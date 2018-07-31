KC events Aug. 2-8: Royals vs. Cubs, Bob Saget, Hot Dog Festival, KC Golf Classic

KC Golf Classic
7 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 2-5, at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate
The names might not be familiar even to diehard golf fans, but Web.com Tour players come from all over the world and are just a notch below the bigtime PGA Tour. Last year, when the local event was called the Digital Ally Open, Dou Zecheng of China won by three shots for his only victory in North America. Players will be vying for a purse of $675,000. 913-652-6912. Tickets are $10 (one day) and $25 (week) through kcgolfclassic.com.
“Oz Comes to Kansas”
2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, at National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame
Before watching Dorothy, Toto and friends in “The Wizard of Oz” at the nearby Providence Amphitheater, you can return to the early 1900s and experience what their rural Kansas farm life would have been like. In addition to seeing farm animals and touring a farm house, visitors will be able to enjoy the Mesner Puppet Theater’s version of “The Wizard of Oz,” watch Professor Marvel’s Magic Show, participate in a witch-cackling contest and partake in other activities. 913-721-1075. Tickets are $4-$8 through aghalloffame.com/oz-comes-to-kansas or at gate.
KC Taste
4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Union Station
Food will take center stage at the inaugural KC Taste, which will assemble representatives from more than 30 area restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries showcasing items from their menus. The two-day event also will include live musical entertainment and local and nationally renowned chefs and experts displaying their skills in demonstrations. Tickets are $20-$125 through kctaste.com.
B-Side Fest
6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Imagine That
First Friday in the Crossroads, which draws hundreds of visitors to the many galleries and shops each month, will have an added attraction this Friday with the B-Side Fest. In addition to presenting works by local artists, the fifth annual festival will feature food and a music-themed art installation with DJ performances. Imagine That is a nonprofit studio for artists with developmental disabilities. 816-421-1481. imaginethatkc.org. Free.
Bob Saget
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Kansas City Improv
If you think you might want to check out Bob Saget’s comedy act because you’re a big fan of his family-friendly work on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” you might want to reconsider. His stand-up persona is almost the polar opposite of Danny Tanner, his character on “Full House” and Netflix’s “Fuller House.” In fact, he is one of the dirtiest comics in the business. But that doesn’t mean he’s not funny. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $35-$65 through improvkc.com.
“Saving Brinton”
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Tivoli
Filmmakers Tommy Haines and Andrew Sherburne, along with the film’s subject, Michael Zahs, will be on hand for the premiere of the documentary “Saving Brinton.” Zahs found century-old films that had belonged to barnstorming movie man Frank Brinton in an Iowa farmhouse basement and spearheaded a rural community’s effort to conserve the treasures and celebrate Brinton’s legacy. Film runs through Aug. 9. 816-561-5222. Tickets are $7-$9 through tivolikc.com/savingbrinton.
Summerfest
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Board of Education Park
With the start of classes just around the corner, students in Kansas City Public Schools will have one final summer celebration — and can begin to prepare for the new school year. Open to the entire community, Summerfest will feature live entertainment, athletic competitions, educational games and free food. Also available will be free backpacks, school supplies, athletic physicals and immunizations. 816-418-7000. kcpublicschools.org/summerfest. Free.
Heart of America Hot Dog Festival
3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Nothing goes with baseball quite like hot dogs, and this event will celebrate the marriage of the two American staples while benefiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Attendees will be able to feast on hot dogs as well as other food while listening to top-flight musical acts such as funk/R&B legends Cameo and the SOS Band, plus AverySunshine, Lin Rountree and Marcus Anderson. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $10-$120 through nlbm.com.
Kansas City Grilled Cheese Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Berkley Riverfront Park
If you think a grilled cheese sandwich is simply a sandwich with cheese that is grilled, well, you’re right. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be a festival to celebrate it. KC Crew has instituted the first of what it hopes to be an annual Grilled Cheese Festival, where the highlight is sure to be the grilled cheese eating contest. Other activities will include music, games, cold drinks and food vendors — with offerings besides grilled cheese. Tickets are $10-$15 through kccrew.com/events/grilledcheesefestival.
Royals vs. Chicago Cubs
7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 6-8, at Kauffman Stadium
When the World Series champions of 2016 visit the World Series champions of 2015, Ben Zobrist, who played for both teams, should get a warm welcome. Now the Cubs’ second baseman, Zobrist was very popular during his short stint with the Royals, who will start a season-long 10-game homestand and a stretch during which they will play 18 of 25 games at home. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $23-$509 through mlb.com/royals.
“Blithe Spirit”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at H&R Block City Stage
Kansas City Actors Theatre will kick off its 14th season with a Noel Coward comedy that takes a supernatural turn. When a novelist hires an eccentric psychic as research for his new book, he encounters the ghost of his annoying first wife, who proceeds to disrupt her ex-husband’s current marriage. The play ran on Broadway beginning in 1941 and was adapted into a movie starring Rex Harrison in 1945. Runs through Aug. 26. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $22-$47 through kcactors.org.
Ninja Sex Party
8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Given that Ninja Sex Party is a band whose lead singer goes by Danny Sexbang (real name: Dan Avidan), it should come as no surprise that the act combines comedy with music. Sexbang is accompanied on keyboards by his best friend and roommate Ninja Brian (Brian Wecht), a martial arts champion. Ninja Sex Party, whose songs tend to focus on sex and fantasy, has released five albums. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.50-$35 through midlandkc.com.
Also this week
Theater
“Big River,” Aug. 3-5, Gladstone Theatre in the Park. gladstonetip.com
“Disney’s High School Musical,” Aug. 3-11, Theatre in the Park. theatreinthepark.org
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Billy Currington, Aug. 2, Kansas City Live powerandlightdistrict.com
Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Playboi Carti, Aug. 3, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. thegranada.com
Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. thegranada.com
Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Visual arts
First Fridays in the Crossroads, Aug. 3, Crossroads Arts District. kccrossroads.org
Events/festivals/etc.
Chippendales, Aug. 4, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Book talks
Colleen Hoover for “All Your Perfects,” Aug. 8, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Texas, Aug. 6-8. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
Barbecue Bonspiel, Aug. 3-5, Line Creek Community Center. kccurling.com/bonspiel
