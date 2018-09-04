The Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival returns Sept. 8.
KC events Sept. 6-12: KC Symphony’s ‘Harry Potter,’ KCK Dotteversity Parade

By Dan Kelly

September 04, 2018 12:51 PM

Johnson County Old Settlers

Noon, Thursday, Sept. 6; 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; at Downtown Olathe

With some 160 entries and 65,000-75,000 attendees, the event organizers tout as the largest parade in Kansas will kick off Saturday’s events at Johnson County Old Settlers. Other highlights include a carnival, an ice cream social and arts and crafts displays all three days; a flower show Saturday and Sunday; and an auto show Saturday. Live music Friday and Saturday evenings will feature The Rippers, The Zeros, Funk Syndicate and Exile. johnsoncountyoldsettlers.com. Free except for carnival.

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunion

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 6-9, at Westin Crown Center

IMG_WOMEN-BASEBALL__2__10_1_UJDSAC62_L395273113.JPG
Women got a baseball league of their own during World War II with the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Softball League, which was later renamed the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The players will hold their 75th reunion in KC.
Welsh, Beth NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME

The women from “A League of Their Own” will be in Kansas City for the weekend. No, not Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell. The real women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed while many U.S. men were fighting in World War II and lasted 12 years. They will celebrate their 75th reunion here, and the public can meet them and get autographs from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The former players also will be honored at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals’ game Sept. 10. aagpbl.org. Autograph session free.

Kansas City Symphony, “Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban” In Concert

7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 6-7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Helzberg Hall

The symphony opens its 2018-19 season with one of its popular movie-themed concerts, which continues after an unusual Wednesday premiere and with no Saturday performance. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” will play on the big screen as the Kansas City Symphony performs the soundtrack. John Williams composed and conducted the score for the 2004 movie. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $40-$100 through kcsymphony.org.

Carlos Mencia

8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Ameristar

Born in Honduras as the 17th of 18 children and raised in Los Angeles, Carlos Mencia became one of the nation’s hottest comics in the early 2000s, highlighted by movies, HBO specials and his own show on Comedy Central, “Mind of Mencia.” But Mencia’s career took a dip when that show was canceled in 2008, followed by accusations from other comedians that he plagiarized their material. He since has returned to his comic roots and is performing at clubs around the nation. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $35-$50 through ameristar.com.

“Elephant”

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Living Room Theatre

There will be no live elephant in the room when Living Room Theatre presents this new play, only a figurative one. Written by local playwright Lewis Morrow, “Elephant” was inspired by a real incident in which a black man was approached by his white boss to wear a chicken suit as part of a presentation to impress the company’s CEO. The play delves into the topic of racism in the workplace. Runs through Sept. 17. 816-533-5857. Tickets are $25 through thelivingroomkc.com.

“Last Days of Summer”

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Spencer Theatre

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will launch its 2018-19 season with the world premiere of a musical about baseball, hero worship and friendship. Based on a book by Steve Kluger and directed and choreographed by two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun, “Last Days of Summer” features book and lyrics by Kluger and music by Grammy winner Jason Howland. The story is set in 1940s Brooklyn, where two boys form a bond with New York Giants third baseman Charlie Banks. Runs through Sept. 30. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $31-$77 through kcrep.org.

Grinter Fest

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Grinter Place Historic Site

Celebrating the oldest house in Wyandotte County, Grinter Fest will present educational activities, crafters, entertainment and an apple pie-baking contest. Grinter Place, completed in 1857, was built by Annie and Moses Grinter, who operated a ferry on the Kansas River and ran a trading post. Re-enactors will portray Moses and Annie, a Lenapi Delaware woman, and the Kansas Delaware will make a presentation at 11 a.m. 913-299-0373. kshs.org/grinter_place. Regular admission, $3-$6.

Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Crown Center Square

The big draw of the Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival will be street artists who will transform empty squares of asphalt into works of art over the weekend. Also on site will be the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair, as well as street performers and other live entertainment, food from surrounding restaurants and children’s workshops. kcchalkandwalk.org. Free.

Central Avenue Dotteversity Parade

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Downtown Kansas City, Kan.

