tunes, but this show will focus on holiday favorites. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $45-$95 through kcsymphony.org.
“The Nativity,” Mesner Puppet Theater
Opens 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
You already know the story, and there is no surprise ending. But the tale of Jesus’ birth as told by a cast of more than 40 puppets — some 7 feet tall and others flying above the audience in the historic cathedral — is hard to resist. Live musicians and storytellers will help bring Mary, Joseph, King Herod, the magi, shepherds and other biblical characters to life in Mesner Puppet Theater’s annual production. Also 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30; 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. 816-756-3500. Tickets are $12-$17 through mesnerpuppets.org.
“On Shoulders Now”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
Written by Harvey Williams and directed by Nicole Hodges Persley, “On Shoulders Now” is an unconventional holiday story that made its world premiere at the Just Off Broadway Theatre in 2015. The KC MeltingPot Theatre play is set on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and focuses on a homeless man who reveals the true meanings of the season from beyond the grave. Runs through Dec. 15. 816-226-8087. Tickets are $23-$27.50 through kcmeltingpot.com.
“Purple Reign, Party Like It’s 1499”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Missie B’s
Patrons at Late Night Theatre productions can never be sure what to expect. Cast members feel free to ad lib, and each night features a different guest star who contributes a unique new element to the show. Shon Ruffin, who had a role in “Hairspray” this summer at Starlight, will star in “Purple Reign: Party Like It’s 1499,” a new show that celebrates Prince’s music. Missie B’s is known for its drag shows, so having a woman play the late singer puts a somewhat different spin on things. Runs through Dec. 22. Tickets are $20 through latenighttheatre.com.
KC Foodie Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at iWerx
Kansas City’s finest artisanal food and beverage producers will be on hand at the second KC Foodie Festival, where visitors can sample and purchase local products. Among the vendors will be Boozy Botanicals, Tea-Biotics, Green Dirt Farm, Froggy’s Jumpin’ BBQ Sauce and Circle B Ranch. Tickets are $10-$15 through eventbrite.com/event/48482877592.
Westport Santa Dash
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Westport District
You don’t need a white beard and big belly to play Santa Claus for at least part of a day. At the Westport Santa Dash, participants will receive Santa suits or race shirts, so there will be hundreds of would-be St. Nicks jogging through the streets of Westport during this unique 5K race. Other highlights will be finishers’ ornaments, holiday treats and an untimed Elf Dash for children 12 and under. Registration is $31-$39 through santadashrun.com; Elf Dash $12-$15.
Bel Canto Trio
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Polsky Theatre
The Bel Canto Trio is celebrating its 70th anniversary on a tour featuring rising international opera stars soprano Hailey Clark, tenor Joshua Guerrero and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee, with music director and pianist Christopher Allen. The trio will perform the program of popular arias, duets and trios from the original 1947-48 tour that launched Mario Lanza’s career. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $25-$30 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Sleigh!” Dec. 1-2, Folly, and Dec. 9, Yardley Hall. hmckc.org
Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, “Bach Home for the Holidays!” Dec. 4, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. kcchamberorchestra.org
Cellist Amit Peled, “The Journey with My Jewishness,” Dec. 5, White Theatre. thewhitetheatre.org
Theater
“The Little Prince,” Mesner Puppet Theater, Dec. 4-29, Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium. mesnerpuppets.org
“A Drag Queen Christmas,” Dec. 5, Folly. follytheater.org
“Milking Christmas.” Dec. 5-30, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com
“Shear Madness” starring Richard Karn, Dec. 5-Feb. 17, New Theatre Restaurant. newtheatre.com
Comedy
Two Guys and a Girl, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Anita Baker, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com
G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. thegranada.com
Lúnasa with Ashley Davis, Nov. 30, Kansas City Irish Center. irishcenterkc.org
Pokey Bear & Friends, Nov. 30, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dec. 1, Granada. thegranada.com
Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms, Dec. 2, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Chvrches, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Winter Wonderland,” Dec. 4, Kauffman Center. kcjazzorchestra.net
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Visual arts
Clay Guild Holiday Pottery Sale and Studio Tour, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Kansas City Clay Guild. kcclayguild.org
Events/festivals/etc.
Sar-Ko Aglow, Nov. 30, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com
Children’s Small Mall, Dec. 1-2, C.W. Parker Carousel Museum. cwparkercarouselmuseum.org
Holiday Movie Party Series, Dec. 1-18, Alamo Drafthouse. drafthouse.com
Holiday Swing, Dec. 1-2, Union Station. thestrawberryswing.com
Pendleton Heights Holiday Homes Tour and Art Market, Dec. 1, Pendleton Heights Neighborhood. pendletonheights.org
Brunch with Santa, Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Book talks/lectures
Louise Penny for “Kingdom of the Blind: A Chief Inspector Armand Gamache Mystery,” Dec. 2, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com
Elizabeth Berg for “Night of Miracles,” Dec. 4, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Tulsa, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Food
Turkic Food Festival. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. Dialogue Institute of the Southwest, 4215 Shawnee, Kansas City, Kan. dialoguekc.org, 913-894-6700
Cookie Decorating Class. 3 p.m. Dec. 1. $60-$70. Rye Restaurant, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway. ryekc.com/plaza, 816-541-3382
A Taste of the Gulf. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 28. $25-$60. Soiree New Orleans Bistro, 14121 Earthworks Drive, Smithville. facebook.com/soireeneworleansbistro, 816-476-6002
Grand Tasting: Special Club Champagne. 2 p.m. Dec. 2. $45. Vox Vineyards, 19310 NW Farley Hampton. voxvineyards.com, 816-354-4903
Comments