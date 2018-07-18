David Spade gets emotional about sister-in-law Kate Spade: ‘It’s been very tough’

David Spade got emotional on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday talking about the loss of his sister-in-law, Kansas City-born designer Kate Spade.
He’s been making the media rounds to promote his new audiobook, “A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World,” Yahoo Entertainment reports, and conversations have turned to Kate.
He told “GMA” host Robin Roberts that the family is doing “as good as we can. It’s been very tough, obviously. It is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork, that she made an impact.”
The 55-year-old designer of iconic handbags took her life in her New York City apartment on June 5, sending waves of shock and sadness through the fashion world and her legions of fans.
After 24 years of marriage she was estranged from David’s older brother, Andy. The couple have a daughter, Frances, who is 13.
Kate’s funeral took place in Kansas City on June 21, which David attended.
Just minutes before a Catholic mass began at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church, Kate’s family announced that her father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., had died the night before.
Many mourners attended with their favorite Kate Spade purses, in their best Kate Spade finery.
It was the same, David told Roberts, for his girlfriends who would get dressed up to meet his famous sister-in-law. She was “Katie” to him.
“It’s funny, ’cause every girl I was with or anyone that knew they would see Katie would dress differently,” he told Roberts. “They would bring their A-game. It was very sweet. They would be like, ‘Is Katie coming? Is Katie gonna be there?’ And if (she was), it was a whole new wardrobe.”
Katie, he said, “was very sweet. She knew that they were doing that, and then she would … compliment (them). And when I’d say, ‘You don’t dress up for me!’ they’d go, ‘Yeah, that’s her and you’re you.’
“She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that obviously will be missed … I’m going to start bawling.”
David donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in his sister-in-law’s memory just days after she died.
He told Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio that he “stuffed all the feelings down inside,” but was grateful to all the people who had reached out. “I don’t know what to say, no one knows what to say,” he said, according to Yahoo.
He revealed that he had his brother and niece visit him in Los Angeles for a couple of weeks to escape the paparazzi after Kate’s funeral. The attention became too much for his brother.
Kate and Andy were not attention-seekers, he told Stern.
“Katie and Andy were not like the publicity savvy Kardashians of the world today. They were old school, lived in New York, stayed cool,” he told Stern.
“Katie stayed in a lot. Andy, he was always the CEO, he ran the company, designed the ads and ran the stores. Together they were so smart in that world, they were so brilliant in that fashion world. I couldn’t believe I was related to either of them.”
David’s emotions bested him when he began to describe his sister-in-law as “such a fun, light ...” and had trouble finishing the thought.
He remembered the polka dots and bows.
“She’d walk around in a polka dot dress with a big yellow bow in her hair,” he told Stern. “She was always laughy and jokey, so…”
