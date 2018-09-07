It’s a Big Slick Chiefs tailgate party with Rob Riggle and David Koechner

Tickets for the third annual Big Slick charity tailgate party at Arrowhead Stadium — starring hometown celebrities Rob Riggle and David Koechner — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
Only 160 tickets will be sold at $400 each. Go to www.bigslickkc.org.
The Nov. 11 event, before the Kansas City Chiefs v. Arizona Cardinals game, will benefit the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The tailgate party is an extension of the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in June that also benefits the hospital.
Tailgate ticket-holders will get to hang out with Riggle, who grew up in Overland Park, and Koechner, who grew up in Tipton, Mo. Both are huge Chiefs fans. The ticket price includes a full buffet and bar donated by stadium vendor Aramark, as well as a parking pass and a seat for the game on the Club level, thanks to a donation by the Chiefs.
In addition, four ticket-holders will get a sideline meet-and-greet with Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.
The Big Slick tailgate raised more than $50,000 in 2016 and $60,000 last year.
The Big Slick weekend, co-hosted by Riggle and Koechner as well as celebrities Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet, raised $2.1 million this year, the most since the event began in 2010.
