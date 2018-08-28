KC events Aug. 30-Sept. 5: SantaCaliGon Days, KC Renaissance Fest, Irish Fest

KC Dancefest
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, at KCI Expo Center
Participants from around the nation will descend on Kansas City for this celebration of popular urban dance. Among the highlights will be a kickoff event Thursday night (at Nick and Nino’s Pub), meet-and-greet parties Friday night and workshops Saturday followed by the Black and White Ball on Saturday night. All-access registration $99 through kcdancefest.org; individual events $50-$65.
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Wichita
7:05 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 30-31, at T-Bones Stadium
The T-Bones’ season might very well come down to these two games, which will be their final regular-season home games and will conclude a three-game series against their cross-state rival. A few weeks ago, Kansas City had a comfortable lead over the Wingnuts for the second of two playoff spots in the South Division of the American Association, but now the teams are almost dead even. 913-328-5618. Tickets are $6.50-$16 through tbonesbaseball.com.
Chiefs vs. Green Bay
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Arrowhead
Normally, a game against the Packers, with all that history as well as standout quarterback Aaron Rodgers, would fire up Chiefs fans. But this will be each team’s final exhibition game, which NFL teams traditionally use to decide their final player cuts before the regular season. Most regulars likely will play very little, if at all. On the other hand, this will be your last chance to see the Chiefs in person until the third week of the regular season against San Francisco. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $26-$112 through chiefs.com.
SantaCaliGon Days
Noon-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Independence Square
A free concert at 9:30 p.m. Saturday by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, featuring the noted blues guitarist, will be the highlight of the 46th annual SantaCaliGon Days Festival commemorating the origin of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails. In addition to concerts on the main stage starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, the region’s oldest and largest festival will present a community stage with other entertainment as well as a carnival and hundreds of booths with vendors and arts and crafts. santacaligon.com. Free except for carnival.
Irish Fest
5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, at Crown Center
Entering its 15th year, the Kansas City Irish Fest has become a Labor Day weekend tradition. With about 100,000 attendees, more than 1,000 volunteers and 10 stages of Irish activity, the festival promotes the culture, music, character and history of Ireland. More than 30 bands will perform, and there will be workshops, displays, comedy, genealogy, a massive children’s area, shopping, food and art. Tickets are $12-$15 through Aug. 30 at kcirishfest.com; $15-$18 at gate.
Royals vs. Baltimore
7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; at Kauffman Stadium
If you’ve been following the American League standings this season, you know that as badly as the Royals have been doing, the Baltimore Orioles have been as bad or worse. This series not only could decide who will have the first pick in the Major League Baseball Draft next June, it likely will decide which team has bragging rights to “At least we were better than one team.” 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$357 through mlb.com/royals.
Clayton English
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; at Kansas City Improv
Fresh off an appearance at the Accidental Comedy Fest in Cleveland, Atlanta native Clayton English will bring his standup act to Kansas City. Best known as the winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2015, English has since appeared at clubs, colleges and festivals across the nation. He also has appeared in an array of TV shows, including Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Love” on Netflix. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $15-$47 through improvkc.com.
Coffee & Donut Festival
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Overland Park Convention Center
It’s hard to believe somebody didn’t think of an event celebrating coffee and doughnuts until now. But this first-ever event should satisfy the urges of most aficionados. Vendors will present all sorts of creations, plus there will be plenty of doughnut-inspired activities, including People’s Choice Awards, eating contests, games, music and other entertainment. Tickets are $5-$35 through coffeedonutfest.com.
KidFest
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Science City
The theme of the fourth annual PNC KidFest, which is dedicated to early-childhood science education, will be “Messy Learning.” Among the activities planned are building dirt cities, fizzy mudplay, exploding rockets, walking on eggs and foil boats. Entertainment is scheduled to include Mr. Stinky Feet and the StoneLion Puppet Theatre. unionstation.org/sciencecity/kidfest. Free with Science City admission, $7-$14.25.
Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Opens Saturday, Sept. 1, at Bonner Springs
Entering its 42nd season, this local event has grown into one of the nation’s largest Renaissance festivals with an annual attendance of about 200,000. There will be themed weekends throughout the seven-week run, beginning with the Buccaneer Beer Fest running Saturday-Monday, Sept. 1-3. Every day of the fair will feature food, shopping and entertainment, including a daily parade, jousting and hundreds of costumed performers. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends through Oct. 14, plus Labor Day and Columbus Day. 913-721-2110. Tickets are $11.50-$19.95 through kcrenfest.com; $13.95-$22.95 at gate.
Bike for the Brain
8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Johnson County Mental Health Center
A fundraiser for area mental-health agencies, Bike for the Brain also will provide participants with a chance to promote their own mental health by taking a scenic bicycle ride of 10, 34, 55 or 64 miles. In addition, the event will have a 1-mile Walk for Recovery, a Tricycle Challenge and treats from Panera Bread, Liberty Fruit, Parisi Coffee and elsewhere. Registration is $30 at bikeforthebrain.
“The Effect”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Unicorn Theatre
Unicorn Theatre delves into the world of clinical drug trials for the opening production of its 45th season. Two young volunteers take part in a drug trial and proceed to have a romance that forces the supervising doctors to deal with the ethical consequences of their work. The British drama by Lucy Prebble premiered in 2012 at the National Theater in London and won the Critics Circle Award for best new play. Runs through Sept. 30. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $33-$43 through unicorntheatre.org.
Also this week
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. aftershockshows.com
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Indigenous, Sept 1, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Toadies, Sept. 2, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
White Linen Party featuring Leela James, Raheem DeVaughn and Le Velle, Sept. 2, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
De Soto Days Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Miller Memorial Park. desotodays.com
Sports/recreation
All American Catfish Tournament, Sept. 1, Lewis & Clark Park at Kaw Point. allamericancatfish.com
Invicta Fighting Championships, Sept. 1, Scottish Rite Temple. invictafc.com
