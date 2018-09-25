Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.
Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Charles Sykes Invision/AP

Tickets on sale Sept. 28: Harry Connick Jr., 2Cellos, Cypress Hill

By Dan Kelly

September 25, 2018 02:09 PM

On sale Friday, Sept. 28

Blac Youngsta, Nov. 20, Granada. $20

Harry Connick Jr., Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$150

2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

On sale Monday, Oct. 1

Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

On the way

Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195. On sale Oct. 5.

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77. On sale Oct. 5.

Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35. On sale Oct. 5.

New and noteworthy

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Autumn in New York,” Oct. 12, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

TroyBoi with Manila Killa, Slumberjack and Strapback, Oct. 12, Uptown. $30-$100

Getter, Oct. 27, Uptown. $25-$55

Coheed and Cambria, Nov. 6, Liberty Hall. $35-$55

The Urge, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $18.50-$24.50

Bastille, Nov. 14, Uptown. $35-$75

Myles Kennedy & Co., Nov. 17, VooDoo. $24.50

In Flames with From Ashes To New, Nov. 28, Granada. $32

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Winter Wonderland,” Dec. 4, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Martina McBride, Dec. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$99.99

Hepcat, Dec. 8, Uptown. $29.50-$100

Snails with Svdden Death and Hekler, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$33

Brett Young with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$50

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. $46-$96

“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, Jan. 12, Kauffman Center. $49-$89

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, “A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” Jan. 16-20, Sprint Center. $48-$138

Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50

Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 19, The Truman. $25

Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30

John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Also on sale

Courtney Mary Andrews, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Foxing with Ratboys and Kississippi, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15-17

Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16

Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79

Parker Millsap with Garret Owen, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15

Partywave, Sept. 27, Encore. $15-$20

Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights, Sept. 27, Folly. $20-$55

Romeo Santos, Sept. 27, Sprint Center. $39.50-$500

Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50

Blessthefall with The Word Alive and more, Sept. 28, Granada. $18

Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50

Gordon Lightfoot, Sept. 28, Uptown. $35-$95

State Champs, Sept. 28, Aftershock. $20

Thelem and Perkulator, Sept. 28, Californos. $20

Zachary Stevenson, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

’90s KC Fall Fest featuring Troop, Silk, Public Announcmen and Tony Terry, Sept. 29, Music Hall. $47-$69

Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center. $35-$80

Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22

Giorgio Moroder, Sept. 29, The Truman. $15-$35

Mr. Criminal, Mr. Shadow and El Cacho, Sept. 29, Aftershock. $25-$50

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50

The Revivalists, Sept. 29, Kansas City Live. $9.65-$45

Indigo Girls, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50

Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99

The Protomen with Makeup and Vanity Set and Bit Brigade, Oct. 1, Riot Room. $17-$20

Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73

Dance With the Dead with Daniel Deluxe, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15

Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50

UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48

Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20

Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15

Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 4, Bottleneck. $25

Henry Rollins, Oct. 4, Liberty Hall. $24-$38.50

Ne Obliviscaris, Oct. 4, Riot Room. $17-$20

Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50

Stoney Larue, Oct. 4, Granada. $15

Umphrey’s McGee, Oct. 4, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$75

Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57

Carach Angren with Mors Principium Est and more, Oct. 5, Riot Room. $20-$22

Gina Sicilia, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125

Nick Schnebelen and Mike Finnigan, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69

AJJ with Kimya Dawson and more, Oct. 6, Granada. $16

Allan Rayman, Oct. 6, RecordBar. $20

Andy Grammer, Oct. 6, Ameristar. $52-$379

Atliens with Human Penguin, Oct. 6, Aura. $15

Basement with Elder Brother and Pllush, Oct. 6, Bottleneck. $15-17

DeVotchKa, Oct. 6, The Truman. $25.50-$75.50

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Genitorturers, Oct. 6, Riot Room. $15-$17

Ozuna, Oct. 6, Sprint Center. $39-$149

Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Tech N9ne with Dizzy and Futuristic, Oct. 6, Kansas City Live. $20-$55

Angra, Oct. 7, Riot Room. $25

Fiesta Kansas City, Oct. 7, Kansas City Live! $20

iLuminate, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

The National with Alvvays, Oct. 7, Starlight. $35-$75

Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75

The Districts, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $15

Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15

Brockhampton, Oct. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50

Gwar and Hatebreed, Oct. 9, Granada. $30

Sebastian Bach with Monte Pitman and One Bad Son, Oct. 9, Riot Room. $22-$25

Black Pumas, Oct. 10, RecordBar. $15

Like Pacific with Roam, Story Untold and more, Oct. 10, The Rino. $15-$17

Revocation with Exhumed and more, Oct. 10, Riot Room. $16-$20

Blitzen Trapper, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $17

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60

Jeff Jensen Band, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Lettuce, Oct. 11, Crossroads KC. $22.50-$77.50

Paradise Lost with Sólstafir and The Atlas Moth, Oct. 11, Riot Room. $25

Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100

Skizzy Mars, Oct. 11, Granada. $18

Cody Jinks with The Steel Woods, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$100

