KC events Sept. 20-26: Plaza Art Fair, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

“Making a Scene” by Angela Dufresne
Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Originally from Connecticut, Angela Dufresne grew up in Olathe, attended the Kansas City Art Institute and now is based in Brooklyn. Her “Making a Scene” is a major museum exhibition focusing on depictions of modern life, with more than 30 paintings and video works spanning nearly a decade. Dufresne, a 2016 Guggenheim Fellow, has been the subject of more than 20 solo exhibitions, including at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. Runs through Jan. 6. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. 816-753-5784. kemperart.org. Free.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Gem
The third season of the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City will begin with “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a musical revue that is a tribute to black musicians of the 1920s and 1930s. Named after the 1929 song by Fats Waller, it includes music by multiple composers and lyricists. It premiered on Broadway in 1978 and ran for nearly four years. 816-663-9966. Tickets are $40 through brtkc.org; tickets for students ($15) and seniors ($30) available at door.
Plaza Art Fair
5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23; at Country Club Plaza
If it’s not too hot and the rain stays away, the Plaza Art Fair is a lovely way to spend an early-autumn afternoon with a few thousand of your closest friends. A highly ranked national art event that covers nine blocks, it attracts 240 artists from around the country and attendance of more than 250,000. In addition to the paintings, sculptures and photographs, visitors will find three live music stages and 22 featured restaurant booths. plazaartfair.com. Free.
Kansas City Symphony with Leslie Odom Jr. and with Ben Folds
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, with Odom, and 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 24-25, with Folds, at Helzberg Hall
This will be a rare and challenging week for the Kansas City Symphony, with three concerts spanning four days playing with two popular singers. Leslie Odom Jr. portrayed Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash “Hamilton” and won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Ben Folds, who bridges the gap between pop and classical music, played with the symphony before sellout crowds in the Kauffman Center in 2014 and 2017. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $49-$140 through kcsymphony.org.
Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “West Side Story”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
You’ve likely watched the movie and perhaps have enjoyed the musical on stage, but you’ve never seen “West Side Story” like this. The Lyric Opera of Kansas City joins Houston Grand Opera, Glimmerglass Festival and Lyric Opera of Chicago for a new production of the classic with Leonard Bernstein’s original symphonic score, Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics and Jerome Robbins’ choreography. Francesca Zambello, director of Glimmerglass Festival and the Washington National Opera, will make her Lyric Opera debut directing the musical. Also, 2 p.m. Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 28, 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816- 471-7344. Tickets are $35.50-$199.50 through kcopera.org.
Trevor Noah
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Lied Center
The host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is returning to the area barely four months after appearing at Starlight Theatre. But a lot has happened in politics since that May 12 performance, and Trevor Noah no doubt will have a fresh take on it all. The comedian, who has written a bestselling book titled “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” is known for his biting social and political commentary. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $40-$75 through lied.ku.edu.
Chiefs vs. San Francisco
Noon Sunday, Sept. 23, at Arrowhead
As one of only three NFL teams that began the 2018 season with two road games — and the only team to win both — the Chiefs will have a late home-opening celebration. They will head right back on the road next week at Denver, so fans will want to see new quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friends in person while they can. The 49ers are 1-1, losing at Minnesota and winning at home against Detroit. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $70-$350 through chiefs.com.
Kansas City Fashion Week
Runs Sunday, Sept. 23, through Sept. 29 at Union Station
It might not rank with Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan and Paris, but Kansas City’s Fashion Week has a stunning setting in Union Station and features local, national and international designers. In addition to providing industry professionals a chance to showcase their abilities, the event will give buyers and individual consumers the opportunity to order apparel and accessories. Runway shows will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29. Tickets are $25-$125 through kcfashionweek.com.
Sally Field
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Unity Temple on the Plaza
If you don’t know Sally Field from the 1960s TV shows “Gidget” and “The Flying Nun” or from the 1970s movies “Norma Rae” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” you’ve got some catching up to do. Her memoir, “In Pieces,” tells her full story for the first time. The winner of two Academy Awards and three Emmy Awards will discuss her life, career and the new book, released Sept. 18, with Vivien Jennings, founder and president of Rainy Day Books. 913-384-3126. Sold out. rainydaybooks.com.