Forgive Wyandotte County folks for their made-up mash-up of a name, but they’re proud of their community’s diversity and show it off annually at this event. With floats, marching bands, horse clubs, vintage cars and more, the parade draws about 5,000 visitors to the Central Avenue Commercial Corridor every year. The parade will end at Bethany Park, where the festival will continue with music, art and food. cabakck.org. Free.

Dance in the Park

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Roanoke Park

Families can come early and enjoy preshow acts and free classes before the dance concert begins at 7 p.m. Produced by City in Motion Dance Theater, the event also will include performances by Seamless Dance Theatre (modern), American Youth Ballet (ballet/contemporary), Redux Society (ballroom), Dominique Young and dancers (hip-hop), Céilí at the Crossroads (Irish) and Ayotunde (West African). facebook.com/danceinthepark or cityinmotion.org. Free.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Children’s Mercy Park

August certainly was a good month for Sporting, especially on defense; now we’ll see about September. After going 0-4-1 in Major League Soccer matches from June 30 through July 28 while being outscored 14-8, the local team went 4-0 in August while outscoring its opponents 8-0. Sporting, which started September with a 3-1 loss at Seattle, is battling for first place in the Western Conference. Orlando City, meanwhile, is tied for last place in the Eastern Conference and has given up an MLS-high 61 goals. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $42-$71 through sportingkc.com.

“A Moon for the Misbegotten”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at City Stage Theatre

The final play by Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill will open Kansas City Actors Theatre’s 2018-19 season. In “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Brian Paulette will play Jamie Tyrone, who comes to grips with what he perceives to be his wasted life. Paulette played the same character in KCAT’s 2013 production of O’Neill’s “A Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” Runs through Sept. 30. 816-361-5228. Tickets are $22-$47 through kcactors.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Kansas City Symphony, Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert: “Piano Pizzazz,” Sept. 11, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Volker Brass, Sept. 12, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu

Theater

“Circus Circus,” Sept. 8, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org

Comedy

Bruce Bruce, Sept. 7-9, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Dancefestopia, Sept. 6-9, La Cygne, Kan. dancefestopia.com

Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. cmfkc.com

Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Prairie Village JazzFest, Sept. 8, Harmon Park. pvkansas.com/leisure-and-lifestyle/things-to-do/jazz-festival

Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. tickets.taylorswift.com

Cody Johnson, Sept. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman with Marty and his Fabulous Superlatives, Sept. 9, Folly. knuckleheadskc.com

Robert Plant with Seth Lakeman, Sept. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Butch Walker with Greg Holden, Sept. 12, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Jay Rock, Sept. 12, Granada. thegranada.com

Visual arts

Art Westport, Sept. 7-9, Westport District. westportkcmo.com/artwestport

First Fridays in the Crossroads, Sept. 7, Crossroads Arts District. kccrossroads.org

Haskell Indian Art Market, Sept. 8-9. Haskell Indian Nations University. facebook.com/haskell-indian-art-market-142168955796288

Events/festivals/etc.

Belton Fall Festival, Sept. 7-8, Main Street, Belton. mainstreetbelton.org

Fall Fashion Show, Sept. 7, National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. thesmallhinge.com

Grain Valley Fair, Sept. 7-8, Grain Valley Community Center. grainvalleyfair.com

Greek Festival, Sept. 7-9, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. annunciationkc.org

Fall Chick Event, Sept. 8-9, Legends. legendsshopping.com/events

Hummingbird Festival, Sept. 8, George Owens Nature Park. georgeowensnaturepark.org

Independence Uncorked, Sept. 8, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. independenceuncorked.com

Kansas City Cigar Festival, Sept 8, Diebel’s. kccigarfestival.com

Midwest Tea Festival, Sept. 8-9, Ararat Shrine Temple Auditorium. midwestteafest.com

Spinach Festival, Sept. 8, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com

Sprint Family Fun Days, Sept. 8, Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com

Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Sept. 9, Town Pavilion. kansascitystairclimb.com

Book talks

George Pelecanos for “The Man Who Came Uptown,” Sept. 12, Rainy Day Books. rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Royals vs. Chicago White Sox, Sept. 10-12. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals

Lakeside Speedway: Championship Night, Sept. 7. lakesidespeedway.net

Plaza 10K, Sept. 9, Country Club Plaza. kcraceday.org/races/plaza-10k-4