The Crystal Method, Oct. 12, The Truman. $10-$25

Dr. Ozi and Slimez with 2LiveCruz, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $15-$20

Dr. Zhivegas, Oct. 12, Crossroads KC. $15.50-$31.50

Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99

Larry Carlton Quintet, Oct. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Laura Veirs, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $18

Local H, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $16-$18

No Bow Tie, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Reverend Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson and The Delta Bombers, Oct. 12, Bottleneck. $21-$25

The Roots, Oct. 12, Starlight. $39.50-$99

Snow Patrol, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $29.50-$59.50

Amy Helm, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Badfish with Ziggowatts, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50

Dirt Monkey with DMVU, Peekaboo and SubDocta, Oct. 13, Granada. $20

Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116

Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68

Janelle Monáe, Oct. 13, Starlight. $39.50-$99

J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350

Minus the Bear, Oct. 13, The Truman. $26-$31

Riot Ten, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15

The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25

Godz with Another Lost Year and Sunflower Dead, Oct. 14, Aftershock. $15

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Vijay Iyer, Oct. 14, Starlight. $20-$50

Yoke Lore, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $15

Bones Owens, Oct. 16, Riot Room. $15-$18

Kelsey Waldon, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Oct. 16, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50

Thunderpussy, Oct. 16, Riot Room. $15-$18

Adam Hood, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Four Fists, Oct. 17, Riot Room. $15-$17

Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30

Years & Years, Oct. 17, The Truman. $28-$32

Booker T., Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Cursive, Oct. 18, RecordBar. $18

Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50

Real Friends with Boston Manor, Grayscale and Eat Your Heart Out, Oct. 18, Bottleneck. $20-$22

Seven Lions, Oct. 18, Uptown. $25-$50

She Wants Revenge with Mykki Blanco, Oct. 18, Riot Room. $20-$25

Yonder Mountain String Band, Oct. 18, Madrid. $26.50-$59

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Meg Myers and Yes You Are, Oct. 19, Kansas City Live! $15-$45

The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Erykah Badu with CeeLo and Goodie Mob, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $49-$125

Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Kyle, Oct. 19, Uptown. $25

Machine Head, Oct. 19, The Truman. $25

Max Frost, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15

Andy Frasco, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Blackgummy, Oct. 20, Aura. $20

Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 20, The Truman. $27.50-$32.50

Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Mychildren Mybride, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $18

OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Polyphia with Hail The Sun and Covet, Oct. 20, Granada. $17

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

Titus Andronicus and Ted Leo, Oct. 22, Bottleneck. $20-$22

Eric Lindell, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. $25

Good Old War, Oct. 23, RecordBar. $16

Stick To Your Guns and Emmure with Wage War and Sanction, Oct. 23, Granada. $20

Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Brevet, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15

Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59

Melodime, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15

Russ Liquid Test with Balkan Bump, Oct. 24, Bottleneck. $15

Jackopierce, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20

MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75

Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16

David Cook, Oct. 26, Madrid. $35-$45

Ekali with 1788-L, Oct. 26, Riot Room. $20

Los Straitjackets with Suitcase Junket, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20

Maggie Rogers, Oct. 26, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Max, Oct. 26, VooDoo. $17-$42

Soja with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl, Oct. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50

Watsky with Feed The Biirds and Chukwudi Hodge, Oct. 26, Granada. $18

Chris Webby, Oct. 27, Roxy. $15

Disco Dick, The Mirrorballs and DJ Kirby, Oct. 27, VooDoo. $15-$30

English Beat, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Ghost, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Julian Marley, Oct. 27, Granada. $23

Larry and His Flask with Alex Rios and Apolkalypse Wow! Oct. 27, Riot Room. $15

Rick Springfield, Oct. 27, Ameristar. $55-$75

Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99

Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30

Zachary Stevenson, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35

Suffocation with Cattle Decapitation, Krisiun, Soreption and Troglodyte, Oct. 29, Riot Room. $25

KT Tunstall, Oct. 30, RecordBar. $25

Pony Bradshaw, Oct. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50

Kevin Gates with Yung Bleu, Oct. 31, Uptown. $41

¡Mayday! with 1 Ton of Potluck and more, Oct. 31, Bottleneck. $15

Of Montreal, Oct. 31, Granada. $18

Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia with Naughty Professor, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25

Amigo the Devil with Harley Poe and Ghosts of Grandad’s Past, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15-$17

Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Black Lips with Surfbort, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $22-$25

Ghostemane with Bitter End, Nov. 1, Granada. $20

Hot Rize, Nov. 1, Liberty Hall. $26-$34

Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50

Big Gigantic, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50

Carl Broemel with Steelism, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $18

Emily Kinney, Nov. 2, Encore. $20-$100

Jeff Black, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25

Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. $26.50-$347

Nora Jane Struthers with Starhaven Rounders, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Sir Sly and Joywave, Nov. 2, The Truman. $22-$25

