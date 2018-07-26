Filmmaker Kevin Willmott to discuss portrayal of blacks in film and television

Filmmaker Kevin Willmott will discuss the portrayal of African Americans in film and on television Thursday in a special program at the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City.

The program is 6:30-8 p.m. at the archives, 1722 E. 17th Terr.

Willmott is a professor in the film studies department at the University of Kansas. He was co-writer of the new Spike Lee-directed film “BlacKkKlansman.” He also wrote and directed “Ninth Street,” “C.S.A.: Confederate States of America” and “Destination Planet Negro.”