KC events Sept. 6-12: KC Symphony’s ‘Harry Potter,’ KCK Dotteversity Parade

Johnson County Old Settlers
Noon, Thursday, Sept. 6; 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; at Downtown Olathe
With some 160 entries and 65,000-75,000 attendees, the event organizers tout as the largest parade in Kansas will kick off Saturday’s events at Johnson County Old Settlers. Other highlights include a carnival, an ice cream social and arts and crafts displays all three days; a flower show Saturday and Sunday; and an auto show Saturday. Live music Friday and Saturday evenings will feature The Rippers, The Zeros, Funk Syndicate and Exile. johnsoncountyoldsettlers.com. Free except for carnival.
All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunion
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 6-9, at Westin Crown Center
The women from “A League of Their Own” will be in Kansas City for the weekend. No, not Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell. The real women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed while many U.S. men were fighting in World War II and lasted 12 years. They will celebrate their 75th reunion here, and the public can meet them and get autographs from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The former players also will be honored at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals’ game Sept. 10. aagpbl.org. Autograph session free.
Kansas City Symphony, “Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban” In Concert
7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 6-7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Helzberg Hall
The symphony opens its 2018-19 season with one of its popular movie-themed concerts, which continues after an unusual Wednesday premiere and with no Saturday performance. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” will play on the big screen as the Kansas City Symphony performs the soundtrack. John Williams composed and conducted the score for the 2004 movie. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $40-$100 through kcsymphony.org.
Carlos Mencia
8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Ameristar
Born in Honduras as the 17th of 18 children and raised in Los Angeles, Carlos Mencia became one of the nation’s hottest comics in the early 2000s, highlighted by movies, HBO specials and his own show on Comedy Central, “Mind of Mencia.” But Mencia’s career took a dip when that show was canceled in 2008, followed by accusations from other comedians that he plagiarized their material. He since has returned to his comic roots and is performing at clubs around the nation. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $35-$50 through ameristar.com.
“Elephant”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Living Room Theatre
There will be no live elephant in the room when Living Room Theatre presents this new play, only a figurative one. Written by local playwright Lewis Morrow, “Elephant” was inspired by a real incident in which a black man was approached by his white boss to wear a chicken suit as part of a presentation to impress the company’s CEO. The play delves into the topic of racism in the workplace. Runs through Sept. 17. 816-533-5857. Tickets are $25 through thelivingroomkc.com.
“Last Days of Summer”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Spencer Theatre
Kansas City Repertory Theatre will launch its 2018-19 season with the world premiere of a musical about baseball, hero worship and friendship. Based on a book by Steve Kluger and directed and choreographed by two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun, “Last Days of Summer” features book and lyrics by Kluger and music by Grammy winner Jason Howland. The story is set in 1940s Brooklyn, where two boys form a bond with New York Giants third baseman Charlie Banks. Runs through Sept. 30. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $31-$77 through kcrep.org.
Grinter Fest
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Grinter Place Historic Site
Celebrating the oldest house in Wyandotte County, Grinter Fest will present educational activities, crafters, entertainment and an apple pie-baking contest. Grinter Place, completed in 1857, was built by Annie and Moses Grinter, who operated a ferry on the Kansas River and ran a trading post. Re-enactors will portray Moses and Annie, a Lenapi Delaware woman, and the Kansas Delaware will make a presentation at 11 a.m. 913-299-0373. kshs.org/grinter_place. Regular admission, $3-$6.
Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Crown Center Square
The big draw of the Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival will be street artists who will transform empty squares of asphalt into works of art over the weekend. Also on site will be the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair, as well as street performers and other live entertainment, food from surrounding restaurants and children’s workshops. kcchalkandwalk.org. Free.
Central Avenue Dotteversity Parade
11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Downtown Kansas City, Kan.
Forgive Wyandotte County folks for their made-up mash-up of a name, but they’re proud of their community’s diversity and show it off annually at this event. With floats, marching bands, horse clubs, vintage cars and more, the parade draws about 5,000 visitors to the Central Avenue Commercial Corridor every year. The parade will end at Bethany Park, where the festival will continue with music, art and food. cabakck.org. Free.
