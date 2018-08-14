KC events Aug. 16-22: Charlie Parker Celebration, Cocoa Brown, Ethnic Enrichment fest

Cocoa Brown
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Kansas City Improv
You’ve got to admire somebody who isn’t afraid to toot her own horn. The biography on Cocoa Brown’s website begins, “When actress and comedian Cocoa Brown takes the stage, the world stands still. Brown is undeniably one of the most talented comics and performers of this generation.” That said, her acting credits do range from “The Young and the Restless” to “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and she appears at comedy clubs around the country. Also, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$50 through improvkc.com.
Kansas City Improv Festival
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Kick Comedy Theater
In these trying times, perhaps it would be therapeutic to laugh for two straight weekends. Our local Improv Festival might be just the ticket, with acts from around the country congregating for one giant laughfest. The first weekend’s headliner will be Kevin McDonald, the co-founder of “The Kids in the Hall,” who will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The second-week headliners will be Matt Damon Improv of Chicago and Shrew of Los Angeles. Also, 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 5, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; 7 p.m. Aug. 23; 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 24; 5, 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $12-$25 through kcimprovfestival.com.
Charlie Parker Celebration
Runs Thursday, Aug. 16, through Aug. 25 at multiple venues
This celebration of Kansas City native Charlie “Yardbird” Parker will bring so many jazz artists and events to town that it will take 10 days to accommodate them all. Free concerts at 14 venues will feature artists-in-residence Lonnie McFadden and Tivon Pennicott, as well as Bobby Watson, Brad Gregory and dozens of others. An opening-night reception and panel discussion will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. There will be other education sessions and public programs, some requiring tickets, and the celebration will conclude Aug. 25 at the Gem with the Signature Concert ($35-$55). For complete schedule, see charlieparkercelebration.org.
“The Time Machine”
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 16-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
Who hasn’t wanted to take a trip in a time machine at some point in their lives? In his 1895 novella, H.G. Wells wrote about just such an idea. This new interpretation of “The Time Machine” from Central Standard Theatre and Dyad Productions is a British import that features Stephen Cunningham. It begins during Wells’ Victorian era and sends the traveler far into the future, where he contemplates the fall of man and the end of the world. 816-635-0543. Tickets are $20-$25 through cstkc.com.
“Daddy Long Legs”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
Spinning Tree Theatre will open its eighth season with the Kansas City premiere of a 2015 romantic musical based on Jean Webster’s 1912 novella. “Daddy Long Legs,” from the Tony Award-winning director of “Les Misérables” (John Caird, book) and the Tony-nominated composer of “Jane Eyre” (Paul Gordon, music and lyrics), tells the story of an orphan and her mysterious benefactor, who agrees to send her to college if she will write him one letter a month. Runs through Sept. 2. 816-569-5277. Tickets are $20-$45 through spinningtreetheatre.com.
Ethnic Enrichment Festival
5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Swope Park
Food that satisfies virtually every taste will be available at the Ethnic Enrichment Festival, one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country, with thousands of visitors sampling the cultures of about 60 nations. In addition to ethnic food, the highlights will include native crafts as well as music and dances from around the world. kcparks.org/event/ethnic-enrichment-festival-2018. $5 at gate; 12 and under free.
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Cleburne
7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 17-18, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at T-Bones Stadium
With this series against the Railroaders of Cleburne, Texas, the T-Bones will enter the final 17 games of their regular season. They are battling with Wichita for second place in the South Division of the American Association (Sioux City has virtually wrapped up first place), and only the top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs. 913-328-5618. Tickets are $6.50-$16 through tbonesbaseball.com.
Parkville Days
6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Downtown Parkville and English Landing Park
Whether visiting the downtown shops for their sidewalk sales, listening to live music, imbibing at the beer garden, checking out the arts and crafts or enjoying carnival rides, attendees at Parkville Days won’t be lacking for things to do. And that’s not even to mention the “Rollin’ on the River” parade (10 a.m. Saturday), 5K and 10K runs (7 a.m. Sunday), pancake breakfast (7-11 a.m. Sunday) and other activities. 816-599-4810. parkvillemo.org/event/parkville-days-2018. Free except for carnival.
Chris D’Elia
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
As if he didn’t already have enough exposure, Chris D’Elia will be part of a major Netflix event that will present half-hour specials by 47 comedians from around the world next year. D’Elia also is a regular on “The Good Doctor” after previously starring in “Undateable” and “Whitney.” He has done comedy specials for Netflix and Comedy Central, and his current tour is taking him throughout the United States and Canada. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $25-$75 through midlandkc.com.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Children’s Mercy Park
With victories at Houston (Aug. 4) and Los Angeles (Aug. 11), Sporting escaped its six-week midseason slump and now enters a key part of its schedule as it looks to solidify its playoff position. This match against the Timbers, who are just behind second-place Kansas City in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer, begins a stretch with three of four at home for Sporting. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $42-$130 through sportingkc.com.
VegFest Kansas City
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at City Market Park
You don’t have to be a vegetarian or a vegan to recognize the health benefits of consuming less meat — or to attend VegFest. Visitors will be able to sample products and buy plant-based food, beverages and merchandise, and they can learn to prepare healthier foods, pick up new ideas for saving the planet and try a variety of brews in the beer garden. veglifekc.org/vegfest. Free.
Ensemble Iberica, “A Night in Havana”
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at MTH Theater
A performance of traditional pieces from Havana will trace the evolution of the genre of music and dance known as Cuban Son from its African origins to modern salsa. Ensemble Ibérica, which performs the music of Ibéria (Spain and Portugal) and the colonial Americas, will be directed by Michael McClintock. He is a specialist on the tres cubano, Cuba’s only indigenous string instrument. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $20-$25 through ensembleiberica.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Baroque Consortium Concert III, Aug. 17, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. kcbaroque.org
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Casting Crowns and Zach Williams, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Aaron Watson and Tim Montana, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Lita Ford, Aug. 17, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Cole Swindell and Raelynn, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Lil Baby, Aug. 21, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Summer Block Party, Aug. 22, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org
Sports/recreation
Lakeside Speedway: Grant Junghans Memorial, Aug. 17. lakesidespeedway.net
Rock-Roll-Run 5K, Aug. 18, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