The Contortionist with Intervals, Nov. 3, Granada. $22

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 3, The Truman. $22-$27

Thundergong! Nov. 3, Uptown. $45-$150

Watermelon Slim with Scott Keeton and The Deviants, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

After The Burial with The Arcadia Strain, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $20

Bloodletting Tour featuring Decrepit, Birtharsis, Internal Bleeding and more, Nov. 4, Aftershock. $25

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30

Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175

Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50

Low Cut Connie, Nov. 6, Riot Room. $15

Carson McHone, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $15

Good Charlotte, Nov. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50

Ben Rector, Nov. 8, Uptown. $33-$55

Jessie Reyez, Nov. 8, Granada. $20

Great Lake Swimmers, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Little River Band with with Brewer & Shipley, Nov. 9, Uptown. $35-$99

Scotty McCreery, Nov. 9, Ameristar. $45-$60

Sky Smeed, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Yung Pinch, Nov. 9, Granada. $18

Black Lillies, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Seth Walker, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Strictly Alice and Maximum Sabbath with J.D. King, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Behemoth with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, Nov. 11, The Truman. $26.50-$298

Hijas de su Madre, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$88

Make it Funky Part 2, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $25

Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80

Robert DeLong, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $15

Skatalites with Red Bull Jets, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Thrice with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist, Nov. 11, Granada. $23

Beartooth with Knocked Loose and Sylar, Nov. 12, Granada. $22

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Nov. 13, Kauffman Center. $49-$119

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Nov. 13, Uptown. $35-$99

Keith Harkin, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $55-$75

Nicki Bluhm with Gill Landry, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

SoMo, Nov. 13, Granada. $20

Every Time I Die with Turnstile, Angel Du$t and Vein, Nov. 14, Granada. $20

Kyle Park and Randall King, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Maxwell, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50-$139.50

Generation Axe, Nov. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$425

Jamie Lin Wilson, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Marc Broussard, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $25

Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75

Wade Bowen, Nov. 15, Granada. $16

Grand Marquis with Sopchoppy and KC Latin Jazz All-Stars, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $16

High on Fire with Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust and Haunt, Nov. 16, Riot Room. $25

John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50

Josh Turner, Nov. 16, Uptown. $35-$95

Lucero with Strand of Oaks, Nov. 16, Madrid. $22-$100.50

The Wonder Years with Have Mercy, Oso Oso and Shortly, Nov. 16, Granada. $22

Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza, Nov. 17, Lied Center. $14-$25

David Crosby and Friends, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $50-$626

Eotoween with Linear Symmetry and Ryan Viser, Nov. 17, Granada. $20

Folly Frolic featuring Oleta Adams, Nov. 17, Folly. $25-$45

G Herbo with Southside and Queen Key, Nov. 17, Uptown. $30-$100

Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Lindi Ortega, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181

Quix, Nov. 17, Aura. $15

TLC, Nov. 17, Ameristar. $50-$70

Celeste Barber, Nov. 18, The Truman. $27-$32

Goatwhore with The Casualties and more, Nov. 18, Aftershock. $25

Peterson Brothers, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15

The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75

Ronnie Radke, Nov. 18, Granada. $20

Lil Yachty with Bhad Bhabie, Nov. 20, The Truman. $27.50-$125

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $45

Tribute to Aretha Franklin by Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $45

Twenty One Pilots, Nov. 21, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50

Ben Miller Band, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Jeremiah Johnson Band, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Kasbo, Nov. 23, The Truman. $12-$25

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123

The Devil Wears Prada with Fit For A King and 68, Nov. 24, Granada. $19.50

Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75

Haken and Leprous with Bent Knee, Nov. 25, Granada. $22

Phosphorescent with Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Nov. 26, Granada. $22

Tash Sultana with Ocean Alley, Nov. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50

The Struts, Nov. 27, Granada. $23.50

Underoath with Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot in You, Nov. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$68

Randy Rogers Band with Red Shahan, Nov. 29, Granada. $17

98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50

G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. $20

Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Nov. 30, RecordBar. $15

Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $40-$55

Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26

Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms, Dec. 2, Uptown. $30-$50

Smoking Popes, Dec. 2, Riot Room. $15

Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35

Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

San Holo with Chet Porter, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$99

Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $44.50-$69.50

Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45

With Confidence and Broadside with Sleep On It and Small Talks, Dec. 8, Granada. $15

Silverstein with Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan, Dec. 9, Granada. $22

Thom Yorke, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55

Born Ruffians, Dec. 10, RecordBar. $15

Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75

Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57

Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99

Flow Tribe, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Chris Duarte, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies,” Dec. 15, Folly. $10-$50

Elton Dan and Faux, A Billy Joel Tribute, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

King Lil G and Rittz, Dec. 15, Granada. $25

For King & Country with Zach Williams, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. $25-$76

The Cody Wyoming Deal, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Jason D. Williams, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Katy Guillen and The Girls, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $20

The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher’s “Man! It’s Christmas,” Dec 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

The Rainmakers, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55

Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. $23-$99

Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20

Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20

Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38

Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75

Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25

David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50

Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55

Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149.00

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55

Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55

Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, 1919, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

