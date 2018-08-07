KC events Aug. 9-15: Chiefs, Royals vs. Cardinals, ‘American Idol’ Live, Rock the Block

“American Idol” Live
8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Uptown
Back when “American Idol” was in its prime, it was the top-ranked show on television and attracted as many as 38 million viewers for its season finale. This past season, the reality show’s 16th overall and first on ABC, it ranked No. 32 and drew 8.6 million for the finale. But the road show must go on, even if it’s in the Uptown rather than the Sprint Center as it used to be. The seven finalists, including winner Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, Iowa, will perform, as will Season 8 winner Kris Allen. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $35-$55 through uptowntheater.com.
Chiefs vs. Houston
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Arrowhead
This is one NFL exhibition game for which you probably should arrive on time. Teams’ starters typically play a quarter or less in exhibition openers, so you can’t be late if you want to see the Patrick Mahomes era begin. The Chiefs’ second-year quarterback will take over for Alex Smith, who was traded to Washington in the offseason. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $30-$194 through chiefs.com.
“The Producers”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
When a play has a song called “Springtime for Hitler,” how could it fail? That song made the complete Mel Brooks/“The Producers” circuit, from 1967 movie to 2001 stage musical to 2005 movie musical. They all follow the story of two theatrical producers whose get-rich-quick scheme involves creating a Broadway flop. The actual Broadway production was anything but — it won a record 12 Tony Awards (one more than “Hamilton”), including best musical. Runs through Aug. 26. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $27-$62 through mthkc.com.
Joey Diaz
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Kansas City Improv
Talk about a captive audience. Joey Diaz got his start in comedy by entertaining fellow inmates in a Denver correctional facility, then took his act to comedy clubs in the area upon his release. Thirty years later, he performs stand-up at clubs around the nation. He also has had dozens of roles in TV shows, among them “The Mentalist,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “How I Met Your Mother,” and movies (“Spider-Man 2,” “BASEketball” and “Grudge Match”). 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$27 through improvkc.com.
National Train Show
Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12; at Kansas City Convention Center
Folks who take model trains seriously will invade Kansas City for the National Model Railroad Association Convention, and this show will run in conjunction with it. It will feature more than 40,000 square feet of train layouts, including one linking more than 330 modules for a layout exceeding 25 scale miles of track, shattering the record by 10 miles. Also offered will be hands-on demonstrations, manufacturers’ exhibits and hundreds of booths with trains and accessories for sale. Tickets are $6.95-$14.95 through giantshow.com.
Royals vs. St. Louis
7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12; at Kauffman Stadium
With the cross-state Cardinals in town, the Royals will spend the weekend looking back at their world championship seasons. On Saturday, the focus will be on 1985 (when the Royals beat the Cardinals in the World Series), with the first 15,000 fans getting replica trophies. On Sunday, the focus will be on 2015, and the first 15,000 fans will receive replica jerseys. Both games will include appearances by Royals alumni and dignitaries. Also, vs. Toronto, 7:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 13-16. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $23-$509 through mlb.com/royals.
David Feherty
7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
If you don’t watch golf on television, you might not be familiar with David Feherty. The Irishman was a somewhat successful professional golfer who became an irreverent and enormously entertaining golf commentator and now has his own interview show on the Golf Channel. Most of what he says ranges from humorous to uproariously funny. The New York Times called him “a cross between Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Carson.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7200. Tickets are $54.96-$69.42 through kauffmancenter.org.
Joe Rogan
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Starlight
Joe Rogan is something of a modern-day, tattoo-enhanced, shaved-head Renaissance man. He has performed stand-up comedy for 30 years, but he also is a martial arts TV commentator (“Ultimate Fighting Championship”), host of a popular podcast (“The Joe Rogan Experience”) and an actor in movies (“Here Comes the Boom” and “Zookeeper”) and on television (“NewsRadio”). 816-363-7827. Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 through kcstarlight.com.
Nearly Naked 5K
7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Target on N.E. Chouteau Trafficway
The title of this race is a bit misleading. Nobody running (or watching, we presume) will by nearly naked. In fact, quite the opposite. Runners are encouraged to wear all the clothes they can, then strip off their donations for Planet Aid at three drop points along the course. Runners will weigh in before and after the race to see who sheds, and donates, the most clothing. Registration is $30-$40 through runningeventskc.com/nearly-naked.
International Fashion Exchange Show
6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Overland Park Convention Center
Presented by AJ Magazine, the International Fashion Exchange Show will attract fashion industry professionals, educators, retail buyers, journalists and consumers. It will feature designers from all over the world and offer lifestyle and fashion exhibitors in areas ranging from beauty and hair-care products to furniture and furnishings. Tickets are $20-$125 through ajmagazine.com.
Sly’s Rock the Block
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Washington Square Park
Kansas City Mayor Sly James will be host to his annual block party open to the entire community. In addition to live entertainment, community information and family activities, the event will offer free food for the first 1,500 attendees. Parking, with shuttle service, will be available free in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City lot. 816-513-7701. kcparks.org/event/slys-rock-block. Free.
“Love Never Dies”
8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, through Aug. 19, at Starlight
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera” picks up in 1907, 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. He now lives amid the freak shows of New York’s Coney Island, while his true love, Christine, has become one of the world’s top sopranos. When Christine comes to New York, the Phantom makes another bid to win back her love. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.
Also this week
Comedy
Bobby J and Friends, Aug. 12, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Montgomery Gentry and Whiskey Myers, Aug. 9, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Drake with Migos, Aug. 10, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Los Lobos and Big Head Todd & the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. voodookc.com
The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Dylan Scott, Aug. 15, Kanza Hall. oneblocksouthkc.com
Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. mostatefair.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Feast of Fountains: A Food Truck Festival, Aug. 9, Anita B. Gorman Park. kcparks.org/event/feast-fountains-gorman
Sprint Family Fun Days, Aug. 11, Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com
Tails on the Trails Pet Festival, Aug. 11, Ad Astra Pool and Park. lenexa.com
Book talks
Kristan Higgins for “Good Luck With That,” Aug. 13, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center. mymcpl.org or rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
National Wheelchair Softball Association World Series, Aug. 9-11, T-Bones Stadium. midwestadaptivesports.org/world-series
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Fargo-Moorhead, Aug. 14-16. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
