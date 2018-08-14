816 Day is coming: Here are 5 ways to celebrate, from streetcar art to discounts

Heads up, Kansas Citians: 816 Day is coming up on Thursday, 8/16.
Never heard of it?
The event billed as a “holiday” is named after the local area code, and celebrates all things Kansas City.
Here are five ways to join the party downtown.
1. Catch a free concert at the City Market
The City Market is throwing an 816 Day party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The free all-ages gathering will feature live music by ’90s cover band Thunder Jacket. The band’s repertoire includes songs by artists such as Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Stone Temple Pilots and Young MC.
Partygoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Lawn games will be provided by Level One Game Shop. Those over 21 can also get special 816 cocktails served up at a cash bar by Brown & Loe Restaurant.
2. Score a sweet deal
Several City Market businesses plan to offer discounts on everything from soda to sunflowers on Thursday.
KC Soda Co. will sell four-packs for $8.16. At Dutch Flowers, customers can buy eight sunflowers for $16. At Bloom Baking Co., two croissants or Danish will cost $8.16.
Those who buy a full-price, locally designed KC-themed shirt at Hyper KC can get a second for $8.16. And The Bite will offer an 816 Party Combo deal, which costs $8.16 and comes with a sandwich, chips and a drink, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
3. See an art show on the streetcar
Hop on the KC Streetcar after 11:30 a.m. Thursday and you might catch a show by KC artist Michael McQuary. He’ll combine art and music while performing “Your Essence in Seconds,” a piece about Kansas City and the people who make it unique.
4. Party at John’s Big Deck
John’s Big Deck, a bar at 928 Wyandotte St., will toast 816 Day from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday with a free 21-and-over party complete with a DJ, photo booth and locally made goods.
John’s will also offer a special KC-themed cocktail called Pendergast Punch and barbecue rib plates. Those who go to the party can also enter to win prizes. Those include tickets to several upcoming concerts, from Father John Misty to Billy Idol.
5. Get caffeinated at the library
Head to the coffee shop at the Kansas City Public Library’s Central Library at 14 W. 10th St. for another buzz-worthy deal: On Thursday, you can get a coffee mug full of Novel Blend coffee and a pastry for $8.16.
Stick around after you’re done for a family-friendly scavenger hunt through the historic downtown building.
Comments