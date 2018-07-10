KC events July 12-18: ‘Mamma Mia,’ Comedy Get Down, Ginger Rogers Festival, Tony Rock

“Mamma Mia”
Opens 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at New Theatre Restaurant
Just a week before “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” premieres in movie theaters, New Theatre will present the play on which the original movie was based. One of the longest-running Broadway musicals of all time, “Mamma Mia” tells the tale of a young woman about to be married who seeks to uncover which of three men from her mother’s past is her father. The plot is largely an excuse to sing the songs of ABBA, including “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me.” Runs through Sept. 23. 913-649-7469. Tickets are $50-$64 through newtheatre.com.
Tony Rock
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Kansas City Improv
He might look a lot like his older brother Chris, and he has followed him into the family business of comedy, but Tony Rock has emerged as a star in his own right. He is host of both HBO’s “All Def Comedy” and BET’s “Black Card Revoked,” and he had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom “Living Biblically,” which debuted in February and was canceled in May. Also, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, July 13; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 14; and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 15. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $15-$45 through improvkc.com.
“Top of the World: A Tribute to the Carpenters”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center
Karen Carpenter is gone but not forgotten. Since dying 35 years ago at the age of 32, she has been named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 greatest singers of all time and has been credited by the likes of Madonna, Sheryl Crow and Shania Twain with influencing their careers. The Chestnut will remember the music of Karen and brother Richard with this show, including hits such as “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Yesterday Once More” and “Top of the World.” 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $27-$30 by telephone or at box office.
The Comedy Get Down
8 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Starlight
Four comic legends — Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez — are touring the nation as part of the Comedy Get Down, so be ready for four times the usual number of laughs. The four, along with the late Charlie Murphy, starred last year in the BET series by the same name that looked at the touring comedians’ lives on- and off-stage. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $35-$125 through kcstarlight.com.
Ginger Rogers Festival
Friday, July 13, through Sunday, July 15, in Independence
For the first time, public tours of the still-under-renovation Ginger Rogers House will be available (1-5 p.m. July 15) as part of this fundraiser for the new museum commemorating the film legend’s 1911 birth at 100 W. Moore in Independence. Other events will be a banquet and silent auction, a spirit investigation and the showing of two Ginger Rogers films. 800-290-0559. Tickets are $6-$95 through thegingerhouse.org.
Teddy Bear Picnic
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Westport-Roanoke Community Center
While the Kansas City Museum is under construction, the annual Teddy Bear Picnic has moved to Roanoke Park across from the Westport Roanoke Community Center. Music by Janie Next Door will be the highlight of a day of fun in the park that will also feature games, crafts, face-painting, commemorative photos, goody bags, the Imagination Playground and, of course, teddy bears. 816-513-7660. kcparks.org/event/teddy-bear-picnic-2018. Free.
Antique & Craft Fair
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Bingham-Waggoner Estate
For those who have never toured the Bingham-Waggoner house, this would be a prime opportunity. The Independence landmark will be open for tours while one of the area’s top antique fairs takes place on the grounds. In addition to more than 100 booths selling crafts, antiques and collectibles, concession stands will offer a variety of food and beverages. Also, the Morton Sisters singers and the Spirit of Independence Community Band will perform. 816-461-3491. bwestate.org. Free.
Lost Arts Day
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Missouri Town 1855
Covering 30 acres dotted with more than 25 buildings dating from 1820 to 1860, Missouri Town 1855 is the re-creation of a mid-19th century farming community, complete with interpreters in period attire, authentic field and garden crops and rare livestock breeds. At this event, visitors to the Jackson County Parks and Rec attraction near Lake Jacomo can explore the trades and arts that thrived during the 1800s, including blacksmithing, wood carving and tinsmithing. 816-229-8980. makeyourdayhere.com. Included in admission, $4-$7.
Touch-a-Truck
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Overland Park Convention Center
You don’t have to be a kid to be wowed by large vehicles, but kids are the target audience for the Touch-a-Truck event that will present more than 40 fire trucks, military vehicles, combines and unusual trucks. Visitors will be able to get inside the vehicles at the event, which will also provide bounce houses, a crafts area and other family activities, as well as an event stage with entertainment such as Mr. Stinky Feet and Mad Science presents “Fire & Ice.” opconventioncenter.com/event/touch-a-truck. Free with donation for Toys for Tots.
Thomas Frank
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch
From the author who brought us “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” and “Listen, Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?” comes a collection of essays examining how inequality has manifested itself in our society. Thomas Frank will make a presentation on “Rendezvous With Oblivion: Reports From a Sinking Society,” then will meet with fans and sign books. 816-701-3400 or 913-384-3126. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com. Free.
“The Human Body”
Opens Wednesday, July 18, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Artists during the Italian Renaissance of the 15th and 16th centuries began celebrating the human body as a thing of beauty, and the human form has been the source of many artistic endeavors ever since. This exhibition focuses on the body — naked, clothed or partially clothed — and includes paintings, prints and sculptures as well as preparatory studies that helped artists work out poses and details for paintings. Runs through Jan. 13. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
“Tomorrow, Inshallah”
Opens 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Living Room Theatre
Teaming with StoryWorks and The Huffington Post, Living Room Theatre will present the world premiere of “Tomorrow, Inshallah” by Rehana Lew Mirza. The play is a collage based on interviews by HuffPost reporters Rowaida Abdelaziz and Chris Mathias in Omaha and the Kansas City area. It centers on two strong Muslim women and one imam, and the struggles and triumphs they face in America. Runs through Aug. 5. 816-533-5857. Tickets are $35 ($20 for previews July 18-19) through thelivingroomkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Summerfest 2018: Concert 2, July 14-15, White Recital Hall and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. summerfestkc.org
Theater
“Seussical, Kids,” Barn Players, July 13-15, Bishop Miege High School. thebarnplayers.org
Comedy
Will C, July 17-19, Stanford’s Comedy Club. stanfordscomedyclub.com
World Cup Comedy Tour, July 18, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Lee Brice, July 12, Kansas City Live. powerandlightdistrict.com
St. Paul & the Broken Bones, July 12, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Foghat with SoulRoot, July 13, Kearney Amphitheater. kearneyamphitheater.com
Jason Isbell and Turnpike Troubadours, July 13, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 13, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Stoney LaRue, July 13, Kansas City Live. powerandlightdistrict.com
Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal, July 14, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Jeremy Camp and Matthew West, July 14, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. ticketmaster.com
Moe., July 14, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Village People with Victor Willis and DJ Mike Scott, July 14, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Watch What Crappens, July 14, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Jesse McCartney, July 15, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Trivium, July 15, Granada. thegranada.com
Seether, July 16, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
ZZ Ward, July 16, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Courtney Barnett, July 18, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, July 18, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Sweet Corn Festival, July 14, Salt Creek Valley Farms. eventbrite.com/event/46897129577
Platte County Fair, July 18-21, Platte City. plattecountyfair.com
Book talks
Rachel Devlin for “A Girl Stands at the Door: The Generation of Young Women Who Desegregated America’s Schools,” July 18, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. rainydaybooks.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City T-Bones vs. St. Paul, July 12-14. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
Comments