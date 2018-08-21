KC events Aug. 23-29: Bill Maher, Sporting KC, Royals, ‘Bridges of Madison County’

“The Bridges of Madison County”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Arts Asylum
The Barn Players will present the musical version of the story that was a best-selling 1992 book (by Robert James Waller), a hit 1995 movie (starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood) and a bit of a bust as a 2014 Broadway musical. Although it closed after less than three months, the play about a brief, passionate romance in rural Iowa did win Tony Awards for best score (by Jason Robert Brown) and best orchestrations. Runs through Sept. 2. 913-432-9100. Tickets are $15-$20 through thebarnplayers.org.
Frank Caliendo
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Kansas City Improv
The comic and impressionist who gained considerable fame for his hilarious imitations of John Madden, Jon Gruden and many others during a 10-year run on “Fox NFL Sunday” will make a local stop as he takes his act on the road this summer for a series of one-night-only shows at small venues. The former star of “Mad TV” and “Frank TV” says he will do impressions but also will “work on being ‘me’ a lot more around them.” 816-759-5233. Tickets are $30 through improvkc.com.
Tiblow Days
Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 23-25, in Bonner Springs
The city’s annual heritage festival celebrates the days when Bonner Springs was called Tiblow after Henry Tiblow, a Delaware Indian who operated a ferry across the Kansas River. This year’s activities will include a parade, car show and 5K race on Saturday as well as evening concerts Friday (Parachute Adams) and Saturday (Johnny Dollar Band, Dirty Blvd and Phylo Clark). bsedwchamber.org/tiblowdays. Free except for carnival.
Royals vs. Cleveland
7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26; at Kauffman Stadium
The Royals will take on the only team in the American League’s Central Division that isn’t simply playing out the string. The Indians have virtually clinched first place, but they still have playoff positioning to worry about, so the Royals could play the role of spoiler. Highlights of the weekend series will include fireworks Friday, a Jeff Montgomery bobblehead giveaway Saturday and a classic car show Sunday. Also, vs. Detroit, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28-29. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $19-$509 through mlb.com/royals.
KC Dance Day
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Todd Bolender Center
Free classes and performances, including an open rehearsal by Kansas City Ballet dancers, will highlight the eighth annual KC Dance Day. Forty-five-minute children’s classes, ranging from ballet and flamenco to tap and hip-hop, will begin at 9:15 a.m. Ten- to 15-minute performances by area groups such as AileyCamp the Group, Kansas City Youth Ballet and Störling Dance Theater will run all afternoon. 816-931-2232. kcballet.org. Free.
“Living the Great War”
10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 25-26, at National WWI Museum and Memorial
The World War I centennial commemoration will continue at the National WWI Museum with a special weekend of activities on the southeast lawn. A camp setting will feature living history volunteers sharing their knowledge and their collections. They also will present educational programs at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day; other offerings will include a children’s obstacle course and replicated WWI-era aircraft on display. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Free; museum admission, $10-$16.
Open Spaces 2018: A Kansas City Arts Experience
Opens 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Swope Park
StoneLion Puppet Theatre will produce the opening event for the inaugural Open Spaces, which is designed to highlight Kansas City’s arts, culture and creativity. The hub for the two-month event will be The Village, with a stage for music, dance, spoken word and theater. Other activities will take place in the Crossroads Arts District, Freight House District, Jazz District and area museums, where presentations will focus on visual and performing arts. Runs through Oct. 28 at multiple venues. For complete schedule, see openspaceskc.com.
Black Light Slide
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Providence Amphitheater
Bring your own tube or buy one at the venue and take as many trips as you want down slides filled with UV neon glow-in-the-dark water for an otherworldly experience capped by music, dancing and partying as participants are illuminated in the black lights placed throughout the grounds. One thing to keep in mind: There are no refunds — not even for a weather cancellation. Tickets are $20-$50 through providenceamp.com.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Children’s Mercy Park
This is a match that Sporting, which has won three consecutive matches, will need to win if it wants to continue its run at first-place FC Dallas in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer. Minnesota United FC is among the bottom teams in the West and fell 4-1 to Sporting on June 3 at Children’s Mercy Park. The teams had played to a 1-1 tie in Minnesota on May 20. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $33-$292 through sportingkc.com.
David Cross
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
In case you don’t know him by name, David Cross is that funny little bald guy with glasses who seems to appear in an inordinate number of movies and TV shows. He is best known for the Emmy-winning “Mr. Show” (with Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul” fame) and “Arrested Development.” Cross, who has been doing stand-up comedy since he was a teenager, is nearing the conclusion of his Oh Come On 2018 World Tour. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $34.99 through midlandkc.com.
India Fest
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Overland Park Convention Center
This event presented by the India Association of Kansas City is a chance to immerse yourself in the culture of India and meet people of Indian heritage from around the area. India Fest will provide vendor booths with jewelry, clothes and other items for sale, as well as a gala fashion parade, talent competition and Rangoli competition. iakc.org. Free.
Bill Maher
8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Music Hall
For a stand-up comedian, Bill Maher sure knows how to make people angry. His comments on “Real Time,” which has been on HBO for 14 years, have drawn criticism from both sides of the political spectrum — although most often from the right. (He is no fan of Donald Trump or religion.) In other words, Maher, who has written five books, starred in 11 HBO specials and made the movie “Religulous,” is just as likely to make you think as to laugh. Tickets are $35-$99 through ticketmaster.com.
Also this week
Comedy
DeRay Davis, Aug. 24-26, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Shelby Lynne, Aug. 25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Ziggy Marley, Aug. 25, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 29, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
American Royal, Aug. 24-Dec. 2, American Royal Complex. americanroyal.com
Mission Sunflower Festival, Aug. 24-25, Downtown Mission. missionsunflowerfestival.com
Paola Roots Festival, Aug. 24-25, Paola Park Square. rootsfestival.org
Kansas City Spirit Fair, Aug. 25-26, Overland Park Clarion Hotel. spiritfair.com
Raytown Arts and Music Festival, Aug. 25, C. Lee Kenagy Park. raytownparks.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Winnipeg, Aug. 23-25; vs. Sioux City, Aug. 26-28; vs. Wichita, Aug. 29-31. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
Head for the Cure 5K, Aug. 26, Corporate Woods. headforthecure.org/metro-kc
Tour de Shawnee, Aug. 26, Power Play Family Entertainment Center. visitshawneeks.com/event/tour-de-shawnee