Dance in the Park
6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Roanoke Park
Families can come early and enjoy preshow acts and free classes before the dance concert begins at 7 p.m. Produced by City in Motion Dance Theater, the event also will include performances by Seamless Dance Theatre (modern), American Youth Ballet (ballet/contemporary), Redux Society (ballroom), Dominique Young and dancers (hip-hop), Céilí at the Crossroads (Irish) and Ayotunde (West African). facebook.com/danceinthepark or cityinmotion.org. Free.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Children’s Mercy Park
August certainly was a good month for Sporting, especially on defense; now we’ll see about September. After going 0-4-1 in Major League Soccer matches from June 30 through July 28 while being outscored 14-8, the local team went 4-0 in August while outscoring its opponents 8-0. Sporting, which started September with a 3-1 loss at Seattle, is battling for first place in the Western Conference. Orlando City, meanwhile, is tied for last place in the Eastern Conference and has given up an MLS-high 61 goals. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $42-$71 through sportingkc.com.
“A Moon for the Misbegotten”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at City Stage Theatre
The final play by Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill will open Kansas City Actors Theatre’s 2018-19 season. In “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Brian Paulette will play Jamie Tyrone, who comes to grips with what he perceives to be his wasted life. Paulette played the same character in KCAT’s 2013 production of O’Neill’s “A Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” Runs through Sept. 30. 816-361-5228. Tickets are $22-$47 through kcactors.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “Piano Pizzazz,” Sept. 11, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Volker Brass, Sept. 12, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Theater
“Circus Circus,” Sept. 8, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org
Comedy
Bruce Bruce, Sept. 7-9, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Dancefestopia, Sept. 6-9, La Cygne, Kan. dancefestopia.com
Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. cmfkc.com
Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Prairie Village JazzFest, Sept. 8, Harmon Park. pvkansas.com/leisure-and-lifestyle/things-to-do/jazz-festival
Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. tickets.taylorswift.com
Cody Johnson, Sept. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman with Marty and his Fabulous Superlatives, Sept. 9, Folly. knuckleheadskc.com
Robert Plant with Seth Lakeman, Sept. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Butch Walker with Greg Holden, Sept. 12, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Jay Rock, Sept. 12, Granada. thegranada.com
Visual arts
Art Westport, Sept. 7-9, Westport District. westportkcmo.com/artwestport
First Fridays in the Crossroads, Sept. 7, Crossroads Arts District. kccrossroads.org
Haskell Indian Art Market, Sept. 8-9. Haskell Indian Nations University. facebook.com/haskell-indian-art-market-142168955796288
Events/festivals/etc.
Belton Fall Festival, Sept. 7-8, Main Street, Belton. mainstreetbelton.org
Fall Fashion Show, Sept. 7, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. thesmallhinge.com
Grain Valley Fair, Sept. 7-8, Grain Valley Community Center. grainvalleyfair.com
Greek Festival, Sept. 7-9, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. annunciationkc.org
Fall Chick Event, Sept. 8-9, Legends. legendsshopping.com/events
Hummingbird Festival, Sept. 8, George Owens Nature Park. georgeowensnaturepark.org
Independence Uncorked, Sept. 8, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. independenceuncorked.com
Kansas City Cigar Festival, Sept 8, Diebel’s. kccigarfestival.com
Midwest Tea Festival, Sept. 8-9, Ararat Shrine Temple Auditorium. midwestteafest.com
Spinach Festival, Sept. 8, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com
Sprint Family Fun Days, Sept. 8, Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com
Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Sept. 9, Town Pavilion. kansascitystairclimb.com
Book talks
George Pelecanos for “The Man Who Came Uptown,” Sept. 12, Rainy Day Books. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Royals vs. Chicago White Sox, Sept. 10-12. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals
Lakeside Speedway: Championship Night, Sept. 7. lakesidespeedway.net
Plaza 10K, Sept. 9, Country Club Plaza. kcraceday.org/races/plaza-10k-4
Comments