Kevin Willmott teaches film and media studies at the University of Kansas. University of Kansas

Entertainment

Filmmaker Kevin Willmott to discuss portrayal of blacks in film and television

By Matt Campbell

July 26, 2018 09:38 AM

Filmmaker Kevin Willmott will discuss the portrayal of African Americans in film and on television Thursday in a special program at the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City.

The program is 6:30-8 p.m. at the archives, 1722 E. 17th Terr.

Willmott is a professor in the film studies department at the University of Kansas. He was co-writer of the new Spike Lee-directed film “BlacKkKlansman.” He also wrote and directed “Ninth Street,” “C.S.A.: Confederate States of America” and “Destination Planet Negro.”

