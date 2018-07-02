Don’t have Independence Day plans? Here’s everything going on around KC July 3-4

July 4th holiday events abound around the Kansas City area, from fireworks displays to parades to festivals to fun runs.

Among the most popular events are Legacy Blast (July 3) in Lee’s Summit, KC Riverfest (July 4) at Berkley Riverfront Park and Star Spangled Spectacular (July 4) at Corporate Woods in Overland Park.

Runners can celebrate our nation’s independence in races, highlighted by the traditional Four on the 4th, a four-mile run/walk down Ward Parkway.

Events are free unless noted otherwise.

Festivals and fireworks

Worlds of Fun

What: BBQ & Boom featuring smoked barbecue, craft beers and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 3-4

Where: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.

Info: $41-$62; free for military on July 4; worldsoffun.com, 816-303-5120

Lee’s Summit

What: Legacy Blast with vendors, inflatables, entertainment and fireworks.

When: 5 p.m. July 3

Where: Legacy Park

Info: cityofls.net, 816-969-1500

Liberty

What: Liberty Fest with food trucks, beer garden, family activities, live music and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex

Info: liberty4thfest.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What: Independence Day Celebration. Music by Prince Ivan and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 937 W. Walnut, Independence

Info: ci.independence.mo.us/calendar

Gregg/Klice Community Center

What: 18th & Vine Fourth of July Celebration featuring music and fireworks; hosted by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 1600 Buck O’Neil Way

Info: kcparks.org/event/second-annual-18th-vine-fourth-july-celebration, 816-513-0652

Howl at the Moon

What: Stars and Strips with music, dancing, drinks, music and giveaways.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 1334 Grand

Info: howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695

Kearney

What: Fireworks and concert by Switch.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park

Info: kearneyamphitheater.com

St. Agnes Athletic Field

What: Fireworks display put on by Mission Woods, Westwood Hills, Fairway, Westwood and Roeland Park.

When: 8 p.m. July 3

Where: 5250 Mission, Roeland Park

Info: westwoodks.org

Pierson Park

What: Fireworks display by Turner Recreation Commission and Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 3

Where: 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kan.

Info: turnerrec.org

Parkville

What: July 4th Celebration with pancake breakfast, parade, carnival, music and fireworks finale.

When: 7 a.m. July 4 (carnival, June 29-July 4)

Where: Most events downtown

Info: parkvillemo.org event/parkville-4th-of-july-carnival

Prairie Village

What: VillageFest. Children’s parade and other children’s activities, plus entertainment, car show and pie-baking contest.

When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4

Where: 77th Street and Mission Road

Info: pvkansas.com, 913-381-6464

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead’s celebration on July 4 includes a bike parade. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com







Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

What: Old-fashioned games, patriotic lessons, pig-calling contest and bike parade.

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 4

Where: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park

Info: $2; artsandrec-op.org/farmstead

Missouri Town 1855

What: Independence Day, 1850s style, including speeches, children’s games, period cooking and dancing.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit

Info: $4-$7; jacksongov.org/parks, 816-229-8980

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

What: Independence Day: 1860s Style. Reading of Declaration of Independence, cannon firings, patriotic songs and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe

Info: $3-$7; mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111

Old Town Lenexa

What: Community Days Parade.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Info: lenexa.com/parks

Weston

What: Parade, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Weston City Park

Info: westonmo.com, 816-640-2909

Smithville

What: Nellie’s Mini Parade Fourth of July Celebration.

When: 11 a.m. July 4

Where: Courtyard Park on Main Street

Info: exploresmithville.com

Gardner

What: Entertainment will include Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Big Time Grain Company and Rachel Louise Taylor. Also, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 3:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Celebration Park

Info: gardnerkansas.gov

Berkley Riverfront Park

What: KC RiverFest. Huge fireworks show over Missouri River will follow evening of music on two stages, children’s activities and more.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: Grand Boulevard and Riverfront Road

Info: $5; kcriverfest.com

Fort Leavenworth

What: Salute to the Union and fireworks.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: Merritt Lake

Info: travelks.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-at-fort-leavenworth/17888

Burcham Park

What: Lawrence Fourth of July Celebration with music, food, fireworks and more.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: Second and Indiana, Lawrence

Info: thegranada.com, 785-842-1390

Corporate Woods

What: Star Spangled Spectacular. Live music by Overland Park Civic Band and The Elders, vendors and children’s activities, capped by fireworks.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park

Info: opkansas.org/events/star-spangled-spectacular

Leawood City Park

What: Music by HotHouse, games, vendors and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: 10601 Lee, Leawood

Info: leawood.org/parks, 913-663-9151

Stilwell

What: Parade, dinner and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton

Info: stilwellcommunity.org

De Soto

What: July 4 celebration with food, crafts, Good Sam Club Band and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Riverfest Park

Info: facebook.com/cityofdesotoks, 913-583-1182

Gladstone

What: Mango Yango and Northstar Community Band followed by fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Oak Grove Park

Info: gladstone.mo.us

Blue Springs

What: Red, White and Blue Springs with live music by Michael Dale and Monica Pearce, plus fireworks.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Peve Stadium

Info: bluespringsgov.com/1429/4th-of-july

Smithville

What: Fireworks display.

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Smithville Lake dam

Info: smithvillechamber.org

Olathe

What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex

Info: olatheks.org/redwhiteblue

Platte City

What: Patriotic music and fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: Platte Ridge Park

Info: plattecitymo.com

Other events

Downtown Merriam

Flags 4 Freedom will be on display through July 7 at the Merriam Marketplace. Keith Myers KEITH MYERS/The Kansas City Star







What: Flags 4 Freedom flag display; concert by American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City, 1 p.m. July 4.

When: June 30-July 7

Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

Info: merriam.org/704/flags-4-freedom

Kansas City Zoo

What: Red, White & Zoo; active and retired military individuals receive free admission and families $1 off.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: 6800 Zoo Drive

Info: $6.50-$16; kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234

HopCat

What: Hot Dog Eating Contest.

When: 3 p.m. July 4

Where: 401 Westport

Info: hopcat.com/kansas-city, 816-656-3439

Runs and bike rides

Old Town Lenexa

What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.

When: 7 a.m. July 4

Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com/freedomrun, 913-477-7100

Unity Village

What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: 1901 NW Blue Parkway

Info: $15-$40; starsandstripes5K.com

Ward Parkway Center

What: Four on the 4th four-mile run/walk and Kids Fun Run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: 8600 Ward Parkway

Info: $12-$36; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com