“Always … Patsy Cline”
Opens 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at New Theatre Restaurant
Patsy Cline died in a 1963 plane crash at the age of 30, but almost all country music fans still love her songs, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Sweet Dreams.” This play pays tribute to her music while telling the story of Cline’s friendship with a fan named Louise Seger, who corresponded with the singer until her death. Runs through Dec. 2. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $34-$61 through newtheatre.com.
Philadelphia Orchestra
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Helzberg Hall
The Harriman-Jewell Series will present one of the rising superstars of classical music in Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The 43-year-old Canadian conductor not only is musical director of the Philadelphia Orchestra (since 2012) and the Orchestre Métropolitain of Montreal (since 2000), he recently took over as musical director of the Metropolitan Opera of New York. The Philadelphia Orchestra will make its Kauffman Center debut with Muhly’s Marnie Suite, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $41.50-$91.50 through hjseries.org.
The Second City
8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner and Bill Murray won’t be walking through that door, but they will be in the house in spirit. With a show called “The Best of The Second City,” current members of the legendary Chicago sketch and improv comedy troupe will perform the best sketches and songs of Second City’s nearly 60 years. They also will entertain fans with their trademark improvisation. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $23-$43 through midlandkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Ben Gulley, Sept. 20, Camelot Ballroom. friendsofjcds.org/events/celebrate-friends
New Dance Partners, Sept. 21-22, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Vladimir Viardo, Sept. 21, Karbank 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com
Alyson Cambridge, soprano, Sept. 22, Folly. hjseries.org
Kantorei KC: The 10th Season Opening Concert, Sept. 23, Central United Methodist Church. kantoreikc.org
Conservatory Wind Symphony, Sept. 23, Kauffman Center. conservatory.umkc.edu
Theater
“Overture: The Musical,” Sharp Women, Sept. 21-30, Arts Asylum. overture.brownpapertickets.com
Las Vegas Legends Show, Late Night Theatre, Sept. 21, Folly. latenighttheatre.com
“Radio Golf,” KC MeltingPot Theatre, Sept. 21-Oct. 6, Just Off Broadway Theatre. kcmeltingpot.com
“An Evening with Corey Cott,” Sept. 24, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
Comedy
Brandon T. Jackson, Sept. 20-23, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Alejandro Escovedo, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. thegranada.com
Tribulation with Stonehaven, Sept. 20, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Andy Mineo and Lecrae, Sept. 21, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals/tickets/concerts/billy-joel
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Hayes Carll and The Band of Heathens with Garrett T. Capps and Mayeux and Broussard, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. midlandkc.com
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. accornfest.com
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Never Shout Never, Sept. 22, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Todd Rundgren, Sept. 22, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
OhGr with Lead into Gold and Omniflux, Sept. 23, Granada. midlandkc.com
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
Visual arts
Unplaza Art Fair, Sept. 22-23, Southmoreland Park. peaceworkskc.org/unplaza
Events/festivals/etc.
Raymore Festival in the Park, Sept. 20-22, Raymore. raymorefestival.com
Shawnee Great Grillers Blues and Barbeque State Championship, Sept. 21-22, Shawnee Town. shawneegreatgrillers.com
Wizard Fest, Sept. 21, Bottleneck. thebottlenecklive.com
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 22-Oct. 17, throughout area. kcpardeofhomes.com
Kansas City Kansas Latino Arts Festival, Sept. 22, Downtown Kansas City, Kan. scribblersco.wixsite.com/latinoartsfestival
KC BeardCon, Sept. 22, Irish Center of Kansas City. facebook.com/events/287006081828563
Troostapalooza, Sept. 22, 30th and Troost. troostapalooza.com
Veterans Salute, Sept. 22, Midwest Genealogy Center. mymcpl.org/veterans-salute
Village West Winefest, Sept. 22, Schlitterbahn Waterpark. villagewestwinefest.com
Wild West Days, Sept. 22-23, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org
Book talks
Neal Bascomb for “The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War,” Sept. 20, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org or rainydaybooks.com
William Kent Krueger for “Desolation Mountain: A Cork O’Connor Mystery,” Sept. 24, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com
Keith O’Brien for “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History,” Sept. 25, Linda Hall Library. rainydaybooks.com
Loren Long for “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake,” Sept. 26, Rainy Day Books. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Lakeside Speedway: Border Wars Demolition Derby, Sept. 22. lakesidespeedway.net
Bike MS, Sept. 22-23, Garmin Headquarters. bikems.org
Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race, Sept. 22, Snow Creek Ski Area. ruggedmaniac.com
