KC events Sept. 13-20: American Royal barbecue, Fiesta Hispana, haunted houses

American Royal World Series of Barbecue
Gates open to public at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Kansas Speedway
The public portion of the four-day competition will be a two-day festival with live music, carnival rides, a beer garden, a cocktail tent and more. The featured venue will be the Taste of KC Barbecue tasting area, but there also will be food trucks. Another highlight will be the Kansas City Automotive Museum Classic Car Show running 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 816-221-9800. Tickets are $8-$40 through americanroyal.com/bbq/festival-information.
Royals vs. Minnesota
7:15 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 13-14; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16; at Kauffman Stadium
Now that the team is playing somewhat better baseball and the weather is cooler, this series should be a good chance for a trip to Kauffman Stadium. The weekend also will feature a celebration of Royals in the Community, with 50th-season giveaways (a canvas collage Saturday and a tumbler Sunday) and former players scheduled to be on hand. After playing the Twins, the Royals will have only four more home games the rest of the season. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $11-$357 through mlb.com/royals.
“My Fair Lady”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
This is perhaps the most iconic of all 20th-century musicals, having won six Tony Awards and eight Oscars. The local production of the Lerner and Loewe musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion” will be directed by Heidi Van. Allison Jones will play the title role of Eliza Doolittle, with Bruce Roach as Henry Higgins. Runs through Sept. 30. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $25-$58 through mthkc.com.
“The Odd Couple”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
With the recent death of playwright Neil Simon, the timing is perfect for the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre to open its 14th season with his comedy “The Odd Couple,” which also became a hit movie and a successful TV show. The MET will tell the story of messy Oscar Madison and fastidious Felix Unger at its new home in the restored Warwick Theatre, which was built in 1912. Runs through Sept. 23. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $15-$54 through metkc.org.
Fiesta Hispana
5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16; at Barney Allis Plaza
What better way to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which will start Sept. 15, than with one of the Midwest’s largest celebrations of Hispanic events. The big draw will be the musicians and dance groups performing throughout Fiesta Hispana’s three days. Attendees also will be able to purchase food, jewelry and clothes, and there will be a children’s area, games, other activities and booths offering consumer information, employment opportunities and other information. kcfiestahispana.com. Free.
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes”
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16; at Sprint Center
If there just aren’t enough superhero movies to satisfy your cravings, “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes” will provide six opportunities for you (or your children) to see your favorite characters in person in an all-new stunt show. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Doctor Who and the Guardians of the Galaxy will be on stage as they race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into the hands of the evil Loki. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $22-$81 through sprintcenter.com.
“Chicago”
8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 14-16, at Starlight
When it comes to women killing their husbands and boyfriends, there has never been any place quite like Chicago in the 1920s. Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart weren’t real people, but their story doesn’t veer far from the truth. Add in great songs and lively dancing, and it’s easy to see why “Chicago” won six Tony Awards and became the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$120 through kcstarlight.com.
“Hollow Roots”
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
KC MeltingPot Theatre will partner with national touring company DNAWorks to bring a play by Kansas City native Christina Anderson to town. “Hollow Roots” explores the idea of a “post-racial” society, as a woman seeking to understand her identity questions whether a person can live a life unaffected by race or gender. A community talkback will follow each performance. 816-226-8087. Tickets are $15-$20 through kcmeltingpot.com.
Haunted houses
Open Saturday, Sept. 14, at West Bottoms
With Edge of Hell, Beast and Macabre Cinema, all set in multistoried commercial buildings built around 1900, the West Bottoms is home to three of the Midwest’s top haunted attractions. Edge of Hell and Beast will open each night at 7:30, Macabre at 8 p.m. Runs Friday-Saturday, Sept. 14-Oct. 13, and Friday-Sunday, Oct. 19-21 and 26-31; also, Edge of Hell and Beast will be open Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Nov. 2-3. 816-842-4280. Tickets are $27 (combo and VIP tickets $42-$95) through fullmoonprod.com.
Buster Keaton and W.C. Fields Silent Film Festival
9 a.m.-10:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Music Hall
For fans of silent comedy classics and live organ music, it doesn’t get any better than this free Kansas City Theater Pipe Organ Society event. Movies such as “Steamboat Bill” (1923) and “Running Wild” (1926) will show throughout the day with accompaniment by guest performers on the Music Hall’s 1927 Robert Morton pipe organ. There also will be panel discussions featuring descendants of Buster Keaton and W.C. Fields. A special organ concert by Brett Valliant is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16. kctpo.org. Free.
