New Netflix comedy will give us two Paul Rudds for the price of one

Netflix is about to give you a double dose of Paul Rudd.

The Big Slick celebrity is set to star in the new Netflix philosophical comedy “Living With Yourself,” where he will play both himself and his opposite self.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is about a man who is discontented with his life and elects to undergo a novel surgery to become a better person — only to find out that the surgery replaces him with a new, improved version of himself. So, yep, two Rudds for the price of one.

The eight-episode first season will be produced by “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” alum Timothy Greenberg and should release sometime next year.

Rudd, a graduate of Shawnee Mission West, is currently basking in the success of his latest Marvel movie, “Ant Man & The Wasp.” It has already grossed more than $430 million globally since opening in early July. It is still set to be released in China, Japan and other lucrative markets.