Free State Festival
Opens 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Lawrence
Films are at the core of the Free State Festival, with 11 scheduled to be shown during the weeklong event. The first will be “Agave: Spirit of a Nation” at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Lawrence Arts Center, where most festival events will take place. But movies aren’t the only thing on the menu. Actor/comedian Cheech Marin will speak (8:30 p.m. Sept. 17; $20), author Craig Johnson of “Longmire” fame will talk and sign books (6 p.m. Sept. 18; $30) and musician Fantastic Negrito will perform (9 p.m. Sept. 22; $20). Runs through Sept. 23. 785-843-2787. Tickets through freestatefestival.org; prices vary by event.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World”
9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Folly
This is the stage version of one of television’s most popular reality shows. The most recent season of VH-1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been nominated for a staggering 12 Emmys (the awards show will be Sept. 17 on NBC), including one for outstanding host. RuPaul Charles has won that Emmy the past two years but won’t be at the Folly, where celebrity judge Michelle Visage will serve as host and Season 10 finalists Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka and Kameron Michaels, among others, will perform. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $39-$59 through follytheater.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Conservatory Orchestra, Sept. 14, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Kansas City Symphony, “Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Symphonic Dances,” Sept. 14-16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Ivan Pernicki, piano, Sept. 15, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Spire Chamber Ensemble, “Vocal Fireworks,” Sept. 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. spirechamberensemble.org
Ensemble Iberica, “Fado Flamenco,” Sept. 18-19, MTH Theater. ensembleiberica.org
Conservatory Wind Ensemble, Sept. 19, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Theater
“The Spitfire Grill,” Sept. 13-Oct. 21, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
“Crazy Horse: A Dream of Thunder,” Sept. 15, Atkins-Johnson Family Farm and Museum. gladstone.mo.us
“Becoming Martin,” Sept. 18-Oct. 21, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org
Comedy
Bert Kreischer, Sept. 13-15, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
The Bacon Brothers, Sept. 14, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. follytheater.org
Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Calvin Arsenia, Sept. 15, Gem. americanjazzmuseum.org
Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Beck with The Voidz, Sept. 17, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Clutch, Sept. 19, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Visual arts
Brush Creek Art Walk, Sept. 14-16, Brush Creek. kcparks.org/event/brush-creek-art-walk-2018
SpraySeeMO Mural Festival, Sept. 14-16, Crossroads. sprayseemo.com
Sunflower Art and Music Fest, Sept. 14-16, De Soto. desotoartsks.org
Hallmarket, Sept. 15, Crown Center. crowncenter.com
Events/festivals/etc.
“Flying Machines: A History of Early Aviation,” opens Sept. 13, Linda Hall Library. lindahall.org
Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival, Sept. 14-16, Downtown Blue Springs. bluespringsfallfestival.com
Lied Loves Lawrence: Community Arts & Music Festival, Sept. 14-15, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Made in the Middle Creative Conference, Sept. 14-15, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. madeinthemiddle.com
Nehemiah Festival, Sept. 14-16, Smith’s Fork Park, Smithville. nehemiahfest.com
Fall Family Festival, Sept. 15, Kansas City Community Gardens. kccg.org
Freedom Festival, Sept. 15-16, John Brown Museum State Historic Site. kshs.org
Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair, Sept. 15, Shawnee Town 1929 Museum. visitshawneeks.com/event/friends-shawnee-town-arts-crafts-fair-fall-festival
Halloween Haunt, Sept. 15-Oct. 27, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com/play/haunt
KC Beer Fest, Sept. 15, Power & Light District. kcbeerfest.com
SheKC Experience, Sept. 15, Overland Park Convention Center. shekcexperience.com
Uncorked: KC Wine Festival, Sept. 15, Union Station. uncorkedwinefestivals.com
Waldo Fall Festival, Sept. 15, Waldo Area, 75th and Wornall. waldokc.com
WomanKind 2018: Empowering the Spirit of Women, Sept. 15, Unity Temple on the Plaza. kansascity.carpediem.cd/events/6717179
American Indian Cultural Celebration, Sept. 16, Nelson-Atkins Museum. nelson-atkins.org
Park Palooza, Sept. 16, Shawnee Mission Park. jcprd.com
SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque, Sept. 17, Folly. blackheartburlesque.com
Missouri Baptist Children’s Home Apple Festival, Sept. 18, First Baptist Church, Raymore. mbch.org
Sports/recreation
Lakeside Speedway: Jayhawk Shootout, Sept. 14-15. lakesidespeedway.net
Kansas City T-Bones in playoffs, TBA. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
